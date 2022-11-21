The Wayfair Black Friday Sale Has Started – Here Are The Best Bargains For Every Room In Your Home

The festive season is here and thought has probably turned to decorating your home or adding a few extra finishing touches to impress any guest at upcoming dinner parties. Or, you may just be thinking about what to buy for Christmas gifts, enter: the Wayfair early Black Friday sale.

With thousands of bargains on site, we took the time to find the very best items that you'll likely want to shop for yourself (or a friend/family member) in the 2022 Black Friday sale. Wayfair has beautiful pieces for every room in your home, from accent chairs and coffee tables to statement lighting and new bedding. It's also the perfect time to pick up essentials such as a new mattress, wardrobe or even sofas at a fraction of the original price. And boy have we got some treats for you.

If you're a Le Creuset fan (who isn't?) then there's an ombre casserole pot that'll have all your winter meals sorted. Love cheese and chocolate? There's even an at-home fondue set. And if you know a coffee fanatic, then look no further than the Swan retro coffee machine that'll look chic in any kitchen.

Keep scrolling to shop the best Wayfair Black Friday deals, as chosen by us.

How much does delivery cost at Wayfair?

Most orders at Wayfair will ship for free. However, this is dependent on the total cost of the order and your delivery postcode. If you are shipping to the UK and Northern Ireland, then all orders over £40 will qualify for free shipping. All orders under £40 have a shipping fee of £4.99.

Gallery Best Wayfair Deals 1 of 11 Fun lighting is an easy way to inject a bit of personality into your home – this pineapple lamp is just the ticket. 2 of 11 Round mirrors always look stylish and this one has clever hidden storage behind it. Ideal if you have a smaller space, you could pop it in the bathroom and all your toiletries can be tucked away. 3 of 11 As the nights get colder, there's no better time to snap up a Le Creuset casserole dish ready for those hearty winter meals. 4 of 11 The Black Friday sales are the ideal time to pick up discounted electricals. This cool retro coffee machine will be a fun feature in any kitchen. Not into blue? It also comes in five other colours. 5 of 11 New bedding is often a Christmas list favourite so why not get it early in the sale? This double duvet cover also comes with two matching pillowcases and it's such a calming all-year-round colour. 6 of 11 Hairpin leg furniture has been popular for a while now, mainly because it always looks effortless. This sleek Scandi style is ideal for those who prefer a more minimal home. 7 of 11 A jute rug has the power to look expensive, without having to cost a lot. You can get this square version in five different sizes to suit your space. 8 of 11 Add a stylish touch of black to your dinner party tablescape with this 16-piece cutlery set. 9 of 11 For an alternative dinner party, why not host a fondue night? Cheese or chocolate, anything goes. 10 of 11 This velvet cushion with pompom detail will add a luxe feel to any sofa or bed. 11 of 11 This pink scalloped accent chair will add a touch of colour to any room. Any you can also get it in grey and orange in the sale.

