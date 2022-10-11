The Best Halloween Costumes That Are So Stylish, It’s Scary

Halloween is the one time of year we get to reinvent ourselves completely. You can change your eye colour and dress up as anyone or anything you desire. It's also a fierce competition, which is why it's time to start scouting for the best Halloween costumes to shop before it's too late.

Unless you have a burning desire to dress up as a Minion, Halloween is a great way to inherit the style of some of your favourite fashion icons. Whether it's Marilyn Monroe's white pleated dress or Cruella de Vil's iconic fur coat, you can step into the lives of both real-life and on-screen characters you admire or fear (or both).

If you're stuck for inspiration, just take a look at the A-listers. We're still dreaming of Beyoncé's Barbie look, and Kim Kardashian going as Elle Woods was about as iconic as it gets. For something a little more Y2K, Hailey Bieber's Britney Spears outfit was a 10/10.