How The Fashion Industry Is Responding To News Of The Queen’s Death

The Queen's passing yesterday afternoon has prompted a global outpouring of love. A flurry of condolences from politicians, world leaders and national treasures arrived as the news was issued from Buckingham Palace - as well as touching tributes from fashion industry leaders. Dior posted a photograph with the following message: 'The House is immensely saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In 1947, the young Princess Elizabeth was among the first to discover the New Look in London, establishing a bond between Dior and the United Kingdom that has endured ever since.'

At Alexander McQueen, one of the fashion brands most favoured by Kate Middleton, now the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, the tribute read: 'All at Alexander McQueen are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. May she rest in peace. Our hearts go out to the Royal Family at this most difficult time.' Victoria Beckham's heartfelt message, which has almost received 500,000 likes on Instagram, said: 'Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.'

The Queen's death, on September 8, means that the official mourning period will fall over London Fashion Week. Early this morning, Burberry released a short statement saying that the house would be cancelling its show, which was scheduled for September 17. 'It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. As a mark of respect, we have taken the decision to cancel our Spring/Summer 2023 runway show due to take place on 17 September in London. We hope to see you in the near future.'

Raf Simons, whose show was scheduled on September 16, has also taken the decision to cancel. 'Following the devastating news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we have decided to cancel the Raf Simons catwalk show on the 16th of September. As the country enters a period of official mourning, we will pause during this time of great sadness. We will take this time to respect the legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and her 70 years on the throne. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the people of the Commonwealth.' Oxfam has also cancelled its show on September 15. At present, LFW is going ahead, although 'non-core business events', such as parties and openings, have been cancelled.