And Just Like That Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Yes, the second season of HBO Max's And Just Like That has just begun, but we already have questions about the show's future. The main one is: will And Just Like That get a season three? Fans are already questioning if this is the last we will we see of their beloved Carrie Bradshaw. So, we've done some digging and here's everything we know so far.

Will there And Just Like That season 3?

This hasn't been confirmed but here's why there is speculation that it will be. The Sex And The City){:target=_blank :rel=noreferrer noopener} revival was originally only supposed to be a miniseries before it was renewed for a second season, so anything is possible at this point.

More importantly, showrunner Michael Patrick King recently told The Hollywood Reporter that there is possibility for further storylines with the cast. He said, 'From a fan point of view, it remains to be seen what people will think about this season. From a writing point of view, I’m really happy with what we did with all of the characters. And I think that the actors have so much dimension and so much talent that I wouldn’t think that that would dry up. And there is enough in the play now that we could do some good stories if it happened.'

Clearly, if the showrunner feels like there is more scope for the show there is hope...

What might happen in And Just Like That season 3?

With no official confirmation, this is all speculation. Carrie and Aidan's reunion has been the talk of the town already. If all goes well between the couple in season two, then maybe we could expect to see more of their relationship develop in a possible third season. Plus, we could see more of Miranda and Che's relationship as well as the fall-out from their cheating scandal.

As Kim Cattrall returns to New York for the end of season two, fans are hopeful Samantha could return full-time for season three if it's confirmed. However, it seems unlikely as her appearance is just a one-off cameo.

Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell has revealed that the cameo will take place as a phone call during a car ride. Speaking about Samantha's return, the author said, 'Her character represented a lot of freedom and permission for women. And I think the fans are super excited about her coming back, even if it's just one cameo in the car.'

What is And Just Like That about?

And Just Like That follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate life in New York City in their 50s, dealing with grief, complex friendships, sexuality, and gender roles.

Who will star in And Just Like That season 3?

We assume that because the main cast all came back for season two; Parker, Nixon, Davis, Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino), David Eigenberg (Steve Brady), Evan Handler (Harry Goldenblatt), Sara Ramirez (Che Diaz), Sarita Choudhury (Seema Patel), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley), and Karen Pittman (Dr. Nya Wallace) would choose to return as long as their characters are not written out.

Season two newcomers to the And Just Like That cast include John Corbett (Aidan Shaw), Candice Bergen (Enid Frick), and Victor Garber in an undisclosed role, so based on their storylines, they may return for a season three.

When will And Just Like That season 3 air?