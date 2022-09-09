Should I Cancel My Wedding Now That The Queen Has Died?

If you are concerned that going ahead with your wedding day in the days following the Queen's death might be deemed inappropriate, you're not alone. The death of Queen Elizabeth II sees the UK enter a period of mourning as the modern Elizabethan era comes to an end and plans for the monarch's funeral get underway. Public figures and notable companies alike are already showing their respect by cancelling key events across the country - Burberry has called off its hotly anticipated London Fashion Week show, the Royal Albert Hall - of which the Queen was a patron - will close for two nights, and England's Premier League has postponed its weekend games. Though Downing Street have confirmed that events and sporting fixtures do not have to be cancelled during the mourning period, it's hard to know where you stand if your wedding day is taking place imminently.

Should I be going ahead with my wedding now the Queen has died?

Considering Downing Street's official statement that events and sporting fixtures do not have to be cancelled during the mourning period for the Queen's death, it's safe to assume that nobody will be expecting you to call off your wedding as a mark of respect either. The Prime Minister's official spokesperson said, 'there is no requirement, or obligation to cancel, or postpone events or sporting fixtures, or [ close ] entertainment venues during this period. It's at the discretion of individual organisations.'

'The Queen was such a pillar of our country and the impact of her death cannot be underestimated,' says Sophie Cracknell, Head of Events at Moriarty Events, one of London's leading luxury event planning and design companies, 'that said, your wedding is and should be a special day that revolves around you, your friends and family. Please be assured that you can pay respect to the Queen - if that's what you'd like to do - without cancelling your wedding day altogether.'

'What is worth noting though,' says Sophie, 'is that there are a handful of unique venues, primarily in central London, that may have their own guidelines, such as Banqueting House in central London, which has announced that it is closing down for a week out of respect for the Queen.' Sophie continues, 'While the majority of wedding venues up and down the country will likely be unaffected, there is the possibility that historic royal palaces or royal associate venues may close their doors out of respect.'

How can I pay respect to the Queen during my wedding?

If you are getting married in a church it's more than likely that the member of the clergy marrying you will mention the Queen's death and pay respect to her during the service. The Queen was the Head of the Church of England, a position that all British monarchs have held since the middle of the sixteenth century. When she was anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury at her coronation in 1953 the Queen took an oath. She promised to 'maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England and the doctrine worship, discipline and government thereof, as by law established in England.' The Church of England and the Queen have always been inextricably linked.

If you are not getting married in a church and you would like to honour the Queen on your big day you could do so during your wedding breakfast. Consider devoting a toast to the Queen during your speeches. If you're giving a speech, you might include it in yours, or approach the first person scheduled to speak and ask them to include a reverential line or two.

How much you take the Queen into consideration on your wedding day is entirely up to you. 'It's a very personal choice,' says Sophie, 'and something that you should decide between the two of you. You might like to toast the Queen, build in an extra element to a speech, or even sing the national anthem. That said, no one is likely to judge you for not including any of the above either. Your friends and family want you to enjoy every second of your day.'

What will happen if the Queen's funeral falls on my wedding day?

'As we wait for the official date of the Queen's funeral to be announced, it's natural to feel anxious about the thought of it coinciding with your wedding day,' says Sophie, 'but the likelihood is that your big day will be able to take place as planned regardless.' 'Do check in with all of your suppliers,' advises Sophie, 'the funeral may impact travel in and around London to some degree, so guests and suppliers alike travelling from, to or through London should be ready to leave early, and allow enough time for delays if they think they might encounter busier roads or closed roads on route.'

