Zara McDermott Reveals The £9.99 Face Oil She Uses Every Day

Zara McDermott first found fame on the 4th series of Love Island back in 2018 and more recently endeared herself even further to the nation on E4's Made in Chelsea. Her recent BBC documentary Zara McDermott: Revenge Porn struck a chord with the nation last yer and many, even her most loyal Instagram followers (of which there are over 1.7 million), feel like they are getting to know her all over again. Zara's ongoing success was none more evident than when she signed with Storm Management back in 2020, the same legendary model agency that discovered Kate Moss at the tender age of 14. After such a whirlwind few years it was only natural that we would want to get the lowdown on Zara's beauty, make-up and skincare favourites. So here goes...

Interview original conducted in 2021.

On Her First Memories Of Make-Up

'Black eyeliner, that's my first memory of make-up,' Zara laughs, 'I used black kohl pencil, just a tiny bit on my lower lash line. My mum always used to wear it so I was copying her. I was about 10 years old when I started trying the look out at home. That was my first taste of make-up, a tiny bit of black eyeliner.' That said Zara hasn't always been on board with getting glammed up. 'I was always real tomboy when I was younger. I was the least girly girl ever! Aside from copying her eyeliner trick I was never that girl that sat around playing with her mum's makeup.' So what does she remember putting into her makeup bag at school? 'I started wearing makeup properly when I was around 15 and it was around the time that everyone was obsessed with Maybelline New York's Dream Matte Mousse Foundation, £7.99. There was a Superdrug on my route home from school and I used to save up my pocket money to buy products like that there. I definitely didn't get my foundation shade right either. In fact I look back at pictures from those days now and it's all foundation, eyeliner, mascara and no brows!'. We've all been there.

On The Love Island Look

'My relationship with make-up is all about the less-is-more approach now. I have a hugely different relationship with make-up today than I did straight after Love Island. I feel like everyone from Love Island ends up looking the same. I don't have any issue with that, there's no hate, it's all down to circumstance. Everyone uses the same make-up artist. Everyone uses the same hair stylist. Everyone wears the same false lashes and hair extensions.'

Life immediately after Love Island is all about shoots and glam squads and after a while you realise you don't need it

'Life immediately after Love Island is all about shoots and glam squads and after a while you realise you don't need it. Now if I'm doing a shoot I tend to do my own make-up. Sure, I love it if someone can add a few curls to my hair but I don't want to look the same as everyone else, I want to look like me. Life is about being an individual and being yourself. Make-up is about expressing yourself and sometimes, for me at least, that means not wearing any at all, even when you feel under pressure to. I've learned to use make-up for me and not for anyone else.'

On Her Make-Up Routine Today

'In the last two years I've stopped wearing as much make-up as I used to. I used to wear a lot but nowadays I'll only really wear it once a week, sometimes just once every 10 days.'

If you look back at the Made in Chelsea episodes I was in I often barely wore any make-up

On Her Skincare Routine

Sam and I have both just started using retinol!

In big news it seems that Zara and Sam have both taken the next big step together in their skincare routines. 'Sam and I have both just started using retinol!' Zara reveals excitedly, 'the [ Drunk Elephant A-Passioni Retinol Cream 30ml, £62 ] (http://Zara McDermott Favourite Beauty Products).' And while Sam might pinch a couple of Zara's skincare staples he's meticulous, Zara tells me, when it comes to curating his own bespoke skincare routine and sticking to it. 'He loves the Exuviancerange and has a whole routine,' Zara confides and it seems his dedication knows no bounds. 'Sometimes I'll tell him dinner's ready and he'll tell me he's going to be a few minutes yet because he needs to let his skincare sink in.'

On Winding Down

Zara keeps things simple when it comes to relaxing after a busy week. 'I love getting settled on the sofa with Married At First Sight and a hot chocolate,' we can relate. Then Zara reveals that she and Sam formed a Friday evening ritual out of sitting in the shower together and taking the time to catch up. 'Honestly it's not as fancy as it sounds,' Zara laughs, 'but it's so nice to sit in the shower together and talk our weeks through. It's like a comforting space and we have quite deep conversations. We go through everything that's happened during our week, what we're stressed about, what we're worried about, it's really healthy.'

Beauty to me is having the confidence to be vulnerable. There's so much to be said for being open and being unapologetically you

On Beauty

'Beauty to me is having the confidence to be vulnerable. There's so much to be said for being open and being unapologetically you. You are as beautiful as you believe yourself to be.'

