How Will And Just Like That Season 2 End? Here Are All The Best Fan Theories

When And Just Like That dropped its Last Supper themed season two teaser back in May, internet sleuths quickly got to decoding and deciphering the hidden messages in the promo. And now, as we reach the final episodes of the season (called 'The Last Supper' pt 1 and 2) - the fan theories as to how season two will end have gone into overdrive. Not least because it brings the much-hyped cameo from Samantha Jones/Kim Cattrall.

Another important issue: how will it all play out with the return of Aidan? Will he and Carrie really get a happy ending?

With the finale set to air on 24 August, there's sure to be something big coming our way...

The show is finishing for good

The name of the two-part finale, 'The Last Supper', has many fans convinced that it will take a miracle of biblical proportions to get this cast back on screen for a Season 3.

Thinking that the episode title might be a subtle hint, one Reddit user wrote, 'The name of the episode... makes me believe it's ending.'

Another agreed that there's more than one hint the show is trying to neatly tie up some ends, including Carrie selling her OG apartment.

Another pointed out that the series coming to a permanent close could explain Kim Cattrall's final cameo: if this is the final outing for the show, then perhaps that is what convinced her to return, after swearing off the SATC-verse for good.

Combined with the current SAG-AFTRA strikes and the fact the show isn't bringing in the best reviews/ratings, a third fan summed up 'Between Kim being back, Carrie selling the apartment, this title, this SAG strike and the hammering the series has got, [and end] seems likely.'

Carrie will be betrayed

Of course, 'The Last Supper' conjures up the theme of betrayal. Which is exactly why one fan theory is that Carrie might find herself being let down by those closest to her.

One fan speculated 'One of them will betray Carrie. And curiously, we don't see Aidan in the picture despite being somewhat of an important character this season.'

Guessing exactly who might be the 'Judas' of the group, one user wrote 'Gotta be Seema. She and Aidan looked at each other like they had history...' Another agreed, 'They both withheld the truth from Carrie. Carrie finds out, resulting in Aidan "hurting" her, breaking up, losing her friendship with Seema, and Samantha returns to NY.'

Samantha will die

Kim Cattrall has been very open in the past about not wanting to return to the Sex and The City franchise, as well as her feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Which is why Samantha's return - regardless of how hefty the pay check was - was a surprise to many fans. In fact, viewers have speculated that the return must come with some pretty big news.

Kim Cattrall in Sex And The City 2. Credit:Warner Brothers

One fan wrote, 'I think the title 'The Last Supper' might refer to the last supper with all four women in the same room, and Samantha will be there using FaceTime. I have a feeling her cancer has returned and maybe it's terminal. She can't make it back to NYC, and so they bring NYC to her via a phone call and have a last supper with the four of them that way.'

Another said, 'I am glad I'm not the only one thinking her cameo isn't going to be a happy moment. I'm not looking forward to it because I think it's goodbye too.'

'I like to think Samantha is happy in London, but the only reason Kim would agree to come back is to officially let the character go. That way she is never asked to play the part again.'

Pass the tissues!

Carrie and Aidan get married

Looks like at least some fans are holding out hope for a happy ending! With some believing the season would come to a close with Carrie and Aidan finally tying the knot.

Carrie and Aidan, <em>And Just Like That. </em>Credit: HBO

As a quick recap, Aidan and Carrie first met during Season 3 of Sex and The City, where Aidan's dog humped Carrie's leg and led to the most bizarre meet-cute to ever grace our TV screens. Their ups and downs over the years have almost always been somewhat linked to marriage - with Aidan wanting it, and Carrie not being ready. With them finally reunited, could wedding bells be on the horizon?

It's been rumoured that Carrie's phone call to Samantha will show the pair speaking about Carrie and Aidan moving forward to getting married, with Samantha being invited to the wedding.