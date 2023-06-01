  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Parenting

From Coffee Makers To Kitchen Play Sets, We Had No Idea That Zara Home’s Toys Are So Incredible

Forget hideous plastic toys, Zara Home's play sets are fun, educational and chic – yes, really.

Zara home - Coffee Machine and Fridge Playset
by Piper Huxley |
Posted on
Slide 1 of 13
1
Toy Calendar
Toy Calendar
2
Wooden Guitar
Wooden Guitar
3
Toy Kitchen
Toy Kitchen
4
Toy Groceries Set
Toy Groceries Set
5
Toy Fridge
Toy Fridge
6
Toy Oven
Toy Oven
7
Children's Kitchen Set
Children's Kitchen Set
8
Cooking Toys
Cooking Toys
9
Toy Coffee Set
Toy Coffee Set
10
Wooden Toy Tableware
Wooden Toy Tableware
11
Toy Dishwasher
Toy Dishwasher
12
Toy Toaster
Toy Toaster
13
Wooden TV with Accessories
Wooden TV with Accessories

The question is, what do you buy a toddler who has (almost) everything? Well, though a departure from their chic homeware – full of dreamy tableware and dainty soft furnishings – Zara Home has been pushing the boat out for the kids, too. And this collection is a far cry from the usual array of fairly hideous toys you may be used to seeing offered to parents. Unlike the wobbly plastic kitchen play set I had to put up with as a kid, Zara’s toys are bound to stimulate a child's curiosity.

Thanks to Twitter, our attention was alerted to some of the more bougie items in the range, including a coffee maker (yes, really) that looks good enough for any barista.

As young ones get a little older, they’ll likely outgrow some of their favourite toys. It’s OK to say goodbye to those well-loved favourites that have stuck around since birth. So, finding interactive toys for two-year-olds is a good sign of development. Enter the kitchen play sets from Zara.

You can use them indoors or outside and can collect the full set – there's everything from dishwashers to toy toasters to help your child's imagination run riot. In fact, these pretend-to-play toys are pretty perfect for that confidence boost for your child; they're a great way to facilitate learning and development.

And – they’re so much fun. For us, as well as the kids… You were all thinking it.

SHOP: The Best Zara Home Toys and Play Sets

1. Toy Calendar

Toy Calendar

Buy now

Description

Featuring different elements to display the date, this toy calendar is so much fun. Your little

Toy Calendar
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Wooden Guitar

WOODEN GUITAR

Buy now

Description

Sold with a cotton cover to keep it safe, we can just imagine the hours of fun in store for your

WOODEN GUITAR
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Toy Kitchen

TOY KITCHEN

Buy now

Description

This is certainly an upgrade since the days of unsightly play kitchens. Stylish, this toy kitchen

TOY KITCHEN
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Toy Groceries Set

TOY GROCERIES SET

Buy now

Description

Add some eco-friendly [wooden

TOY GROCERIES SET
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Toy Fridge

TOY FRIDGE

Buy now

Description

Keep the play food safe in Zara Home's toy fridge. With plenty of storage for jars, sauce bottles

TOY FRIDGE
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. Toy Oven

toy oven

Buy now

Description

With moveable dials and pressable buttons, your little one will be having a field day with this

toy oven
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

7. Children's Kitchen Set

CHILDREN'S KITCHEN SET

Buy now

Description

No chef goes without an apron, oven gloves and tea towels. How adorable are the oven gloves? This

CHILDREN'S KITCHEN SET
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

8. Cooking Toys

COOKING TOYS

Buy now

Description

Add this to your shopping list. These cooking toys are stellar to get your tot in their mini

COOKING TOYS
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

9. Toy Coffee Set

TOY COFFEE SET

Buy now

Description

Who needs your local coffee shop when you've got a baby barista at home? This toy coffee set from

TOY COFFEE SET
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

10. Wooden Toy Tableware

WOODEN TOY TABLEWARE

Buy now

Description

To join your hearty cup of tea, we totally recommend this wooden toy tableware for your tot. With

WOODEN TOY TABLEWARE
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

11. Toy Dishwasher

wooden toy dishwasher

Buy now

Description

After the food is all scoffed up, it's time to clean up and pop those plates in for a wash. A

wooden toy dishwasher
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

12. Toy Toaster

toy toaster

Buy now

Description

Who doesn't love a slice of toast? This toy toaster comes with two slices of bread for playing.

toy toaster
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

13. Wooden TV with Accessories

Wooden TV with Accessories

Buy now

Description

If your child is expressive, imaginative and loves storytelling, this Wooden TV with accessories

Wooden TV with Accessories
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

FAQs

What will these Zara Home play sets help with?

Below, we discuss in depth how these play sets from Zara will help your child.

Improve their language skills: Pretend play and dressing-up are great ways to work their imagination and get them to be creative. Educational toys with numbers and letters are great to be introduced from the age of two, so we’ve listed play sets that make learning as fun and rewarding as possible.

Help develop fine motor skills: Painting, puzzles and anything where they use their brain and hands to match colours or shapes are great, as well as encouraging your child to get messy with colours. As well as some of these sets above, construction toys are also great for stimulating their minds.

Encourage a mini-me: Your two-year-old will pay a lot more attention to you than you might first think. They will love anything that makes them feel grown-up, which is why these toy kitchens are perfect. Also, music toys are a great alternative if you’re lacking the space for a play set.

For more parenting stories, (non-judgmental) advice, tips and memes, check out Grazia's new parenting community on Instagram, @TheJuggleUK.

Piper Huxley is a Homes, Gardens and Wellness Product Writer for Grazia, specialising in homeware. When she’s not obsessing over the latest home decor trends, she’s doomscrolling somewhere.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us