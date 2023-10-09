  1. Home|
  2. Life|
  3. Real Life

The Best Dog Advent Calendars Your Canine Companion Will Love You For

Their tails will be wagging with these tasty treats.

by Samantha Price |
Updated
1
Lily's Kitchen, Advent Calendar For Dogs
Lily's Kitchen, Advent Calendar For Dogs
2
Harrods, Bonne Et Filou Dog Treats Advent Calendar
Harrods, Bonne Et Filou Dog Treats Advent Calendar
3
Pooch And Mutt, Cheese Fondue Dog Advent Calendar 2023
Pooch And Mutt, Cheese Fondue Dog Advent Calendar 2023
4
Fortnum's Dog Advent Calendar
Fortnum And Mason, Fortnum's Dog Advent Calendar
5
John Lewis, Woodmansterne Dog Treat Advent Calendar
John Lewis, Woodmansterne Dog Treat Advent Calendar
6
Etsy, Spaniel Dog Advent Calendar
Etsy, Spaniel Dog Advent Calendar
7
WHS Smith, Scrumbles Dog Advent Calendars
WHS Smith, Scrumbles Dog Advent Calendars
8
Not On The High Street, Refillable Dog Biscuit Advent Calendar
Not On The High Street, Refillable Dog Biscuit Advent Calendar
9
Robert Dyas, Rosewood Luxury Deli Advent Calendar For Dogs
Robert Dyas, Rosewood Luxury Deli Advent Calendar For Dogs
10
Pooch And Mutt, Dental Sticks Advent Calendar
Pooch And Mutt, Dental Sticks Advent Calendar
11
Not On The High Street, Personalised Dog Advent Calendar
Not On The High Street, Personalised Dog Advent Calendar
12
Jr Pet Products, Pure Ostrich Advent Calendar
Jr Pet Products, Pure Ostrich Advent Calendar

Considering that Christmas is all about spending time with family, it makes sense that the best dog advent calendars are some of the most sought-after. Many of us consider our four-legged friends to be members of the family, and for good reason.

Always by our side, our ever-faithful companions deserve to be part of the festive fun. And, although Christmas is about treating yourself to a beauty advent calendar (or even a gin advent calendar if you're partial to a tipple), our hounds are waiting patiently for their treat as well.

From biscuits to bones, dog advent calendars tend to be full of dog-approved treats. However, some calendars might even include toys for them to play with. Or, grooming products so that you can really pamper your pooch. When it comes to selecting the best calendar, you'll really want to consider their breed and personality.

If there's one way to reward their unwavering loyalty and unconditional love, it's with a dog advent calendar. Knowing how important it is to include them as part of the family, this selection of dog advent calendars will provide you with heartwarming memories for years to come. Here are the best dog advent calendars to shop in our edit below.

SHOP: The Best Dog Advent Calendars 2023

1. Lily's Kitchen, Advent Calendar For Dogs

Lily's Kitchen, Advent Calendar For DogsJohn Lewis
Price: £20

www.selfridges.com

Description

Packed full of treats that will have their mouths watering, the Lily's Kitchen Advent Calendar for

Lily's Kitchen, Advent Calendar For Dogs
Price: £20

www.selfridges.com

2. Harrods, Bonne Et Filou Dog Treats Advent Calendar

Harrods, Bonne Et Filou Dog Treats Advent CalendarJohn Lewis
Price: £73

www.harrods.com

Description

If you're looking to splash out and treat them to a luxury advent calendar, this Bonne Et Filou

Harrods, Bonne Et Filou Dog Treats Advent Calendar
Price: £73

www.harrods.com

3. Pooch And Mutt, Cheese Fondue Dog Advent Calendar 2023

Pooch And Mutt, Cheese Fondue Dog Advent Calendar 2023Pooch And Mutt
Price: £9.99

www.poochandmutt.co.uk

Description

As well as encouraging healthy digestion for your pooch with added probiotics and collagen to keep

Pooch And Mutt, Cheese Fondue Dog Advent Calendar 2023
Price: £9.99

www.poochandmutt.co.uk

4. Fortnum And Mason, Fortnum's Dog Advent Calendar

Fortnum's Dog Advent CalendarFortnum and Mason
Price: £110

www.fortnumandmason.com

Description

Never one to disappoint, Fortnum and Mason have released their beautiful wooden Fortnum's Dog

Fortnum's Dog Advent Calendar
Price: £110

www.fortnumandmason.com

5. John Lewis, Woodmansterne Dog Treat Advent Calendar

John Lewis, Woodmansterne Dog Treat Advent CalendarJohn Lewis
Price: £6.99

www.johnlewis.com

Description

There's no doubt that the Woodmansterne Dog Treat Advent Calendar from John Lewis will set tails

John Lewis, Woodmansterne Dog Treat Advent Calendar
Price: £6.99

www.johnlewis.com

6. Etsy, Spaniel Dog Advent Calendar

Etsy, Spaniel Dog Advent CalendarEtsy
Price: £38

www.etsy.com

Description

Whether they're a Spaniel or not, this Spaniel Dog Advent Calendar from Etsy will certainly put a

Etsy, Spaniel Dog Advent Calendar
Price: £38

www.etsy.com

7. WHS Smith, Scrumbles Dog Advent Calendars

WHS Smith, Scrumbles Dog Advent CalendarsWHS Smith
Price: £8

www.whsmith.co.uk

Description

Scrumbles deliver every Christmas, and this year's Dog Advent Calendar is no exception. It

WHS Smith, Scrumbles Dog Advent Calendars
Price: £8

www.whsmith.co.uk

8. Not On The High Street, Refillable Dog Biscuit Advent Calendar

Not On The High Street, Refillable Dog Biscuit Advent CalendarNot On The High Street
Price: £15.95

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Description

Delightfully festive, bring the Refillable Dog Biscuit Advent Calendar out every year to celebrate

Not On The High Street, Refillable Dog Biscuit Advent Calendar
Price: £15.95

www.notonthehighstreet.com

9. Robert Dyas, Rosewood Luxury Deli Advent Calendar For Dogs

Robert Dyas, Rosewood Luxury Deli Advent Calendar For DogsRobert Dyas
Price: £6.49

www.robertdyas.co.uk

Description

The Rosewood Luxury Deli Advent Calendar For Dogs includes Cupid & Comet's festive-themed dog

Robert Dyas, Rosewood Luxury Deli Advent Calendar For Dogs
Price: £6.49

www.robertdyas.co.uk

10. Pooch And Mutt, Dental Sticks Advent Calendar

Available to preorder

Pooch And Mutt, Dental Sticks Advent CalendarPooch And Mutt
Price: £39.99

www.poochandmutt.co.uk

Description

Coming soon, Pooch & Mutt's Dental Sticks Advent Calendar will mean your hound with have healthy

Pooch And Mutt, Dental Sticks Advent Calendar
Price: £39.99

www.poochandmutt.co.uk

11. Not On The High Street, Personalised Dog Advent Calendar

Not On The High Street, Personalised Dog Advent CalendarNot On The High Street
Price: £29.95

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Description

In a wreath design, this Personalised Dog Advent Calendar from Not On The High Street comes with a

Not On The High Street, Personalised Dog Advent Calendar
Price: £29.95

www.notonthehighstreet.com

12. Jr Pet Products, Pure Ostrich Advent Calendar

Jr Pet Products, Pure Ostrich Advent CalendarJr Pet Products
Price: £14.99

www.jrpetproducts.com

Description

You can't get more luxury than the Pure Ostrich Advent Calendar, packed full of high-protein

Jr Pet Products, Pure Ostrich Advent Calendar
Price: £14.99

www.jrpetproducts.com

How To Make Your Own Dog Advent Calendar?

If none of the dog advent calendars on the high street are doing it, there's always the option to make your own. Simply buy a do-it-yourself calendar like the ones included above, and fill it with your dog's favourite treats or toys. These types can be reused every year. Also, it gives you the opportunity to customise and personalise to your dog's tastes - especially if they're fussy.

Samantha 'Sam' Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Products Writer at Grazia magazine. In 2021, Sam began her journey as a Storytelling Executive at Closer and heatworld on an internship, creating beauty and fashion content across these brands. It was 2022 when Sam was employed as a Commercial Content Writer writing about Family Life on Yours, Mother & Baby and Spirit & Destiny. Now, she specialises in beauty, fashion and wellness content across many brands.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us