Here’s Why People Are Talking About Cara Delevingne’s F1 Interview

Cara Delevingne has responded to the wide backlash she has faced for turning down an interview at the Formula One over the weekend.

The model and actress was among those at Silverstone who witnessed Max Verstappen's race to triumph, and it wasn't long before Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle tried to snag her for an interview on the F1 grid during the proceedings.

But after she determinedly shut him down, Cara was barraged with criticism for her decision. As many slammed her for snubbing the chat, they simultaneously praised Space Man singer Sam Ryder, who had the opposite approach to being interviewed (he welcomed it with open arms. Literally).

Now, the British star, 30, has had her say on the incident over on Twitter: 'I was told to say no so I did,' she wrote, adding a follow-up tweet which read, 'Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think x'.

What happened between Martin Brundle and Cara Delevingne on the F1 grid?

Martin can be heard saying in the viral video, ' [ Cara ] doesn't want to talk. But everybody needs to talk on the grid. That's the deal now.'

The former racing driver then did no more and approached Suicide Squad actress Cara to ask her directly for a chat. She responded 'no', twice, as Martin continued to try his luck.

'I can't hear anything,' Cara said in what appeared to be her final shutdown, before Martin sarcastically uttered, 'I'm sure it would have been extremely interesting.'

The tense and awkward interaction has sparked an outpouring of different opinions. Some think Cara was unnecessarily curt, while others believe she had no moral obligation to give an interview.

'The whole controversy around Cara Delevingne refusing to talk to Martin Brundle on the grid walk shows that way too many people still don't know that no means no. Cara is in no way obliged to give an interview and if her rejecting someone bothers you I suggest you seek help,' was one take on the situation.

Quoting Sam Ryder's grid interview, a disapproving Twitter user wrote, 'The kind of celebrity that actually deserves a grid pass and is willing to talk about the sport instead of attending only for status and standing around trying to remain relevant…Cara Delevingne, I'm looking at you…'.