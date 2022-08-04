And Just Like That: The Clue You Might Have Missed That Season Two Is About To Start Filming

Obviously, one of the main joys of the Sex And The City universe is the outfits. So, when costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago revealed on their Instagram account @andjustlikethatcostumes that they’d already been hunting for fits, we got seriously excited.

‘Don’t go to the outlet mall there’s nothing there,’ they joked alongside a packed-out Nissan Cube outside Sawgrass Mills mall in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Florida. ‘#goawaycarjacker #thiswasthefirstday #prepisdeath’.

With hangers and clothes covers piled high, it looks like we’re in store for some serious style inspiration in And Just Like That’s second season. ‘Wow, wow, wow,’ commented Kristin on the post in anticipation of Charlotte’s new wardrobe. ‘That’s where you picked up all of Harry’s stuff, right?’ added Evan Handler.

And there’s even a chance Molly and Danny have already read the script for the new season as the costume designers previously said in an interview: ‘You don’t make it up all on your own in a bubble in the fitting room or when you’re in the store. You’ve read the script and the episode, and you know what the actor physically needs, like a raincoat or whatever. For example, Miranda wanted to be very relaxed looking when she was on the couch in that important scene with Steve talking about their marriage. You don’t want anything to pull focus.’