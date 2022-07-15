Just The Absolute Best Airbnbs In The UK For A Staycation This Summer

by Georgia Aspinall and Lillian Sesiguzel |

Guys, it's officially holiday-planning season.... hurrah! Of course, planning a foreign getaway is still slightly stressful, so instead of stressing about trips abroad allow us to enlighten you with the UK's most luxurious holiday rentals - from the best luxury Airbnbs to the most insta-worthy home rentals on vrbo and Plum Guides - so you don't have to worry about crossing borders at all.

With availability of the (seriously) best Airbnbs in the UK and most incredible luxury holiday rentals, we have searched high and low for the coolest and most unique airbnbs or bed and breakfasts (plus hotels and whole apartments) the UK has to offer.

So if you're after a luxury airbnb or holiday rental that doesn't require anywhere near the level of admin that it does to pop to Singapore and snap that sunset silhouette, we've got you covered. No plane required. Take scroll and check out the most beautiful Airbnbs and luxury holiday rentals for yourself...

The best Airbnbs in the UK...

Gallery DISCOVER: The Dreamiest Airbnbs 1 of 22 Quite literally a big house in the country. It's a converted granary with enough space to sleep you and 15 of your nearest and dearest. There is also a tennis court if you and your mates are that way inclined. £600 per night 2 of 22 With over 300 5 star reviews, you can book Briar Lodge in complete confidence. Located in Dorking, this tranquil yet luxe log cabin is ideal for a romantic getaway, with activities such as cycling, fishing and hiking available to do at National Trust sites nearby. There's also a BBQ available on-site, making for the perfect British summer getaway. £110 per night. 3 of 22 If your idea of heaven is seeing donkeys roaming from your window, you're in luck. This one-bedroom Barn conversion in the Cornish countryside offers a complete break from it all, without compromising on luxury. You can have it all; roam around the farm, then come home and relax in the tub. Bliss! £184 per night. 4 of 22 Down the river among the trees in the Cairngorms National Park you'll find a cottage with a hot tub and open fires. The stuff of rustic, autumn getaway dreams. Sleeps 10, but you'll probably be just as tempted to go it alone. £355 per night 5 of 22 Here's a little evidence of how nice houseboats can be. We're talking hard wood flooring throughout and a private garden with decking for when you want to come up for air. Only enough room for you and a luck someone I'm afraid. But intimate is good too...£129 per night 6 of 22 Because why would you not want to live in a castle for a few days? IRL Disney Princesses rejoice, because you can (voluntarily) be locked (with the key) in this cute castle tower up in Aberdeenshire. £145 per night 7 of 22 If you're all about the view this gem down in East Sussex might be a shout. 'Alpha' fits seven guests, is on a nameless, private road in the middle of a nature reserve and I'd pay the place a visit purely for the underfloor heating. £350 per night 8 of 22 If you and your mates have been looking for an excuse to visit West Buckland, here it is. Quite simply it's a barn conversion, but a beautiful barn conversion suitable for all fun-times. The most exciting bit is that you can ask for two of the beautiful dogs to be part of the booking too!£1,100 per night 9 of 22 If you're more into city breaks than country escapes, a trip up North could be just the ticket - and this luxury apartment in Leeds City Centre has everything you need. Did someone say free-standing tub?£118 per night. 10 of 22 Creepiness aside, it's be pretty damn cool to be able to say you've slept in an Abbey. Great conversation material, right here in Suffolk. Sleeps 15 with five baths to share between you all. £850 per night 11 of 22 Question: is there any point visiting London without sleeping inside the church tower in Hackney? Answer: yes, obvs. But you and your pals could be some of the few who can say that this is what they did, though. It get's booked up really far in advance though so move quickly if you fancy it. £252 per night 12 of 22 Another castle for the wannabe princesses out there. It's entirely self catered, so no chance of the cutlery and crockery from Beauty and the Beast popping in to serve tea. But on the plus side you're only an hour away from Edinburgh if you get bored of the medieval vibes. £650 per night 13 of 22 You read that right: AirShip 002 is yours for the sleepin'. It's an insulated aluminum pod with all the standard amenities with the addition of a huge fishbowl type view of the Scottish coastline. £150 per night 14 of 22 Who knew windmills could be romantic? Because apparently they can be. You'd have beautiful and dramatic views of the Kent countryside inside a three-floor fully restored windmill where you'll also be left a basket of fresh eggs from the owner's chickens when you arrive. What a treat. £180 per night 15 of 22 This is a cuter version of the sort of place that I imagine relatives of the Made In Chelsea cast to own. It's where they go and frolic in the summer and play rounders and touch rugby and drink mimosas in between country walks. You could live that life for a weekend... £292 per night 16 of 22 Another Abbey, but this time with an indoor heated pool for you to enjoy/pose by. You'd be staying in a self catering that's part of the wider holiday home known as The Highland Club and for where you'd be staying the price is pretty reasonable. £130 per night 17 of 22 Quaint cabin in the woods anywhere? It's very cosy and was quite literally hand built with wood from the surrounding forrest. There's also an outdoor fire pit for marshmallows and stuff. £105 per night 18 of 22 Fancy the Scandi but can't make it out to the Nordics? Don't worry you can get a similar type of vibe in Cornwall, don't you know? Well, kind of. Six people can go stay at this beautiful hot tub boasting lodge on the side of a big hill. £200 per night 19 of 22 You'll really be immersing yourself in another world with this one. Beyond your private room and out in the Rockaway grounds you'll find a vegetable garden and a scrapyard/quarry thing a little outside the site boarders. You'd be staying in a family home but look how incredible that inside-outside conservatory.£40 per night 20 of 22 The view from the bed, you guys. THE VIEW FROM THE BED! Can you imagine waking up to anything more beautiful (and in England, for that matter)? Down in Camber you need to find a way to stay at this house that's quite literally on the beach. Enough space for eight which'll lessen the financial blow and did we mention the view from the bed? £530 per night 21 of 22 You could go for any old room in any old establishment, or you could stay in a room in this fairytale cottage that is oozing with romance and family history. Just saying.£170 per night for 6 nights. 22 of 22 See here: the cabin of dreams. It's got those endearing countryside vibes but is half way between Kendal and Windermere. The shower isn't located in your cabin, but the greenery is probs worth it.£60 per night