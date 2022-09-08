Will Schools Close For The Queen’s Funeral?

Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch has died at the age of 96.

Amid the flurry of tributes, 'Will schools be closed tomorrow?' and 'Will schools close for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?' are just some of the questions parents are wondering, after the sad announcement of the Queen's death at her beloved Balmoral.

Parents may also be wondering over the coming days how to talk to their children about the Queen’s death, including what it will mean for her family, including her great-grandchildren.

As for what will happen over the next few days and weeks, it was reported that The Department for Education previously said it ‘will issue advice in due course to all schools should [ the Queen die ] .’ As yet, no plans have been made to close schools. However there will be a national day of mourning on the day of her funeral, which will follow a ten-day mourning period, and this will be considered a Bank Holiday, so schools will close on the day of her funeral.

So, for now it’s expected that the formal advice is to wait to hear from your school to see what they plan to do in the coming days and weeks.