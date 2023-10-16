Missoma’s 2023 Advent Calendar Features Some of Our All-Time Favourite Jewellery

I hate to alarm you but I've already received two invitations to Christmas parties. If you're a festive enthusiast, you may greet this news with unabashed delight or, for those more inclined towards the humbug side of things, you may be rolling your eyes in disgust. Whichever camp you're in, you can't deny that Christmas is hurtling towards us. But don't worry, for there's good news to be heard – I've already found the perfect present to give your favourite person (and yes, that includes yourself). It's Missoma's jewellery advent calendar.

Advent calendars have clearly become big news in the last few years. From the best beauty advent calendars on the market to the advent calendars your children will love, there's more choice than ever before. If you haven't yet enjoyed the delights of a jewellery advent calendar, however, they're slightly more special than your average countdown to Christmas. They'll last forever, for one thing, and you can find some amazing savings, for another. Missoma's 2023 calendar also happens to be jam packed with beautiful pieces that will leave you with your dream jewellery box.

There are, in fact, three calendars on offer from the brand. One is filled with exclusively gold pieces, the other silver and the third option is Missoma's first fine jewellery advent calendar, which is perhaps one of the most luxurious presents one could ever hope for.

With 12 beautiful gift boxes filled with gems, you're in for a treat whichever calendar you choose. Featuring some of Missoma's most beloved jewels, the gold calendar boasts pieces from the Lucy Williams collection, including the Tiny Orb Hoops and the Armour Cuff, as well as the Harris Reed North Star Necklace and a range of brilliant, everyday earrings you won't want to take off. All in all, it's priced at £ 395 but is worth £917 – making for an impressive saving of £522.

Similarly, the silver advent calendar includes pieces from special collections like Lucy Williams and Harris Reed, as well as the Interstellar Drop Bracelet and the Bobble Chain Choker – all worth £803 for just £365.

If you really want to impress this Christmas, Missoma's first ever fine jewellery advent calendar is worth a whopping £3,436, giving you a mix of incredible (and not yet released) 14ct solid gold and diamond jewels. That makes for a huge saving of £1,141.

It's no wonder Missoma has a sell-out track record when it comes to its advent calendars. Whether you're looking for something to put on your own Christmas list or in need of an idea for what to buy your favourite person, I think you've just found the perfect gift...

What's inside Missoma's Gold Advent Calendar?

The gold advent calendar includes the following:

Amazonite Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops, plus the Lucy Williams Tiny Orb Hoops, Lucy Williams Armour Cuff, Interstellar Drop Bracelet, Pave Star Bracelet, Prism Studs, Pave Huggies, Double Bar Studs, Zenyu Gemstone Drop Earrings, Lucy Williams Tiny Horn Necklace, Harris Reed North Star Necklace, and Bobble Chain Choker.

What's inside Missoma's Silver Advent Calendar?

The silver advent calendar includes the following:

Lucy Williams Tiny Orb Hoop Earrings, Lucy Williams Armour Cuff, Interstellar Drop Bracelet, Star Bracelet, Mini Claw Charm Hoops, Silver Pave Huggies, Double Bar Studs, Chubby Hex Huggies, Chunky Claw Ear Cuff, Lucy Williams Tiny Horn Necklace, Harris Reed North Star Pearl Necklace, and the Bobble Chain Choker, all handcrafted from recycled sterling silver.

What's inside Missoma's Fine Jewellery Advent Calendar?

The fine jewellery advent calendar includes the following: