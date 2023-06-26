All The Barbie Beauty Collaborations To Shop Now

The countdown is on! With the release date of the highly anticipated Barbie movie marked in our calendars (July 21st, 2023), the excitement is reaching fever pitch. As we eagerly await the magic (and that plot twist), we can't help but indulge in the Barbiecore aesthetic, which has now been made easy thanks to a plethora of beauty offerings that have been given a Barbie makeover.

That's right, we can expect to see plenty of Barbie collaborations hit the beauty space between now and the movie's release date, and some brands are getting in on the game already. Take Montagne Jeunesse 7th Heaven x Barbie Pamper Hamper, £15, for example. Making a case for delightful 00’s nostalgia, the collab will enable you to create your own dream Barbie spa experience at home. So, take a leaf out of Barbie's book and pamper yourself silly.

If you cast your mind back a few years, you'll remember how impossible it was to walk passed a store rack without catching a glimpse of Montagne Jeunesse 7th Heaven's masks (there was so many). With this new set offering Chocolate, Rose, Neon, Guava, Passion, and Cactus (all adorably pink, of course), its testament to why 7th Heaven stands tall in the beauty hall of fame. Unleash its wonders on a chill evening with your closest girlfriends, and just watch all the memories come flooding back. Oh, and let’s not forget to use the cleansing massager for the ultimate pampering experience!

From make-up to skincare, let’s explore the essential beauty must-haves that will help us channel the iconic Barbie spirit while we count down the days. It's official, it's a pink summer, so shop the best Barbie beauty collaborations below.

Shop: The Best Barbie Beauty Collaborations

1. Montagne Jeunesse 7th Heaven x Barbie Pamper
Description It's time to kick back and relax with this ten piece Barbie pamper set. From masks galore to a ...

2. Glossybox UK Cleansing Foam
Description Designed for the most sensitive of skin types, this cleanser gently removes impurities without ...

3. PÜR PÜR x Barbie Blush Six Piece Signature Set
Description This six piece limited edition face palette offers a mix of blush, highlight and bronze shades, ...