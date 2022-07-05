Lunchtime Shop: What We’re Buying Today

by Hannah Banks-Walker and Julia Harvey |

Some days (okay, four out of five), our lunch break is spent sitting at our desks star­ing down an ever-grow­ing in­box while we fork at yes­ter­day’s left­overs. Bleak. As over half of us (52 per cent) are al­ready spend­ing this hour-off surf­ing the web we might as well be pro­duc­tive about it.

It's now July and, while we're all emerging from a global pandemic as restrictions ease around the UK, the effect it has had on businesses continues to produce much uncertainty for us all. The need for distraction has never been greater. That's why, rather than seeing shopping as something frivolous and unnecessary right now, it can actually be a great way to help the economy.

To make matters more complicated, however, we are of course still battling with climate change and the need to reduce our levels of consumption has never been more urgent. That's why this Lunchtime Shop will bring you all the best pieces that you can wear season after season. After all, with an increasing awareness of fast fashion's impact on our planet, it's necessary to make smart purchases; things that will be in your wardrobe forever, and that you'll always love wearing.

From the best of the wear-forever high street buys to the most beautiful pieces from all of your favourite designers, these are the things worth investing in. If a lunch break is really the only thing worth looking forward to on some work days, you may as well make it extra special...