The Best Gin Advent Calendars That Might Just Make Your Christmas

Let's be honest, Christmas and gin pretty much go hand in hand, so you might as well make the most of it with our offering of the best gin advent calendars. Confectionary calendars get more competitive each year. And, the market is now overflowing with everything from beauty advent calendars to liquor. At the top of our list is, of course, the gin advent calendar.

Can you think of a better way to celebrate the countdown to Christmas than a delicious selection of different gins? Nope, us neither. If you're tired of drinking the same brand of pink gin every year, and chocolate doesn't quite hit the spot, maybe you're looking to branch out with something adventurous. Well, now's your chance.

CREDIT: Getty

Whether you're a drinker of Tanqueray, Hendrick's, or a more obscure brand, there's an advent calendar out there suited to your tastes. Imagine curling up by a roaring fire with a book, only to sample some of the best gins from all corners of the globe. If that sounds like a dream December evening, then here's our selection of the best gin advent calendars to treat yourself this Christmas.

SHOP: The Best Gin Advent Calendars 2023

1. Fever Tree, Gin And Tonic Advent Calendar John Lewis Price: £ 65 www.johnlewis.com Buy now Description We look forward to the ever-faithful Fever Tree advent calendars every year, and as always, this ... read more

2. Master Of Malt, Craft Gin Advent Calendar 2023 Not On The High Street Price: £ 74.95 www.notonthehighstreet.com Buy now Description Master Of Malt brings in the festive season with their Craft Gin Advent Calendar. Including an ... read more

4. Virgin Wines, Gin Advent Calendar 2023 Virgin Wines Price: £ 99.99 www.virginwines.co.uk Buy now Description An offering of gin from Virgin Wines includes London Dry gins to unusual botanical blends that ... read more

6. Craft Gin Club, Craft Gin Advent Calendar 2023 Craft Gin Club Price: £ 94.95 to preorder club.craftginclub.co.uk Buy now Description Available to preorder now, we are beyond excited to open the Craft Gin Advent Calendar and sample ... read more

8. The Whiskey Exchange, Premium Gin Advent Calendar The Whiskey Exchange Price: £ 97.50 www.thewhiskyexchange.com Buy now Description Yet another entry from Drinks By The Dram, this Premium Gin Advent Calendar has been carefully ... read more

9. The Bottle Club, 12 Days of Xmas Advent Calendar The Bottle Club Price: £ 44.99 www.thebottleclub.com Buy now Description The 12 Gins Of Xmas Advent Calendar from The Bottle Club is a great middle ground if you find the ... read more

When Are Advent Calendars Released?

Given that the best of the industry's brands often release their calendars between September and November, we're still waiting on more options for gin advent calendars. However, signing up for your favourite brands' waitlists and keeping an eye on your emails is one way to stay informed. At times, there are also options to preorder or reserve your favourites for delivery at a later date, much like the highly anticipated Liberty beauty advent calendar.

Where To Buy The Best Gin Advent Calendars?

Having said that, while some of the retailers mentioned in our edit above are among the best brands to shop at, Master Of Malt comes in as our favourite choice at the moment given its range of choice. We'd expect nothing less from reliable high street brands such as John Lewis and Selfridges to deliver on gin advent calendars nearer the time, though.