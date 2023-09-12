The Best Kids Advent Calendars 2023 That Are Already On Sale

Whilst Christmas is still a few months away, the best kids advent calendars will fly off the shelves as quickly as you can say 'Ho Ho Ho'. As always, the key to your children having an effortlessly magical Christmas is by being super organised and prepared - and not spiralling when they ask to watch Elf for the third time in one day.
Once upon a time, the only Christmas calendars available were filled with chocolate. And, whilst chocolate is delicious, there are plenty other options available that will not only keep your little one entertained, but can also aid in their development. Fast forward to 2023, and you can get all sorts of Christmas calendars, even an advent beauty calendarto treat yourself.
From Lego to Peppa Pig, you can now get a calendar your child will love opening each morning. Twenty-five days worth of goodies before the Father Christmas arrives with a sack full of the best kid's toys. To help you find the best kid's advent calendar for your child, we have scoured the internet and compiled a list of our favourites.
So, whether you are looking for something for your baby, toddler or kids - we have got you covered with the best kids advent calendars for 2023. Tick this off your Christmas to-do list and get one step closer to enjoying some festive fun.
SHOP: The Best Kids Advent Calendars 2023
Best Advent Calendar For Babies
Description
Your baby's precious eyesight is not developed enough to recognised colours, which means all of
Best Toddler Advent Calendar
Description
The Happyland Advent Calendar is a wholesome holiday treasure for kids that can be enjoyed all
Best Peppa Pig Advent Calendar
Description
If you know every word to the Bing Bong song or the fruit and vegetable song lives rent free in
Best Kids Advent Calendar For The Whole Family
www.notonthehighstreet.com
Description
This gorgeous calendar encompasses everything which is great about Christmas - spending time with
Best Advent Calendars For Pre-schoolers
www.johnlewis.com
Description
Join everyone's favorite elf on a whimsical holiday journey with The Elf on the Shelf Festive
Best Doll Advent Calendar
www.boots.com
Description
LOL Dolls are one of the most popular toys on the playground, so this advent calendar includes an
Best LEGO advent calendar
www.lego.com
Description
Embark on an epic galactic countdown with the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023. Each day
Best Barbie Advent Calendar
Description
Unwrap a world of fashion and fun with the Barbie Color Reveal Advent Calendar. Discover stylish
Best Advent Calendar For Older Kids
Description
Experience electrifying fun with The Purple Cow's Advent Calendar SHOCKING SCIENCE. Unveil a new
Best Advent Calendar For Young Teens
Description
Treat your teen every day of advent with this Disney Princess 24 day bath and body advent
Hannah James is a Parenting, Lifestyle and Home Product writer for Grazia, specialising in product testing and reviews. With three children, Hannah loves testing the latest industry products on her own family.