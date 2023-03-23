Love Island 2023: Which Couples Have Split?

Relationship status: Split

So, after getting together outside the villa after they were both dumped the bombshell couple have already gone their separate ways. During the Love Island reunion last Sunday the pair looked cosy and confirmed they were dating. However, just days after Zara put out a statement revealing they had parted ways. She shared a statement on Instagram, 'It's been two and a half weeks of getting to know each other and for now it's a fun friendship between us. We have a lot of respect for each other and that's what matters.'

However, Zara reportedly threw shade at Jordan after he posed for a picture with dumped Islander Aaron Walters and posted it on his Instagram. Many will remember that Aaron and Zara clashed in the villa. After Jordan posted the picture featuring the two of them - Zara commented 'posting with the opps' alongside a series of red flag emoji's. Is the respect really still there? Time will tell...