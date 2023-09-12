  1. Home|
  2. Life|
  3. Parenting

The Best Kids Advent Calendars 2023 That Are Already On Sale

Daily surprises that will bring Christmas magic throughout December.

best kids advent calendar
by Hannah James |
Posted
1
The Best Kids Advent Calendars: My First Advent Calendar
My First Advent Calendar
2
The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Happyland Advent Calendar
Happyland Advent Calendar
3
The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Peppa Pig: Advent Calendar Book Collection
Peppa Pig: Advent Calendar Book Collection
4
The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Personalised Children’s Activity Advent Calendar
Personalised Children’s Activity Advent Calendar
5
The Best Kids Advent Calendars: The Elf on the Shelf Festive Flyers Advent Calendar
The Elf on the Shelf Festive Flyers Advent Calendar
6
The Best Kids Advent Calendars: LOL Surprise Advent Calendar
LOL Surprise Advent Calendar
7
The Best Kids Advent Calendars: LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendar 2023
LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendar 2023
8
The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar
Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar
9
The Best Kids Advent Calendars: NEW 2023 Advent Calendar SHOCKING SCIENCE by The Purple Cow
2023 Advent Calendar SHOCKING SCIENCE by The Purple Cow
10
The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Mad Beauty Disney Princess 24 day Advent Calendar
Mad Beauty Disney Princess 24 day Advent Calendar

Whilst Christmas is still a few months away, the best kids advent calendars will fly off the shelves as quickly as you can say 'Ho Ho Ho'. As always, the key to your children having an effortlessly magical Christmas is by being super organised and prepared - and not spiralling when they ask to watch Elf for the third time in one day.

Once upon a time, the only Christmas calendars available were filled with chocolate. And, whilst chocolate is delicious, there are plenty other options available that will not only keep your little one entertained, but can also aid in their development. Fast forward to 2023, and you can get all sorts of Christmas calendars, even an advent beauty calendarto treat yourself.

From Lego to Peppa Pig, you can now get a calendar your child will love opening each morning. Twenty-five days worth of goodies before the Father Christmas arrives with a sack full of the best kid's toys. To help you find the best kid's advent calendar for your child, we have scoured the internet and compiled a list of our favourites.

So, whether you are looking for something for your baby, toddler or kids - we have got you covered with the best kids advent calendars for 2023. Tick this off your Christmas to-do list and get one step closer to enjoying some festive fun.

SHOP: The Best Kids Advent Calendars 2023

1. My First Advent Calendar

Best Advent Calendar For Babies

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: My First Advent CalendarCredit: Amazon
Price: £4.99

Description

Your baby's precious eyesight is not developed enough to recognised colours, which means all of

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: My First Advent Calendar

2. Happyland Advent Calendar

Best Toddler Advent Calendar

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Happyland Advent CalendarCredit: Amazon
Price: £27.99

Description

The Happyland Advent Calendar is a wholesome holiday treasure for kids that can be enjoyed all

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Happyland Advent Calendar

3. Peppa Pig: Advent Calendar Book Collection

Best Peppa Pig Advent Calendar

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Peppa Pig: Advent Calendar Book CollectionCredit: Amazon
Price: £10

Description

If you know every word to the Bing Bong song or the fruit and vegetable song lives rent free in

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Peppa Pig: Advent Calendar Book Collection

4. Personalised Children’s Activity Advent Calendar

Best Kids Advent Calendar For The Whole Family

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Personalised Children’s Activity Advent CalendarCredit: Not On The Highstreet
Price: £37

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Description

This gorgeous calendar encompasses everything which is great about Christmas - spending time with

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Personalised Children’s Activity Advent Calendar

5. The Elf on the Shelf Festive Flyers Advent Calendar

Best Advent Calendars For Pre-schoolers

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: The Elf on the Shelf Festive Flyers Advent CalendarCredit: John Lewis
Price: £32.95

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Join everyone's favorite elf on a whimsical holiday journey with The Elf on the Shelf Festive

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: The Elf on the Shelf Festive Flyers Advent Calendar

6. LOL Surprise Advent Calendar

Best Doll Advent Calendar

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: LOL Surprise Advent CalendarCredit: Boots
Price: £24.99

www.boots.com

Description

LOL Dolls are one of the most popular toys on the playground, so this advent calendar includes an

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: LOL Surprise Advent Calendar

7. LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendar 2023

Best LEGO advent calendar

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendar 2023Credit: LEGO
Price: £29.99

www.lego.com

Description

Embark on an epic galactic countdown with the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023. Each day

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendar 2023

8. Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar

Best Barbie Advent Calendar

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Barbie Color Reveal Advent CalendarCredit: Amazon

Rrp: £30.18

Price: £28.99

Description

Unwrap a world of fashion and fun with the Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar. Discover stylish

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar

9. 2023 Advent Calendar SHOCKING SCIENCE by The Purple Cow

Best Advent Calendar For Older Kids

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: NEW 2023 Advent Calendar SHOCKING SCIENCE by The Purple CowCredit: Amazon

Rrp: £29

Price: £24.95

Description

Experience electrifying fun with The Purple Cow's Advent Calendar SHOCKING SCIENCE. Unveil a new

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: NEW 2023 Advent Calendar SHOCKING SCIENCE by The Purple Cow

10. Mad Beauty Disney Princess 24 day Advent Calendar

Best Advent Calendar For Young Teens

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Mad Beauty Disney Princess 24 day Advent Calendar
Price: £25

www.boots.com

Description

Treat your teen every day of advent with this Disney Princess 24 day bath and body advent

The Best Kids Advent Calendars: Mad Beauty Disney Princess 24 day Advent Calendar

For more parenting stories, (non-judgmental) advice, tips and memes, check out Grazia's new parenting community on Instagram, @TheJuggleUK

Hannah James is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us