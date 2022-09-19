Will You Be Able To Visit Queen Elizabeth II’s Grave? And Where Will She Be Buried?

Although thousands of people have already queued for up to 16 hours to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state at Westminster Hall, many more are now expected to make the journey out of the capital to visit the UK’s longest-reigning monarch’s final resting place at Windsor Castle.

There will be a private burial service at 7.30pm tonight attended only by the King and other family members before Queen Elizabeth is laid to rest. But can the public visit the late monarch’s grave? Here’s everything you need to know…

Where will Queen Elizabeth II be buried?

The Queen will be reunited with her family, including her sister, Princess Margaret, her father, King George VI, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. Windsor was said to be the Queen’s favourite home and her husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021, will also be moved to lay by her side.

St George’s Chapel is the resting place for over 65 royals but has also been the site of many happy ceremonies, including King Charles and Camilla’s wedding in 2005, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018 and the first public sighting of Meghan and Harrys’ first child Archie.

Technically, the Queen won’t be buried as the only soil on her coffin will be from a ceremonial bowl of earth and scattered by King Charles during her funeral. Queen Elizabeth has been placed in a lead-lined casket that will lie inside a stone crypt.

Will you be able to visit Queen Elizabeth II’s grave?

The public are able to visit St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, but the church is currently closed out of respect for the 12 day royal mourning period. When the chapel, which has a capacity of 800 people, is open there are three services per day and visitors can attend on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

When the mourning period is over, St George’s Chapel is open from 10am to 4.15pm, with a film entry at 4pm each day. On Sundays, the chapel is closed while services are held but worshippers are able to attend sabbath services.