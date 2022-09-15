Erm, Men Are Using The Queen’s Death As A Pick Up Line

Bestie, we regret to inform you that the men are using Queen Elizabeth’s death as a way to score dates on Hinge. Truly, we wish we were joking but since Britain’s monarch of 70 years died last Thursday the men of the UK have been rapidly mining this national historical event as inspo for sliding into everyone’s DMs. And everyone is putting them on blast by sharing what they're saying online.

Yup. Queen Elizabeth’s passing has the boys thinking of the love they lost: ‘Y’all saying RIP queen but my ex still here (I miss us)’ wrote one wistful user on Twitter. ‘Age got her, but my actions got you, lost two Queens in one year. Hope you’re taking care of yourself,’ messaged another guy who fumbled the romantic bag in 2022.

But for the forward thinking among the dating pool, the death of the longest reigning monarch in Britain’s history presented an opportunity to find new love. Some approaches were clunky: ‘So, Queen Elizabeth is dead unfortunately. Does that make you the next Queen?’ being among the worst. Meanwhile, others were a dark stroke of mild genius: ‘Damn I thought the queen died? Yet here you are,’ one viral chat up line read.

Seriously, the Liz chat was rife: ‘What hospital are u in?? the news is saying the Queen is dying??’ penned another hopeful. ‘Queen just died, wanna be my new one?’ seconded a notably cringe-worthy account.

While some women responded with tired acceptance of the topical DM slides (‘shoot your shot’), others were understandably horrified by the royally awful pick up lines: ‘Lizzie didn’t die for this, bruv,’ wrote one TikToker.

And in the most ineffective catfishing procedure ever, some people actually took it another step further and re-branded their entire dating profile with the Queen’s name and pictures. Is this a form of warped tribute? We didn’t swipe right to find out…

It’s hard to know what the late Queen Elizabeth II would have thought of this. While she (shockingly) never spoke about dating apps in interviews, the technology did historically cause problems at the palace. In 2014, there was an issue when security staff became panicked over unvetted visitors slipping into the quarters after dark because all of the royal staff had downloaded Tinder and Grindr…