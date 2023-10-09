The Best Dog Advent Calendars Your Canine Companion Will Love You For

Considering that Christmas is all about spending time with family, it makes sense that the best dog advent calendars are some of the most sought-after. Many of us consider our four-legged friends to be members of the family, and for good reason.

Always by our side, our ever-faithful companions deserve to be part of the festive fun. And, although Christmas is about treating yourself to a beauty advent calendar (or even a gin advent calendar if you're partial to a tipple), our hounds are waiting patiently for their treat as well.

From biscuits to bones, dog advent calendars tend to be full of dog-approved treats. However, some calendars might even include toys for them to play with. Or, grooming products so that you can really pamper your pooch. When it comes to selecting the best calendar, you'll really want to consider their breed and personality.

If there's one way to reward their unwavering loyalty and unconditional love, it's with a dog advent calendar. Knowing how important it is to include them as part of the family, this selection of dog advent calendars will provide you with heartwarming memories for years to come. Here are the best dog advent calendars to shop in our edit below.

SHOP: The Best Dog Advent Calendars 2023

How To Make Your Own Dog Advent Calendar?

If none of the dog advent calendars on the high street are doing it, there's always the option to make your own. Simply buy a do-it-yourself calendar like the ones included above, and fill it with your dog's favourite treats or toys. These types can be reused every year. Also, it gives you the opportunity to customise and personalise to your dog's tastes - especially if they're fussy.