Queen Elizabeth II’s Jewellery And The Significance Behind Her Favourite Pieces

The Queen (quite literally) had a dazzling array of jewellery to choose from. Having said that, most of her favourite, and most frequently worn, pieces were either presents or precious heirlooms that belonged to the family. Whatever the occasion, whether it was a state banquet, a televised address or a walkabout, careful attention was paid to what jewellery she chose. For day, she was often seen wearing the same pearl and diamond earrings, along with her special three-stranded pearl necklace, which were gifts from her grandmother and father respectively. According to Vanity Fair, Angela Kelly, in her memoir The Other Side of the Coin, said that she gravitated towards pearls because they help to 'soften' bright colours, which she famously wore frequently. And for night, it was the turn of diamonds, emeralds and rubies, usually in the form of a tiara worn with its companion necklace and earrings for extra dazzle.