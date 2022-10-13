Halloween Costumes That Will Only Make Sense In 2022

With the UK forecasted to spend over £687million (!) on Halloween in 2022, it's no surprise that retailers have already started rolling out the big guns for pumpkins, decorations and most importantly, Halloween costumes. There's only so many years in a row that you can go as a witch or a 'spooky' cat (if that's what you want to call it). If you're getting ready to party the frightening Halloween weekend away, you'll want something fresh and unique.
That's where pop culture-inspired Halloween outfits are coming in handy. According to Pour Moi, Shania Twain is the most popular celebrity costume of the year, followed closely by Anna Delvey, whilst popular TV shows and films include House of the Dragon and Hocus Pocus. We are a nation of TV-lovers, after all.
Before you start scrambling to get your Halloween outfit, we've pulled together some of the best pop culture Halloween costumes that are chic, trendy and completely hilarious. From Margot Robbie's Barbie to the black-outfit-black-sunglasses combo from Anna Delvey, this will be one to remember, for sure.
SHOP: The Best Halloween Outfits As Inspired By Pop Culture 2022
The Most Popular Halloween Costume Ideas 2022
Of course, one of the most iconic papped photo of the year is Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling looking so-tanned-its-almost-orange and perky in neon leotards and matching rollerskates. Behind the scenes of the Barbie movie set to bless our screens in 2023, these outfits are one of the highest trending Halloween costumes of the year. Hot pink is in, after all.
Get the look:
TiaoBug Womens One-Piece Sleeveless Thong Leotard (£7.95)
PrettyLittleThing Bright Pink 80'S Doll Fancy Dress Costume (£19.80)
TOYANDONA Yellow Protective Gear (£16.59)
Impala Rollerskates Pastel Fade Quad Roller Skates (£105)
Julia Fox has definitely been groundbreaking this year, from dating Kanye West to her legendary denim jeans-that's-also-a-top moment (and not to mention that she was Josh Safdie's muse when he wrote 'Uncut Gems', you know?), we haven't been able to escape her. Just straighten your hair and go for one of her iconic looks to channel your inner Julia.
Get the look:
River Island Black Faux Leather Midi Dress (£37) and River Island Black Faux Leather Long Gloves (£19)
OR
Zara Denim Corsetry-Inspired Top (£25.99), Zara Low-Rise Flared Trf Jeans (£32.99) and EGO Pointed Toe Boot in Denim
If you weren't bingewatching Inventing Anna at the start of this year, what were you doing? Apparently, Anna Delvey's going to be a top list Halloween costume for this year, especially because it's a particularly easy outfit (chic black dress plus chunky glasses? Easy). I guess it's what she really wanted.
Get the look:
UO Maxwell Black Mini Dress (£26)
{:target=_blank :rel=noreferrer noopener nofollow}Feisedy Classic Rectangle Ladies Eyeglasses (£15.99)
Yeeshedo Long Layered Auburn Wig (£19.98)
With all the controversy surrounding the hit Don't Worry Darling, you might think that people will be dressing up as the characters from the film. No, actually, we're predicting that there will be a lot more Florence Pugh - aka Miss Flo' - costumes rather, especially after her own stylist captioned a post of Pugh with the nickname. This outfit whilst she was missing the Venice Film Festival press panel was simply iconic.
Shop the look:
boohoo Plisse Purple Oversized Shirt (£10) and Plisse Shorts (£13.50)
Stradivarius Mock Croc Crossbody (£17.99)
Monki Cat Eye Sunglasses (£10)
Let's not forget the immense chaos of Bridgerton at the strart of this year. Kicking off the regencycore trends with corsets and lace everywhere, you can really take it up a notch with a Halloween costume. All we need is the Bridgerton boys, now.
Get the look:
Daphne Bridgerton Costume Dress (£52.99)
boohoo White Satin Gloves (£8)
Cider Solid Texture Square Neck Midi Dress (£27)
Halloween Victorian Ball Gown (£33.99)
Who can forget the tense moment when Cassie and Maddy clashed in the same outfits in season 2 of Euphoria? This costume's for those best friends out there who want to match this Halloween.
Get the look:
Grey Basic Jersey Flared Trousers (£10.80)
New Look 90s cropped cardigan with diamante detail in black (£15.99)
Rib Knit Clasp Detail Cardigan in blue (£9) and ASOS DESIGN rib flare trouser in blue (£13)
There is no signer more iconic for his looks this year, other than the incredible Harry Styles. His Coachella looks, in particular, were groundbreaking (he did bring Lizzo and Shania Twain onstage after all), like this multicoloured sequin jumpsuit.
Get the look:
Club L London Catwalk Aztec Sequin Wide Leg Trousers Jumpsuit (£120)
Boohoo Sequin Shoulder Pad Jumpsuit (£55)
Nuobesty Microphone Prop (£9.59)
House of the Dragon has taken off as one of the most popular TV shows of the later part of the year - especially with the platinum blonde locks taking off, sparking trends with newly named 'Dragon Blonde'. Want to get a piece of the platinum action? Go dressed up as the characters from the Game of Thrones prequel.
Get the look:
Luluu Hooded Dress Suit (£34.99)
Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen Cosplay Costume Dress (£26.99)
MapofBeauty 28" 70cm Silver Gray Wig (£11.99)
Hocus Pocus 2 lauched just in time for Halloween, and of course, what better way to celebrate the arrival of the film after over 30 years than to dress up as the trio?
Get the look:
Women's Medieval Velvet Dress (£23.95)
Winifred Sanderson Costume with Wig (£54.90)Mary Sanderson Hocus Pocus Costume (£70.14)