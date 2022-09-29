How To Make Your Home Halloween Ready (Without It Being Tacky)

As the days start to get shorter and leaves start to turn on the trees outside, we all know what time of the year is coming up. Inevitably, Halloween is turning up on our doorsteps and of course we're ready to get cosy with autumnal decorations that will have us snuggled up with a pumpkin-spiced latte.
Donning our homes with skeletons and pumpkins can sometimes become a bit... tacky. This year, we're looking for something more tasteful and a little less cheap. This doesn't mean we have to stop celebrating the spooky season though, with a whole range of gorgeous decor, tableware and crockery to make Halloween dazzle.
How to get an authentic look without the same-old-same-old? Experts from Alexander James Interior Design say that it's all about pulling your decorations through the entire house. "To create more of an impact, consider one running theme throughout the interior and extend to the front of your home including the garden."
"Use lighting, lanterns and large sculptures for an eye-catching entrance. Create impact in your dining table décor, add spooky-looking table centres for a Gothic feel. Including candelabras, large bowls with small pumpkins or add dark liquids to see-through jugs and wine decanter."
Something that never goes out of fashion: pumpkins, of course. "Whether they are stacked up as an outdoor porch display, carved beautifully placed in the window or sprayed in a multitude of seasonal colours or metallics, these really are a must for not only Halloween but the whole of Autumn."
If you're not already feeling spine-chilling with the colder weather seeping in, an order of Halloween decorations is sure to get you in the eerie mood. From skeletal crockery to gorgeous prints and lampshades, make sure to get the best decs for your home.
<meta charset="utf-8">SHOP: The Best Autumn And Halloween Decorations For Your Interior
Nothing says Halloween like burnt orange. Dress up your table with this gorgeous table runner that you can layer up with pumpkins and candlesticks.
Dried flowers last long and give your home that autumnal crisp feel. The White Company has launched these autumn leaf stems which can be popped in any vase or laid along a runner to bring the outside in.
If you're really going to the full extent for your Halloween decorations this year, make sure to update your crockery. Making an eerie reveal at the dinner table, these hand-painted skull plates are to die for.
Halloween doesn't have to be so in-your-face. You can pick up the decor around your house by making simple changes. This House of Hackney x Anthropologie collab lamp shade is simply autumnal with Halloween hints, in its navy and plum colour.
Le Creuset has the ultimate kitchenware - and they've just brought out Halloween-themed tools like this cast iron pumpkin casserole dish. The dish is also available similarly in stoneware (£27) or you can grab the Halloween tray (£33) for all your baking needs.
Live out your deepest Halloween dreams with this silver candelabra. Make it feel like your own haunted mansion in no time.
Let your tablescape sparkle with some Swarvoski crystals this Halloween. Grab a single stem vase and let the colours of autumn shine with these pumpkin crystals.
Show off with a Nana Yaa Serwah Diffuser that has caramelised amber and honey-sweet musk to spread the smell of the rich autumn through any living space.
If you're into your tablescape, a table runner is a must. Ginger Ray has this mesh table runner that will have you feeling spooky in no time.
Cheers to the Halloween season with these Halloween wine glasses from M&S. Not only are they sleek with their textured surface but each glass lights up when liquid is poured in.
An artificial garland will last for years to come - and this orange eucalyptus bunch will sit perfectly on any mantlepiece or in the middle of a dining table.
MADE has a selection of candles for any Halloween dinner party or something to spruce up a mantlepiece. Want something more contemporary? These Bzzwax & Co pillar candles (£35) are divine.
PrettyLittleThing has a range of tealight candles that you can place on a spooky table set-up. A sweet addition to any mantlepiece or dining table.
Looking to fill your home with the scent of autumn? You can grab this smoky and leathery diffuser from The Fragrance Shop for the essence of an open fire.
A decoration that you can drink, this Crystal Head Vodka by Dan Aykroyd will make a stunning centrepiece for any Halloween dinner. You'll be able to make great cocktails with it too.
Make your home a little more boo-tiful with this hauntingly cute print from MADE. Decorations that make you scream with happiness.
There's nothing wrong with wanting some classic garlands to hand this Halloween season. We like this simple but effective black bat hanging garland.