How To Make Your Home Halloween Ready (Without It Being Tacky)

As the days start to get shorter and leaves start to turn on the trees outside, we all know what time of the year is coming up. Inevitably, Halloween is turning up on our doorsteps and of course we're ready to get cosy with autumnal decorations that will have us snuggled up with a pumpkin-spiced latte.

Donning our homes with skeletons and pumpkins can sometimes become a bit... tacky. This year, we're looking for something more tasteful and a little less cheap. This doesn't mean we have to stop celebrating the spooky season though, with a whole range of gorgeous decor, tableware and crockery to make Halloween dazzle.

How to get an authentic look without the same-old-same-old? Experts from Alexander James Interior Design say that it's all about pulling your decorations through the entire house. "To create more of an impact, consider one running theme throughout the interior and extend to the front of your home including the garden."

"Use lighting, lanterns and large sculptures for an eye-catching entrance. Create impact in your dining table décor, add spooky-looking table centres for a Gothic feel. Including candelabras, large bowls with small pumpkins or add dark liquids to see-through jugs and wine decanter."

Something that never goes out of fashion: pumpkins, of course. "Whether they are stacked up as an outdoor porch display, carved beautifully placed in the window or sprayed in a multitude of seasonal colours or metallics, these really are a must for not only Halloween but the whole of Autumn."

If you're not already feeling spine-chilling with the colder weather seeping in, an order of Halloween decorations is sure to get you in the eerie mood. From skeletal crockery to gorgeous prints and lampshades, make sure to get the best decs for your home.