The Best Wooden Children’s Toys We Can’t Get Enough Of In 2024

The best wooden children's toys will not only keep your little one engaged throughout playtime but are less likely to end up in the bin at the end of a month (a serious bugbear of ours). Children's toys are a fantastic way of helping little ones develop lifelong skills, like sharing, problem-solving and creativity - but not all toys are made equal. Wooden toys are not only more sustainable and durable than plastic toys but, generally speaking, are a lot less garish than plastic ones.

With the rise in popularity of Montessori-style learning and minimalistic Scandi decor, it is no real surprise that wooden toys are currently the go-to choice for many parents. Whilst the most stylish kids' toys change over time, wooden toys are always a chic and solid choice that never goes out of fashion.

Traditionally, wooden toys would cost significantly more than plastic toys, and although this is still somewhat true, the longevity of wooden toys makes them a much more cost-effective option. Plus, they can even be passed on when they are no longer being played with by your little ones.

We love that wooden toys tend to be neutral, non-gender specific and crafted from high-quality materials. Tick, tick, tick! And did we mention that they aren't noisy? Quiet toys are the true music to any parent's ears.

Are wooden toys better for kids?

We think so! Let's be real - they're much more eco-friendly than plastic toys, which is a win for the planet. Plus, they can withstand the epic adventures and imaginative escapades that kids put them through without falling apart.

How long do wooden toys last?

With proper care, these toys can last for generations. Unlike some flimsy plastic options that might call it quits after a few playdates, wooden toys are known for their durability. Sure, they might get a few scratches and battle scars along the way, but that's just a sign of a well-loved toy.

Are old wooden toys safe?

Generally, old wooden toys can be safe, but it's crucial to give them a thorough once-over. Check for any splinters, sharp edges, or loose parts that could pose a risk.

How to clean wooden toys

Cleaning wooden toys is a breeze. First, grab a damp cloth and wipe off any visible dirt or grime. Next, mix a mild solution of water and a bit of gentle soap. Dip the cloth in the soapy mix, wring it out, and give the toys a good wipe-down. Be sure to get into nooks and crannies! After that, grab a dry cloth to remove any excess moisture. Finally, let the toys air dry completely before sending them back into action.