The Art Of The Wimbledon PDA

What is it about Wimbledon that makes everyone so horny? This week alone we've seen a number of A-list celebrities snogging in the stands of centre court. From Orlando Bloom and Katy Perryto Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan; it's almost as if Wimbledon is the new classy place for celebrity couples to indulge in PDA.

In recent years, the Wimbledon snog has become somewhat of a celebrity tradition and dare we say, has developed into an art form. The A-list have used the tennis tournament as a way to officially debut their partner to the public.

Cara Delevigne and her girlfriend, singer Minke (real name Leah Mason), were spotted at Wimbledon tennis tournament on Tuesday, and they showed no shortage of affection and playfulness as they kissed and cuddled whilst watching the match. Since becoming an item last year, the duo have kept a very low profile but their Wimbledon moment was their first official public engagement.

And who could forget when now exes Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson made their debut at the tennis tournament in 2021? The Bridgerton actress and the SNL comedian's public canoodling set social media into a frenzy, with many wondering how this relationship came to be. What followed was days of theories and speculation about their sweet centre court moment. In pop culture, the Wimbledon snog seems to have become more iconic than a red carpet kiss.

But the Wimbledon PDA isn't just reserved for the celebrities. Wimbledon was once a genteel world, synonymous with tradition, prestige and strawberries n' cream. However, in recent years the tournament has also descended into an event that is also filled with sordid scandal. No, we're not talking about the Just Stop Oil protests- we're talking about the fact that Wimbledon spectators allegedly can't stop having sex.

Since 2022, Wimbledon's 'Quiet Room,' which is a secluded 'sanctuary' space near Court 12, has turned into a not-so-secret rendezvous spot. The room is supposed to be used for a variety of reasons, including to support those with additional needs, religious requirements or quiet reflection. Wimbledon’s official access guide for 2023 says, 'Located in the Southern Village, this sanctuary offers guests a peaceful space to pray, meditate or just be present in the moment.' However, last year the area became notorious for Wimbledon’s version of the Mile High Club.

Last season, numerous couples were reportedly spotted with 'big grins' sneaking out of the Quiet Room - which is kitted out with two booths, including armchairs, a foldaway table and phone-charging facilities. Some were even reportedly caught in the act — signs on the doors can be adjusted to read 'engaged,' but there are no locks. Spectators also reported hearing intimate noises distinct from the "oohs" and "aahs" of the usual tennis-watching crowd echoing from the room last year.

However, the tennis tournament sexcepades long pre-date the quiet room trysts. Every year, locals complained about fans who are camping for a chance to buy tickets for having 'sex parties' on the nearby Wimbledon Common. They even erected signs last year which read, 'Game, Sex and Match...NO THANKS. Drugs, booze and sex parties will not be tolerated.'

This year, officials are trying to crack down on the disruption. Tournament bosses warned spectators that the Quiet Room will be kept under a watchful eye for the 2023 tournament. 'It’s a really important space. So, we will be retaining it and we’ll be making sure that people are using it the right way,' Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, told The Telegraph.