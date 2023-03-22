Love Island’s Will And Jessie Reveal Two Huge Moments That Were Cut From The Show

The 2023 _Winter Love Island_ers are the hottest commodity right now with busy schedules of interviews and potential brand deals and - despite initially enjoying a slower pace of life on the farm - Will Young and Jessie Wynter are no exception.

In a recent interview with On Demand Entertainment, the incredibly loved-up couple (not that surprising given their chemistry, but we have already had two break-ups since the show finished airing - Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and Jordan Odofin as well as Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook - so definitely worth noting) shared two key moments that fans will have missed when watching the series.

Even weeks after it occurred, Movie Night is seemingly still causing drama with Will and Jessie revealing that after everyone received the text explaining that tonight was Movie Night, people suddenly felt the need to right past wrongs…

It seems suspicious to us and luckily Will and Jessie weren’t falling for it.

Will explained, ‘Everyone was just saying everything because Movie Night was coming up so that they could be like, “I told you.” That’s not the same. It’s just because we got the text and knew it was coming’ with Jessie adding, ‘It gives the impression you’re not sorry for what you did, you’re sorry that you’re about to get caught out.’

Naming and shaming the major culprits, the couple called out both Olivia Hawkins, who apologised for talking about people behind their backs, and Casey, who said that he was sorry for encouraging the guys during Casa Amor, all so that they could say ‘But we spoke about this and we’re OK now’.

Casey O'Gorman and Maxwell Samuda on Movie Night

Later in the interview, Will and Jessie also revealed that the start of their relationship hadn’t been portrayed as they would have liked with the aired footage seemingly skimming over how the pair had gone from best friends to something romantic.

Believing that had it been shown, less people on the outside world would be claiming that the two weren’t a great match, Will admitted, ‘Maxwell brought it up saying, “When Jessie came in she was all for you” and I was like “What has this got to do with anything?”