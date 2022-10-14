The Trending Halloween Group Costumes That Everyone Will Love

Halloween is one of those nights where anything can happen. You'll see witches out and about, pumpkin pies being taken out of ovens and a lot of chocolate being consumed (guilty). Not to mention all of the Halloween decorations that have to go up - and you definitely don't want them to be looking tacky. If you're set to go out with a whole group this festive season, one of the best choices you can make is to gang up and go out in a group Halloween costume.
If we're being honest, pulling together more than two outfits that everyone will be happy with can be a little bit of a mission. Not everyone wants to go scary, but nobody wants to be stuck with the annoying last costume that nobody else wants to wear. To avoid any arguments at all costs, you'll want to ensure you're grabbing the smartest (and most trendy) outfits out there.
It's also interesting to note that group costumes are very much on the rise. Of course, if you're a little iffy about the concept of fancy dress, this will be music to your ears: it's harder to feel self-conscious (how dressed up is too dressed up?) when you and your friends are in the same sartorial boat. That's where pop culture comes in. Now, we've already seen a mass of new films, TV shows and series to take inspiration from throughout the year, so no matter what you do, everybody will be able to recognise you. Want to play a pilot like in Top Gun? No problem. What about Miss Flo' in Don't Worry Darling? Yep, that's a huge fan favourite this year too.
Don't fret, because we've found the trendiest and most hilarious Halloween group costumes that will make everyone happy. You'll be the talk of the town.
SHOP: The Best Group Costumes For Halloween 2022
Group Halloween Costumes That Everyone Will Love
Maybe one of the most iconic Halloween group costumes out there, you can never go wrong with The Addams Family outfits. Whether you're a whole family or a friendship group, everybody will have a part to play.
Get the look:
Mr and Mrs Addams Family Movie Characters (£39.99)
Addams Family Cousin It Style Costume (£29.49)
Wednesday Addams Costume (£24.99)
Maybe one of the most controversial and dramatic movies of the year, Don't Worry Darling definitely deserves a spot in group Halloween costumes. As inspired by the viral Tik Toks going around, all you need is a white dress, some fake blood and a suited and booted partner to look oh-so Harry Styles and Florence Pugh from the film. (Spoiler: you'll be recreating that scene with the fake blood).
Get the look:
ASOS DESIGN sweetheart neck shirred back midi sundress in linen in white (£27.50)
Makeup Revolution Creator SFX Fake Blood (£3)
Allthemen Mens Suits 2 Piece Suit Slim Fit Suit (£67.99)
With the newest Scooby-Doo film set to hit screens next year, expect there to be a lot of Scooby-Doo-inspired group Halloween costumes this year. Who will you be: Fred, Velma, Daphne or Shaggy?
Get the look:
Velma in For G and PL Women's Velma Halloween Costume (£24.99) OR Bright Orange Fine Rib Zip Detail Unitard (£11.25)
Daphne in Official Warner Bros Scooby Doo Licensed Daphne Blake Fancy Dress Costume (£33.99) OR Purple Brushed Rib Long Sleeve Ruched Shirt Dress (£15.60)
Fred in Mens Official Warner Bros Scooby Doo Licensed Fred Jones Fancy Dress Costume (£32.14)
Shaggy in Rubie's Scooby-Doo Deluxe Adult Costume (£27.04)
Scooby in Official Warner Bros. Licensed Scooby Doo Fancy Dress Costume (£35)
Top Gun blew up on our screens earlier this year, so what better way than to celebrate Halloween than to round up the troops and party in a top pilot uniform? Just grab some aviators and you're good to go.
Get the look:
Fighter Jet Pilot Costume (£29.99)Khaki Camo Cargo Sleeveless Jumpsuit (£25.20)
Black Metal Aviator Sunglasses (£5.40)
Ugh, so fetch! Of course, the legendary Mean Girls has to go in there for being one of the most powerful group Halloween costumes. Think lots of pink, mini skirts and noughties hair, or go for one of the iconic looks from the film like their Christmas dance outfits - or even go as their Halloween costumes.
Get the look:
Mean Girls Cady Heron Dress (£23.99)
PrettyLittleThing Pink Jersey mini skirt (£12.99) or boohoo Low Rise Pleasted Mini Skirt (£16.20)
H&M Ribbed tie-detail cardigan (£9.99)
PrettyLittleThing Pink Feather Point Toe Slingback Heeled Courts (£31.50)
With it coming out that Chris Pratt will voice Mario in the upcoming Super Mario movie, get in the spirit by dressing up as the famous game brothers. Maybe one of the more goofy choices, you'll have fun in these outfits.
Get the look:
Super Mario and Luigi Bros Costume (£16.79)
Waluigi Purple Retro 80s Video Game Fancy Dress Costume (£48.91)
Princess Peach Deluxe Costumes (£54.99)
Official Nintendo Bowser Costume (£36.99)
There may be no easier way to dress up with you and your friends on Halloween than with a nun outfit. Get a group of you together and sin the night away like we saw Kat in Euphoria season two, dressed up with some spooky makeup and religious beads.
Get the look:
Smiffys Nun Costume (£8.60+)
Halloween Gold Large Cross (£2.94)
Getting our vote for maybe the comfiest group Halloween costume, dressing up as the Cheetah girls is as easy as it is chic. All you need is some colourful velour tracksuits and matching headbands and you'll be good to go.
Get the look:
Juicy Couture Pink Velour Zip-Up Hoodie Jacket (£80) also in Blue (£80)
ASYOU velour wide leg jogger co-ord in blue (£19.99)
ASYOU velour straight leg jogger co-ord in green (£17)
boohoo 3 Piece Zip Hoody Wide Leg Orange Tracksuit (£40)
MATCHING Cheetah Girl Multicoloured Headbands (£9.32+)
If you're not interested in going as a popular film but don't want to go as the basic Halloween choices, Space Cowgirls are a good mix between cute and fancy dress. Grab metallic clothes and a cowboy hat, you'll be good to go.
Get the look:
PrettyLittleThing Bright Pink Space Cowgirl Costume Accessory Set (£13.50) and PrettyLittleThing Space Cowgirl Fancy Dress Costume (£36)
EGO High Waist Straight Leg Trousers In Silver Shiny Metallic (£34.99)
Diamante Trim Detail Knee High Cowboy Boot (£49)