These Are The Absolute Best Hen Do Activities In London

Organising a hen party is never easy and after cocktail-making and sipping your drink through a penis straw, maids of honour often get stuck for inspiration. The average hen party now costs £250 per guest so it's important to make sure your attendees have a good time. But where is the best place to go in London for the pre-wedding party of a lifetime? And what are the experiences really like?
Well, Grazia staffers have tried and tested the best hen do experiences across the capital and selected our top nights out as well as off-piste activities for you to choose from. So, keep reading for the absolute best hen do activities in London, guaranteed to give your best friend and bride-to-be the night out she always wanted before she says 'I do'.
Magic Mike Live
We have never seen so many writhing bodies in one place at one time. But make no mistake, this isn't just rock hard abs (although there are plenty), this is a SHOW with tap dancing, acrobatics, singing and confetti canons. Plus, the drinks menu includes a pornstar martini the size of your head. Book yourself in here. Now. Tickets from £39.