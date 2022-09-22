Girls’ Weekends Away: The Best Locations For An Escape From Reality

Sob, the end of summer is closing in. Cashmere is coming out of cupboards; linen is being vacuum packed and gradual tanner is getting applied in swathes overnight. But that doesn’t have to mean the era of the girls’ weekend away is over. Nope, we’ve rounded up the best locations you can visit all your round for a quick trip to shake off the office slump with your gals. So, keep reading for everything you need to know about planning the ultimate girls’ trip…

The best girls’ weekends away locations – Europe

Marbella

We know, we know. TOWIE has already told you this. But Marbella is up there for the best girls’ trip locations of all time. Whether drinking litres of Whispering Angel at Nikki Beach, dining out at Nobu or dancing all night at La Suite or Mosh Fun Kitchen—you are guaranteed to leave this place with enough anecdotes to last a lifetime.

General view of Cabopino beach during a sunny summer day. Native vegetation and wooden pedestrian walkway in the foreground and in the background the Mediterranean Sea and mountains on the horizon.

Milan

Italy’s most fabulous Northern city isn’t just a must visit for world-famous shopping at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele. Milan boasts unbelievable history, stunning buildings, and gorgeous green spaces to wander through like Sempione Park. By day, our favourite activities were visiting Bar Luce, designed by Wes Anderson, and taking a day trip to Lake Como. By night, take advantage of the free food (aperitivo) that comes with all cocktails before heading to a Milanese speakeasy like 1930.

Aerial view of Milan Piazza Del Duomo at sunset, Italy.

Madrid

Spain’s capital offers plenty of guaranteed fun for a few days away with your friends. We love the unbelievable sunsets and sangria at Radio Rooftop, the tapas at Mercado de San Miguel, the art scene in Lavapies and the partying in Chueca. For a moment of relaxation amongst the rioja, we recommend the city’s oldest hotel, Gran Hotel Inglés for luxury rooms and a central location.

Metropolis Building on the corner of Gran Via and Calle Alcala with long exposure

Valencia

One of Spain’s smaller cities, Valencia is the perfect place to stay, play, eat, and dance, without getting overwhelmed. We explored the architecture on foot, sunbathed on Playa de las Arenas, rowed a boat at the stunning city of Arts and Sciences before chowing down on some tapas at La Bodeguilla del Gato and dancing for hours at Play Club, Russafa.

Valencia, Spain

Ibiza

The White Isle is the perfect place to rave and relax in equal measure. We partied at Pacha’s world famous night club, with free entry included with our rooms at El Hotel. For dinner, the only place to be is Nobu (their miso cod will seriously change your life) and the best place to flop out is around El Destino’s pool with an amazing seafood paella before the DJs ramp up for another afternoon of fun.

People enjoying vacations in the Cala Salada lagoon. Idyllic scenery. Ibiza, Balearic Islands. Spain

The best girls’ weekends away locations – UK

Sometimes even hopping on a short flight can feel like just too much hassle after the chaos of security and baggage claim. So, if you’re looking for the best staycation hotspots, these are Grazia’s top recommendations for girls’ weekends away in the UK…

Margate

Hear us out, because the rumours are true: Margate is the new Shoreditch. Yup, all of East London’s cool crowd who’ve been priced out of the capital have migrated to Kent and are setting up edgy eateries and art galleries along the coast. For accommodation, AirBnB is your best option. To eat, head to Sargasso on Stone Pier. For culture, head to the Turner Contemporary gallery and for thrills, try the UK’s oldest rollercoaster at Dreamland amusement park.

Margate beach England aerial shot at sunrise

London

The greatest city in the world. London has so much to offer in terms of culture and nightlife, but we recommend sticking to one area for a staycation to avoid exhausting your social battery. We headed to the city’s newest hotel Amano Covent Garden, which has sleek and stylish rooms and a lively rooftop bar. Next, we headed to the Italian favourite 40 Dean Street before rounding off the evening with cocktails at Archer Street. For even more London recommendations head here.

The River Thames and Canary wharf at sunrise

Hertfordshire (and other locations)

Are you feeling brave? Because there’s a place you can go off the grid with a digital detox. Unplugged is the UK’s original cabin escape that offers three nights away from technology in a cabin to recharge and improve wellbeing. Seriously, when you get there you lock your phone in a box. But what better way to reconnect with your besties than have no screens between you?