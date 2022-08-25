Made In Chelsea: ‘I Don’t Think Emily and Miles Should Date, They Are Better Off As Friends’

Ah, the friends-to-lovers trope. From Love Island's Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack to Big Brother's Grace Adams and Mikey Dalton – Reality TV really tells these storylines the best. Watching the slow burn of a friendship kindle into a romantic connection is always gripping viewing. It’s also a well-known suggestion that dating your friend can lead to the best relationships. Having that stable foundation as friends breeds a lot of mutual respect for a future relationship. However, sometimes it’s best not to tamper with that. Exhibit A: Made In Chelsea's Emily Blackwell and Miles Nazaire!

Yes, I know the internet is going to hate me. My (unpopular) opinion is that I don’t think Miles and Emily are a good fit and they are much better off as friends.

On last nights episode of Made in Chelsea: Mallorca, Emily confessed to Miles that she doesn’t see them being in a relationship because she never wants to lose him as a friend. Let's just say the internet interpreted that speech as meaning that they actually do want each other and went into meltdown! MIC fans were begging the duo to finally drop their guards and confess their undying love for each other. However, I would rather they didn’t.

This whole will they, won’t they game has been dragging on for a few series now. If they were going to be together, they would be by now. During the first episode of the summer spin-off, Miles revealed that Emily hopped into his bed... naked. She said it was just because she was drunk but they have also admitted in the past that they have had SOBER cheeky kisses here and there.

Emily’s not with him nor does she want to be but is also giving off the vibe that she doesn’t want anyone else to have him. In tonight’s episode preview Miles goes on a date with new girl Issy and Emily places herself on his lap and announces that they are ‘fake boyfriend and girlfriend.’ She really is in her ‘I don’t want him but no one else can have him’ era. It’s giving off toxic vibes before it's even started and I don’t think they should blur the lines. That can only lead to chaos, and someone always gets hurt in the end.

I really do think they are amazing friends and anything more would ruin the strong bond they have. We have watched them create a special space together where they an escape for good advice and support. When Emily broke up with Harvey she went straight to Miles for comfort and a laugh.

Let’s not forget about the demise of Emily and Harvey Armstrong’s recent relationship. The catalyst of their breakdown stemmed from the fact that they were both on such different pages. Emily wanted to settle down and start planning for her future. She was very vocal about wanting the ring, babies, dogs and the white picket fence too. Harvey was not on that same page and constantly rebelled through partying and eventually cheating on her.

As much as Miles has matured, can we really say he’s over his playboy ways? Will he be any different to Harvey? The next pretty brunette that struts through SW3 will turn his head and it won't end well. I’m not saying Miles will never want to settle down, but something tells me today's just not that day. Let’s not forget the never-ending emotional tie he has with Maeva D’Ascanio. With each new step she takes with James Taylor - whether it’s marriage or a baby – he still seems very hung up on her. I understand that was his first love, but she still seems to have a firm place in his heart despite moving on.

Interestingly enough, James seems to agree with me. In a recent interview with OK! magazine, he revealed that he doesn't see them as a compatible couple. James told the publication, 'Emily wants a man and Miles isn’t quite man enough for her. I just don’t think they’d work as a couple.'He brutally added, 'I think they’re compatible for Instagram for three months but then they’ll go down the drain as quick as a Love Island recoupling.' Ouch!