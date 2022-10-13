Halloween Costumes That Will Only Make Sense In 2022

With the UK forecasted to spend over £687million (!) on Halloween in 2022, it's no surprise that retailers have already started rolling out the big guns for pumpkins, decorations and most importantly, Halloween costumes. There's only so many years in a row that you can go as a witch or a 'spooky' cat (if that's what you want to call it). If you're getting ready to party the frightening Halloween weekend away, you'll want something fresh and unique.

That's where pop culture-inspired Halloween outfits are coming in handy. According to Pour Moi, Shania Twain is the most popular celebrity costume of the year, followed closely by Anna Delvey, whilst popular TV shows and films include House of the Dragon and Hocus Pocus. We are a nation of TV-lovers, after all.

Before you start scrambling to get your Halloween outfit, we've pulled together some of the best pop culture Halloween costumes that are chic, trendy and completely hilarious. From Margot Robbie's Barbie to the black-outfit-black-sunglasses combo from Anna Delvey, this will be one to remember, for sure.