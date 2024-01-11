  1. Home|
The Best Wooden Children’s Toys We Can’t Get Enough Of In 2024

Toys to last for generations.

by Hannah Carroll |
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: John Lewis Wooden London Double Decker Bus
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: CHILDREN'S WOODEN PLAY KITCHEN
he Best Wooden Children's Toys: Jaques of London Wooden Shape Sorter Activity Cube for Toddlers
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Ride-on Dino Portosaurus
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: TickiT 72101 Touch and Match Board
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: John Lewis Odney Wooden Doll's House
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: My Doll Family posable doll set
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Melissa & Doug Wooden Ice Cream Toy Shop
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Personalised Wooden Children's Activity Table
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Wooden Market Stand
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: John Lewis Wooden Ice Lollies
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: TP Active-Tots Pikler Style Wooden Climbing Triangle & Slide
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Tooky Toy Wooden Recycling Centre
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Jaques of London Wooden Animal Tumble Tower Game
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Dino Dig Game
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Solid Wooden Building Blocks Set
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: abeec Wooden Train Set
The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Lovevery Play Kit
The best wooden children's toys will not only keep your little one engaged throughout playtime but are less likely to end up in the bin at the end of a month (a serious bugbear of ours). Children's toys are a fantastic way of helping little ones develop lifelong skills, like sharing, problem-solving and creativity - but not all toys are made equal. Wooden toys are not only more sustainable and durable than plastic toys but, generally speaking, are a lot less garish than plastic ones.

With the rise in popularity of Montessori-style learning and minimalistic Scandi decor, it is no real surprise that wooden toys are currently the go-to choice for many parents. Whilst the most stylish kids' toys change over time, wooden toys are always a chic and solid choice that never goes out of fashion.

The Best Wooden Children's Toys At A Glance:

Best wooden transport toy: John Lewis Wooden London Double Decker Bus, £22.50 on John Lewis

Best wooden kitchen: Children's Wooden Play Kitchen, £129.99 on Zara

Best wooden doll's house: John Lewis Odney Wooden Doll's House, £100 on John Lewis

Best wooden sensory toy: TickiT 72101 Touch and Match Board , £15.01 on Amazon

Traditionally, wooden toys would cost significantly more than plastic toys, and although this is still somewhat true, the longevity of wooden toys makes them a much more cost-effective option. Plus, they can even be passed on when they are no longer being played with by your little ones.

We love that wooden toys tend to be neutral, non-gender specific and crafted from high-quality materials. Tick, tick, tick! And did we mention that they aren't noisy? Quiet toys are the true music to any parent's ears.

SHOP: The Best Wooden Children's Toys

John Lewis Wooden London Double Decker Bus

Best wooden transport toy

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: John Lewis Wooden London Double Decker BusCredit: John Lewis
Price: £22.50

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Is there anything more iconic than the red London double-decker bus? Whether your little one is a

Children's Wooden Play kitchen

Best wooden play kitchen

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: CHILDREN'S WOODEN PLAY KITCHENCredit: Zara
Price: £129.99

www.zara.com

Description

Zara strikes again with this stylish retro play kitchen for kids. This mini-kitchen includes

Jaques of London Wooden Shape Sorter Activity Cube for Toddlers

Best wooden activity cube

he Best Wooden Children's Toys: Jaques of London Wooden Shape Sorter Activity Cube for ToddlersCredit: Amazon

Description

This shape sorter activity cube is a great educational toy for early years development. The

Ride-On Dino Portosaurus

Best wooden ride-on toy

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Ride-on Dino PortosaurusCredit: Kidly
Price: £62.50 (was £73)

www.kidly.co.uk

Description

Janod's wooden ride-on dinosaur is perfect for toddlers who need to burn off some energy. The

TickiT 72101 Touch and Match Board

Best wooden sensory toy

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: TickiT 72101 Touch and Match BoardCredit: Amazon

Description

This beautifully crafted match and touch board is great for sensory development. The counters have

John Lewis Odney Wooden Doll's House

Best wooden doll's house

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: John Lewis Odney Wooden Doll's HouseCredit: John Lewis
Price: £100

www.johnlewis.com

Description

This Odeny Mansion is the doll's house of dreams. Kevin McCloud, eat your heart out. Designed with

My Doll Family Posable Doll Set

Best wooden dolls set

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: My Doll Family posable doll setCredit: Selfridges
Price: £22

www.selfridges.com

Description

And, of course, every doll's house needs some residents to live inside. These hand-crafted dolls

Melissa & Doug Wooden Ice Cream Toy Shop

Best wooden toy for roleplay

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Melissa & Doug Wooden Ice Cream Toy ShopCredit: Amazon

Rrp: £49.99

Price: £47.83
Description

Enjoy hours of roleplay whilst your little one runs their very own ice cream parlour. We love that

Personalised Wooden Children's Activity Table

Best wooden activity table

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Personalised Wooden Children's Activity TableCredit: My First Years
Price: £86

www.my1styears.com

Description

This sturdy table is crafted from wood and painted in calming shades of cream and pastel green,

The White Company Wooden Market Stand

Best wooden toy for imaginative play

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Wooden Market StandCredit: The White Company
Price: £125

www.thewhitecompany.com

Description

Help develop your little one's imagination with this engaging, elegant mini-market. This wooden

John Lewis Wooden Ice Lollies

Best wooden toy to give as a gift

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: John Lewis Wooden Ice LolliesCredit: John Lewis
Price: £13

www.johnlewis.com

Description

This pretty play set will appeal to a child's imagination, giving their playtime a sweet surprise

TP Active-Tots Pikler Style Wooden Climbing Triangle & Slide

Best wooden toy for physical activity

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: TP Active-Tots Pikler Style Wooden Climbing Triangle & SlideCredit: TP Toys
Price: £109.99 (Was £169.99)

www.tptoys.com

Description

Ok, so you need to have a little bit of space for this toy, but if you do, it will enable you to

Tooky Toy Wooden Recycling Centre

Best wooden educational toy

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Tooky Toy Wooden Recycling CentreCredit: Boots
Price: £22.99

www.boots.com

Description

A toy that is made from sustainable materials that can help to teach your little tike how to look

Jaques of London Wooden Animal Tumble Tower Game

Best wooden game

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Jaques of London Wooden Animal Tumble Tower GameCredit: Amazon

Description

Designed by UK teachers, kids can use these creative animal toys to learn to recognise

Dino Dig Game

Best wooden puzzle game

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Dino Dig GameCredit: Kidly
Price: £25

www.kidly.co.uk

Description

Looking for a roarsome gift for the dino-obsessed kid in your life? Look no further. Your little

Solid Wooden Building Blocks Set

Best wooden construction toys

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Solid Wooden Building Blocks SetCredit: Amazon

Description

This set of 100 pieces of wooden blocks has endless possibilities. Kids can create anything from

abeec Wooden Train Set

Best wooden train set

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: abeec Wooden Train SetCredit: Amazon

Description

Wooden train sets are timeless toys that generations of children have enjoyed. They offer a

Lovevery Play Kits

Best wooden toy subsription

The Best Wooden Children's Toys: Lovevery Play Kit Credit: Lovevery
Price: £120 per play kit

lovevery.co.uk

Description

Lovevery offers age-specific Montessori-style wooden toys and subscription-style play kits with

Are wooden toys better for kids?

We think so! Let's be real - they're much more eco-friendly than plastic toys, which is a win for the planet. Plus, they can withstand the epic adventures and imaginative escapades that kids put them through without falling apart.

How long do wooden toys last?

With proper care, these toys can last for generations. Unlike some flimsy plastic options that might call it quits after a few playdates, wooden toys are known for their durability. Sure, they might get a few scratches and battle scars along the way, but that's just a sign of a well-loved toy.

Are old wooden toys safe?

Generally, old wooden toys can be safe, but it's crucial to give them a thorough once-over. Check for any splinters, sharp edges, or loose parts that could pose a risk.

How to clean wooden toys

Cleaning wooden toys is a breeze. First, grab a damp cloth and wipe off any visible dirt or grime. Next, mix a mild solution of water and a bit of gentle soap. Dip the cloth in the soapy mix, wring it out, and give the toys a good wipe-down. Be sure to get into nooks and crannies! After that, grab a dry cloth to remove any excess moisture. Finally, let the toys air dry completely before sending them back into action.

