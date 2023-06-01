From Coffee Makers To Kitchen Play Sets, We Had No Idea That Zara Home’s Toys Are So Incredible

The question is, what do you buy a toddler who has (almost) everything? Well, though a departure from their chic homeware – full of dreamy tableware and dainty soft furnishings – Zara Home has been pushing the boat out for the kids, too. And this collection is a far cry from the usual array of fairly hideous toys you may be used to seeing offered to parents. Unlike the wobbly plastic kitchen play set I had to put up with as a kid, Zara’s toys are bound to stimulate a child's curiosity.

Thanks to Twitter, our attention was alerted to some of the more bougie items in the range, including a coffee maker (yes, really) that looks good enough for any barista.

As young ones get a little older, they’ll likely outgrow some of their favourite toys. It’s OK to say goodbye to those well-loved favourites that have stuck around since birth. So, finding interactive toys for two-year-olds is a good sign of development. Enter the kitchen play sets from Zara.

You can use them indoors or outside and can collect the full set – there's everything from dishwashers to toy toasters to help your child's imagination run riot. In fact, these pretend-to-play toys are pretty perfect for that confidence boost for your child; they're a great way to facilitate learning and development.

And – they’re so much fun. For us, as well as the kids… You were all thinking it.

SHOP: The Best Zara Home Toys and Play Sets

FAQs

What will these Zara Home play sets help with?

Below, we discuss in depth how these play sets from Zara will help your child.

Improve their language skills: Pretend play and dressing-up are great ways to work their imagination and get them to be creative. Educational toys with numbers and letters are great to be introduced from the age of two, so we’ve listed play sets that make learning as fun and rewarding as possible.

Help develop fine motor skills: Painting, puzzles and anything where they use their brain and hands to match colours or shapes are great, as well as encouraging your child to get messy with colours. As well as some of these sets above, construction toys are also great for stimulating their minds.

Encourage a mini-me: Your two-year-old will pay a lot more attention to you than you might first think. They will love anything that makes them feel grown-up, which is why these toy kitchens are perfect. Also, music toys are a great alternative if you’re lacking the space for a play set.

