The Best Outdoor Kids Toys Under £150 To Turn Your Garden Into A Playground

If you're a parent, you know that it's almost impossible to keep up with your child's energy. The best solution? Finding ways for them to embrace the outdoors, with some of the best outdoor kids' toys.

Spending time outside is a fab way to get kids off the iPad, and into nature, while also giving us a nice long coffee break (seeing as we barely remember what hot coffee tastes like these days). Outdoor toys for kids can range from the classic swingset, trampolines or even a climbing frame, and can be a great source of fun for young ones.

So we have devised a list of the best kid’s toys under £150 to help turn your garden into that dream playground that’ll (we pray) keep the kids occupied for at least 20 precious minutes a day…And just think of how tired they'll be come bedtime.

Gallery The Best Outdoor Kids Toys 1 of 10 Playing pretend is one of a child's favourite pastimes, and this little playhouse will help them do exactly that. The playhouse gives them a great vantage point during games of hide and seek and is sure to keep them occupied for hours on end. It comes equipped with a kitchen, as well as 17 accessories, perfect for little chefs in the making. 2 of 10 Every family home deserves a swing set for your little ones to spend endless hours competing against each other on who can swing the highest. The swing seats are adjustable, and assembly is quick and easy, so you can spend less time putting it together, and more time having a great time. 3 of 10 If you want to avoid another vase-shattering disaster as a result of your little ones playing football indoors, make sure to shop this goalie play set. Not only will it help hone your little one's football skills, but it'll also make for a great play-date activity when their friends come over. 4 of 10 This super safe trampoline, with a built-in net enclosure is advised for ages six and up. And just think, if you treat yourself to a bounce or two daily, you are going to help improve your own fitness and mental health. Winner winner. 5 of 10 Help them release their energy and run wild with their imagination on this fun and innovative climbing frame. They can climb for hours, and then blow off some steam in the cosy den. The frame is growable, meaning it can be used from three years up to 12. The only downside? You'll find it impossible to get them off it... 6 of 10 Build them a house next door (sort of) with this dreamy foam creation. It even comes with a little seat, and windows full of pets and flowers. Suitable for all ages. 7 of 10 Great for little ones trying to master the art of walking, this toy lawn mower looks and feels exactly like the real thing. It's lightweight, making it easy to push around, and it even folds which is fab for storage purposes. 8 of 10 For ages three to eight, this 360 rotating seesaw is possibly the most exciting toy you could pop in your garden. Trust us on this one: we are talking hours and hours of spinning. It will also help hone their balance and coordination skills while they have the ride of their lives. 9 of 10 This nifty frame contains even more than appears at first sight. Not only does the tastefully coloured set contain two swings, a slide and a basketball hoop, but also a climbing frame, play platform and hiding spot. Suitable for children aged three and up. 10 of 10 'A water table? But it's still so nippy!' I hear you cry, but inventiveness is key in these challenging times. So, when it's cold outside, pour in bowls of warm tap water for the kids. And just think how clean those little mitts will get if you add a bit of soap...