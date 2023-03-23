Love Island 2023: Which Couples Have Split?

Love Island couples always keep us guessing; some of them last all but a few weeks whereas others have surprised us and survived the test of time. Success stories include season three's Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewittand seasons two'sOlivia and Alex Bowen - both couples even had Love Island babies! After 8 weeks in a luxurious villa for some, life on the outside becomes too complex and leads to dramatic breakups.
Although the ninth series of the hit dating show ended just last week, some couples have already split up! If you're wondering who has parted ways a mere few days after arriving at Heathrow airport, we have all the tea. We've pulled out all the stops and done all the investigative work for you - read on to find out more.
Love Island Couples : Which couples are still together?
Relationship status: Together
I think the nation will be joyful to know that Love island 2023 winners Kai and Sanam are still going strong. After entering as a bombshell during Casa Amor, social worker Sanam met teacher Kai and the rest was history! This week the couple confirmed they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend. *eek*
Relationship status: Split
So, after getting together outside the villa after they were both dumped the bombshell couple have already gone their separate ways. During the Love Island reunion last Sunday the pair looked cosy and confirmed they were dating. However, just days after Zara put out a statement revealing they had parted ways. She shared a statement on Instagram, 'It's been two and a half weeks of getting to know each other and for now it's a fun friendship between us. We have a lot of respect for each other and that's what matters.'
However, Zara reportedly threw shade at Jordan after he posed for a picture with dumped Islander Aaron Walters and posted it on his Instagram. Many will remember that Aaron and Zara clashed in the villa. After Jordan posted the picture featuring the two of them - Zara commented 'posting with the opps' alongside a series of red flag emoji's. Is the respect really still there? Time will tell...
Relationship Status: Together
The farmer and the Aussie bombshell were an unlikely pairing but they made it to fifth place on the show. If their adorable farming TikTok's are anything to go by, it's clear the pair are still together. Will and Jessie were doubted by a lot of people from the public to their fellow Islanders who questioned if they would be able to make a long distance relationship work. However, they have both revealed plans to split their time and move around the world together - Will is even open to visiting Australia!
Relationship Status: Together
Shaq and Tanya had the most turbulent journey on the show. After Tanya brought Martin Akinola back from Casa Amor, we were certain the pair would call it quits. However, they have worked through the difficult moments, became an official couple and are still together now.
Relationship Status: Split
Well, I can't say we didn't see this one coming. Casey and Rosie were the first couple to split from the ninth series and released their breakup news on the same day as Zara and Jordan's breakup. Casey wrote on his Instagram stories, 'Rosie and I have spoken ...she's such a great girl. Life outside the villa is just very different and we will remain friends moving forward!' So, that's it - it's all over between them.
Relationship status: Together
Runners up Ron and Lanahad their moments in the villa but left as an official couple. They stated during the Love Island reunion that they are still together and even went on a double date with BFF's Kai and Sanam. However, not all Love Island fans are convinced. On their flight home from South Africa, they reportedly got into and argument on the plane and left in separate taxi's after landing. With rumours of them on the rocks flying around Ron explained that he actually just had too much alcohol on the plane and stressed they never argued. He explained, 'I had a few too many bevvies and to be honest Lana just looked out for me. I had a great flight. We just creased about it.' Time will tell if they remain together...
Relationship Status: Together
Tom and Sammie came third on the show and had a pretty smooth ride - apart from that Casa Amor moment. However, they left the villa as an exclusive couple and have recently revealed that they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.
Relationship status: Together
Olivia had quite a ride in the villa coupling up with Tom, Harris, Kai and Spencer. However, after Casa Amor he found her Prince charming in Maxwell. They pair seem to be going strong despite rumours of their break up floating around. Addressing the split rumours during an appearance on the Not My Bagg podcast, Olivia insisted that she and Maxwell are 'fine'. She siad, 'There’s been rumours that we split up, I went to the football and he went to an event, but no we’re literally fine.' She added, 'We’re really good, cool calm collected he’s a good guy and he treats me nice.'
