We’re Obsessed With The £5 Foundation Behind Indiyah’s Love Island Glow

by Laura Capon |

One of our favourite things about watching Love Island is seeing the girls get ready for the night. We all know that the getting ready bit is the best part about going 'out out' and this way we get to live vicariously through them without having the stress of trying to get our false eyelashes to stick down.

Of course what inevitably happens though is that we end up with a shopping list that includes Gemma Owen's £10 Contour Palette, Tasha's £9 eyebrow pen and the £5 face mist we see in the background of every single episode.

Our latest discovery though might just be our most affordable yet. In fact at just £5 it might just become the cheapest item in your make-up bag.

Indiyah who is currently coupled up with Deji had one of her best recoupling looks to date, thanks to a super fresh base that gave her skin the most incredible glow.

That base comes from Boots' own brand 17. which, if you remember, returned to stores at the beginning of 2022 after being discontinued in 2019.

It's not the only discontinued brand to make a return either after the announcement that Bourjois was also coming back, exclusive to Superdrug.

Shop Indiyah's £5 Glowing Foundation:

Gallery 1 of 1

The foundation in question is 17.'s Second Skin Enhancing Foundation which promised to give a medium coverage and a healthy-looking base.

Hyaluronic acid and vitamin E help to give skin that fresh finish and with 20 shades to choose from, it's more than most affordable foundations normally offer.