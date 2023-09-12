The Best Kids Advent Calendars 2023 That Are Already On Sale

Whilst Christmas is still a few months away, the best kids advent calendars will fly off the shelves as quickly as you can say 'Ho Ho Ho'. As always, the key to your children having an effortlessly magical Christmas is by being super organised and prepared - and not spiralling when they ask to watch Elf for the third time in one day.

Once upon a time, the only Christmas calendars available were filled with chocolate. And, whilst chocolate is delicious, there are plenty other options available that will not only keep your little one entertained, but can also aid in their development. Fast forward to 2023, and you can get all sorts of Christmas calendars, even an advent beauty calendarto treat yourself.

From Lego to Peppa Pig, you can now get a calendar your child will love opening each morning. Twenty-five days worth of goodies before the Father Christmas arrives with a sack full of the best kid's toys. To help you find the best kid's advent calendar for your child, we have scoured the internet and compiled a list of our favourites.

So, whether you are looking for something for your baby, toddler or kids - we have got you covered with the best kids advent calendars for 2023. Tick this off your Christmas to-do list and get one step closer to enjoying some festive fun.

SHOP: The Best Kids Advent Calendars 2023

1. My First Advent Calendar Best Advent Calendar For Babies Credit: Amazon Price: £ 4.99 Buy now Description Your baby's precious eyesight is not developed enough to recognised colours, which means all of ... read more

2. Happyland Advent Calendar Best Toddler Advent Calendar Credit: Amazon Price: £ 27.99 Buy now Description The Happyland Advent Calendar is a wholesome holiday treasure for kids that can be enjoyed all ... read more

3. Peppa Pig: Advent Calendar Book Collection Best Peppa Pig Advent Calendar Credit: Amazon Price: £ 10 Buy now Description If you know every word to the Bing Bong song or the fruit and vegetable song lives rent free in ... read more

4. Personalised Children’s Activity Advent Calendar Best Kids Advent Calendar For The Whole Family Credit: Not On The Highstreet Price: £ 37 www.notonthehighstreet.com Buy now Description This gorgeous calendar encompasses everything which is great about Christmas - spending time with ... read more

5. The Elf on the Shelf Festive Flyers Advent Calendar Best Advent Calendars For Pre-schoolers Credit: John Lewis Price: £ 32.95 www.johnlewis.com Buy now Description Join everyone's favorite elf on a whimsical holiday journey with The Elf on the Shelf Festive ... read more

6. LOL Surprise Advent Calendar Best Doll Advent Calendar Credit: Boots Price: £ 24.99 www.boots.com Buy now Description LOL Dolls are one of the most popular toys on the playground, so this advent calendar includes an ... read more

7. LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendar 2023 Best LEGO advent calendar Credit: LEGO Price: £ 29.99 www.lego.com Buy now Description Embark on an epic galactic countdown with the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023. Each day ... read more

8. Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar Best Barbie Advent Calendar Credit: Amazon Rrp: £ 30.18 Price: £ 28.99 Buy now Description Unwrap a world of fashion and fun with the Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar. Discover stylish ... read more

9. 2023 Advent Calendar SHOCKING SCIENCE by The Purple Cow Best Advent Calendar For Older Kids Credit: Amazon Rrp: £ 29 Price: £ 24.95 Buy now Description Experience electrifying fun with The Purple Cow's Advent Calendar SHOCKING SCIENCE. Unveil a new ... read more

10. Mad Beauty Disney Princess 24 day Advent Calendar Best Advent Calendar For Young Teens Price: £ 25 www.boots.com Buy now Description Treat your teen every day of advent with this Disney Princess 24 day bath and body advent ... read more

