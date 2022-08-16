  1. Home
These Are The Absolute Best Hen Do Activities In London

For the ultimate pre-wedding party.

by Lydia Spencer-Elliott |
Posted

Organising a hen party is never easy and after cocktail-making and sipping your drink through a penis straw, maids of honour often get stuck for inspiration. The average hen party now costs £250 per guest so it's important to make sure your attendees have a good time. But where is the best place to go in London for the pre-wedding party of a lifetime? And what are the experiences really like?

Well, Grazia staffers have tried and tested the best hen do experiences across the capital and selected our top nights out as well as off-piste activities for you to choose from. So, keep reading for the absolute best hen do activities in London, guaranteed to give your best friend and bride-to-be the night out she always wanted before she says 'I do'.

Hen Do Activities In London

  • Best Hen Do Activities In London

    Skuna Hot Tub Boat

    At first we were skeptical about this. We'd heard about one man who'd gone in a hot tub boat on a date and wound up having rocks hurled at him in his trunks. But the reality of the experience was much less dramatic and a lot more fun. We floated down the Thames in the middle of the heatwave and disembarked with our blood levels at 90% rosé. Boats from £175.

  • Best Hen Do Activities London

    Mamma Mia! The Party

    Get ready to live your ABBA dream and get your Donna dancing Queen on at the o2 turned Greek taverna immersive experience: Mumma Mia! The Party. Expect carefree holiday vibes, amazing four-course food, and upbeat energy that will get you raring to hit the clubs after the show is done. Book tickets from £150.

  • Best Hen Do Activities London

    Salon 64

    A salon by day, a private members club by night, Salon 64 is the perfect place to pamper and party. The ultimate pre drinks for any hen party celebration with a cocktail on arrival, your group will have its own personal mixologist while having blow dries round the fire pit. Owner Ricky Walters really knows how to make your hair look its best. Prices start from £60 per person.

  • Best Hen Do Activities London

    Barry's Bootcamp

    OK, so, we know that Barry's Bootcamp might not immediately scream hen do. But we're very conscious that not every bride wants to get battered to celebrate her upcoming nuptials. At Barry's Bootcamp, groups of hens can hire the studio for themselves for the PT session of a lifetime and work out with whatever music they want, followed by energising protein shakes at the Fuel Bar after class. Book here.

  • Best Hen Do Activities London

    Shian Nails

    Ever wanted to have your nails done while cuddling a puppy, sipping on afternoon tea, snacking on pizza or popping open bottles of prosecco? Well, at Shian Nails in Dalston all of that can be a reality as they're offering hen do bundles to celebrate and get pampered all at the same time. Check out their nail art here.

  • Best Hen Do Activities London

    Secret Cinema

    Another immersive experience, Secret Cinema will transport you into your favourite fictional world with activities, dancing, games and screenings involving all your favourite characters. Grazia visited the Bridgerton event and snuck off with a cocktail in hand alongside Eloise to track down Lady Whistledown. From cult classic cinema to the latest Marvel hit, Secret Cinema have a themed event suitable for every bride-to-be. Book from £42.

  • Best Hen Do Activities London

    Puttshack

    Putshack is seriously upscale mini golf. With modern crazy courses, delicious cocktails and cool adult-only vibes after 6pm, they've rewritten the rules of organised fun. Think Instagrammable vistas, yummy food and waiters on call to deliver drinks to the course. Book from £13.50 pp.

  • Best Hen Do Activities London

    Wipeout Lakeside

    So, this is technically in Essex but it was too good to not include (plus it's only half an hour from Fenchurch Street). You've watched Total Wipeout, now get ready to experience it for yourself. Put your courage, strength and sense of humour to the test and launch yourself across the assault course alongside your best friends. Back yourself and book your place from £13pp.

  • Best Hen Do Activities London

    Ping Pong Bottomless Brunch

    The bottomless brunch at Ping Pong has seriously drinkable bottomless cocktails, delicious dim sum and DJs that set the party atmosphere in the whole restaurant. We opted for the Soho branch to see where the night took us after 90 minutes of partying and free flowing bevs. Book from £35pp.

  • Best Hen Do Activities London

    TeamSport Go Karting

    Got the need for speed and fancy zooming round one of London's five go-karting courses hosted by TeamSport? Meet by the bar and snack station, and get stuck in before pulling on your gloves and hitting the road. It's up to you whether you target your mother-in-law on the tracks...The wheel is in your hands. Book from £47pp.

  • Best Hen Do Activities London

    Blame Gloria Drag Brunch

    Blame Gloria's Divas Bottomless Brunch has to be the booziest boozy brunch we've ever been to. The moment you're through the door, you're handed a cocktail, with jugs of Aperol and a bottle of prosecco already on the table. Throughout the afternoon of quizzes, dance offs with Tina Turner and partying with Diana Ross, expect to be plied with shots before re-emerging into Covent Garden to carry on the adventure from there. This was seriously good fun. Book from £55pp.

