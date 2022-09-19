Zara Tindall, The Queen’s Eldest Granddaughter, Arrives For The Funeral

Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, arrived at today's funeral with her husband, Mike Tindall, the former rugby player. She wore a belted black coat and black hat, in keeping with the tradition of state funerals, and also a pair of drop-pearl earrings. We don't know whether or not they belonged to the Queen, but they could be a subtle nod to her late grandmother, who was fond of pearls and wore a three-stranded necklace to a lot of her public engagements.

©Getty

Zara - whose parents made the decision to not make her and her brother, Peter Phillips, a princess or a prince when they were born - sat next to her husband, and on the same row as senior members of the royal family, from King Charles III, who sat at one end, to Catherine, Princess of Wales.

©Getty