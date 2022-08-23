So, Are Made In Chelsea’s Emily Blackwell And Miles Nazaire Finally Together Now?

Oh Emily Blackwell and Miles Nazaire, what a ridiculously good-looking couple you would make. We’re envisioning it, we’re dreaming about it, we’re manifesting it – just like the rest of the Made In Chelsea fan base. After last night’s episode of Made In Chelsea: Mallorca, the desire for Emily and Miles to ruin the friendship (in a good way) has reached fever-pitch.

It started last season when Emily walked away from cheating-ex Harvey Armstrong, into the loving, friendly arms of Miles who proceeded to take her on ‘friend dates’ as a healthy distraction from heartbreak. The sexual chemistry between the pair was palpable through the screen, eyebrows raised during the season finale when their friends began asking telling questions about whether they would ever ‘go there’ with each other.

Now, it appears a summer-long flirtation has ensued, with Emily admitting she ‘gave it a crack’ at Miles after one particularly raucous house party. The stolen glances at each other are pin pointed by eagle-eyed producers, with any nervous asides from Emily or Miles when other romantic interests crop up evident. Perhaps that’s why this morning we woke up with our investigation sensibilities tingling: we must find out whether Emily and Miles get together.

Because Made in Chelsea: Mallorca was filmed way back in May – who knows what could’ve developed between the pair in the months that followed? So, allow us to deep dive into Miles and Emily’s relationship for you.

Are Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire and Emily Blackwell together or dating?

First things first, we of course went to Instagram. From May to this day, there has barely been an Instagram post of Emily’s that Miles hasn’t liked – her Boux Avenue lingerie ads a particular favourite it seems. Emily is less liberal with the like button, however, but notable likes include pictures of Miles with his shirt off… which happens a lot.

On Stories, Miles hints at a ‘blossoming relationship’ between him and Emily when reposting an MIC fan.

But it’s not the first time we’ve been let down by relationship hints between the former roommates (yes, they did once live together… what more proof do they need to make it work?!). Back in 2020, when their flirtation was picked up on during filming the 19th series of MIC, Emily ruled out dating Miles for good.

‘We have definitely had a few close calls but we get on so well as friends, I just didn’t want to ruin a friendship,’ she told the MailOnline. It could go seriously wrong… Miles is great but he’s like an excitable little puppy. He's a good-looking guy, and just has an extreme amount of girls sliding into his DMs.’

The will-they-won’t-they of it all is killing us, but it seems similar themes run through this season of MIC. In last night’s episode, a preview for tonight’s showed Miles admitting that he’s seeing Emily in a ‘new light’ recently but is nervous about ruining their long-standing friendship too.