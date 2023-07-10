These Are The Best Barbie Toys To Shop In Honour Of The Upcoming Movie

The new Barbie movie is predicted to be one of the biggest films of 2023, and if the trailer is anything to go by, we think it has the makings of an iconic cult classic. So, there is no doubt in our minds that the sales of Barbies are going to soar through the roof once the movie is released. Whether you are looking for a Barbie toy to gift to your little one, or one to add to your secret collection (no judgement here), we have found the best Barbie toys on the market.

You don't have to look very far to see that Barbie is set to be the biggest craze this summer from Barbie Beauty collaborations and clothes to home and décor. Everyone seems to be taking inspiration or collaborating with one of the biggest toys in the business; after all, Barbie has been one of the most iconic toys since it was first launched in 1959.

The movie follows Barbie (played by Margot Robbie) as she ventures out to find 'true happiness' and leaves Barbie Land to enter the Real World. Barbie is, of course, joined by Ken (played by none other than Ryan Gosling) so we're expecting a rise in popularity in Ken dolls too.

Thankfully, Barbie has come a long way since she was first created. In both the movie and the toys, Barbie now comes in all different ethnicities, shapes and sizes - and we love to see it. So, we've found the best Barbie toys to shop for your little one, to celebrate the brand new movie.

SHOP: The Best Barbie Toys 2023:

1. Barbie in Pink Western Outfit – Barbie The Movie Hamleys Buy now Description This collectible Barbie doll is dressed in an all-pink outfit modelled after Barbie's western ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Barbie The Movie Pink Gingham Dress Collectable Doll John Lewis Buy now Description This Barbie doll looks like she has stepped straight out of Barbie Land. We cannot get enough of ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Barbie Day to Night Dreamhouse Dolls House Argos Buy now Description Barbie's dream house is what our childhood dreams were made of. Children (and adults alike) can ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now