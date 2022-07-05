Lunchtime Shop: What We’re Buying Today

Some days (okay, four out of five), our lunch break is spent sitting at our desks staring down an ever-growing inbox while we fork at yesterday’s leftovers. Bleak. As over half of us (52 per cent) are already spending this hour-off surfing the web we might as well be productive about it.
It's now July and, while we're all emerging from a global pandemic as restrictions ease around the UK, the effect it has had on businesses continues to produce much uncertainty for us all. The need for distraction has never been greater. That's why, rather than seeing shopping as something frivolous and unnecessary right now, it can actually be a great way to help the economy.
To make matters more complicated, however, we are of course still battling with climate change and the need to reduce our levels of consumption has never been more urgent. That's why this Lunchtime Shop will bring you all the best pieces that you can wear season after season. After all, with an increasing awareness of fast fashion's impact on our planet, it's necessary to make smart purchases; things that will be in your wardrobe forever, and that you'll always love wearing.
From the best of the wear-forever high street buys to the most beautiful pieces from all of your favourite designers, these are the things worth investing in. If a lunch break is really the only thing worth looking forward to on some work days, you may as well make it extra special...
Lunchtime Shop: What To Buy Today
It's national bikini day (who knew) so to get you into the spirit we present you with this TRIANGL velvet bikini, the perfect holiday companion. Available in sizes XL to XXS you can mix and match the top and bottom AND there is a matching swim skirt. Beach outfit sorted.
In honour of Sienna Miller at Wimbledon, we're celebrating the summer in style with a floaty broderie anglaise white cotton midi dress with Bardot neckline, perfect for showing off that post summer holiday glow.
We all know the summer heat can leave us with makeup running down our cheeks. Enter Urban Decay's All Nighter; the UK's #1 setting spray. This zesty spritz has had a vitamin C infused upgrade, instantly hydrating and brightening your face whilst locking in makeup for up to an incredible 16 hours, that's a lot of partying.
We're mourning Glastonbury 2022 being over but are embracing the full return of festival season for the summer ahead. Or, if that isn't your thing we've got camping trips, staycations and road trips all on the horizon. The best way to lug around all your belongings - and the kitchen sink - a perfectly sized Db. backpack that splits into two halves, making travelling light as easy as pie.
A suede ankle tie sandals will see you through the summer months year after year, we're into these KG Kurt Geiger simple strappy flat sandals that will go with everything. Sorted!
The humble tank-top has been championed as summer's easy-peasy piece of the season. Whilst the white vest top reigns supreme we're enjoying a little stripe upgrade to wear day to day.
With scent notes of vetivers, eucalyptus and sea salt - The White Company's latest offering is like a fresh breath of salty sea air on a rugged English cliff top.
Combine with freshly baked croissants or cakes for a bright and inviting tablescape to enjoy with friends this weekend.
Crochet is always a winner for hot-weather season. Katie Holmes is a fan, Dup Lipa's a fan, Gigi Hadid's a fan - and we're huge fans. This button-up mini from Monki will double-up as a beach cover up, too.
The ultimate Glasto-ready footwear. Alexa Chung-approved, Hunter's have been a festival staple for years - we love the ankle boot version for (fingers crossed) drier days in the fields.
Time to upgrade the underwear drawer, this lemon yellow tie front bracket will bring the sunshine. We love the matching knickers, too!
With the weather set to stay sunny, getting a good SPF into your daily routine should be first on your list (yes even on cloudy days, too) this SPF 50 facial moisturiser contains broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection to prevent sun damage and ageing to the skin.
"Inspired by my best-selling, award-winning world of Pillow Talk and the youthful, playful colours of love, dreams and passion, these radiant, emollient-rich lip and cheek glow creams deliver a look of just-kissed, meadow-fresh, semi-sheer colour to the lips and cheeks, so you can be your most beautiful you!" Charlotte Tilbury. We're sold!
The saviour of a UK heatwave. Investing in a fan will be the best thing you do this season, why not get one that can do back and be practical AND aesthetically pleasing as it's bound to be out all summer long.
Heatwave pending, opt for some Bermuda length denim shorts to keep you cool. Well your shins at least.
Launching today, this nine piece, vintage inspired, jewellery collection exclusive to RIXO includes these delightfully chunky gold and glass rings, stack them up for full boho vibes.
It's iced coffee season! Avoid single use plastic and invest in something reusable. We love Yeti's sunshine yellow cup which also comes is stainless steel, black and 6 (!) other colours. Stay cool.
Lean into the Love Island spirit and invest in some strappy swimwear to see you through the summer. We love this Boux Avenue underwired halterneck number in the perfect shade of pool blue available in cup sizes from F to A.
Upgrade your classic gold huggie hoops with a sprinkle of enamel, wear these Astrid & Miyu hoops all day everyday.
Launched as a limited collection, these Italian acetate sunglasses in dark havana brown come individually numbered so you know they're pretty special! Wear all year long.
A best-seller! For a mascara that creates fuller, sculptured and conditioned lashes this serum-infused, volumising, mascara by Lancôme is the ultimate makeup go-to.
Your new signature summer scent. Coach's Wild Rose fragrance is a bold but delicate mix of juicy, sparkling redcurrant, spicy bergamot and undertones of rose, jasmine sambac and woodsy Ambroxan. The ultimate accessory!
Lipsy London has joined forces with the queen of print, Mary Katrantzou, to create a capsule collection just in time for summer. We love this ruched floral number; wear with chunky sandals or strappy heels for the ultimate wedding guest outfit.
The Warehouse x The British Museum Charles Rennie Mackintosh Collection drops today, bringing with it a whole host of floral beauties for your enjoyment. For a change from floral maxi dresses (although can you ever have too many?) we're loving this rose knitted tank top. We'll be wearing ours all summer long.
Enter the women's Tissot Seastar 1000 Quartz watch in stainless steel, smaller than the regular Seastar but equally as beautiful. Quickly swap the straps to silicone orange, white, light blue or black, to suit your day.
Get pool party ready in the sweetest way possible (we're quite obsessed with how chic this floral rubber ring is). Shop the rest of the LoveShackFancy Home Refresh '22 collection here!
Channel your inner supermodel and make a showstopper of an entrance. Red carpet icon Giambattista Valli has just launched its exclusive collection with My Theresa today and it's everything we could dream of and more.
The only footwear you'll need for the summer, a great pair of sandals. We love St. Agni's leather simple strap slides, perfect for cosy breaks and strolls.
The Ordinary is known for its great skincare products, great pricing and very aesthetically pleasing packaging. Our favourite? The Ordindary's Buffet serum is enriched with plenty of peptide complexes, supported by probiotics and targets multiple signs of ageing, shop the whole range here!
Add a pop of springtime colour to your outfit with shades of zesty mango, powdery pink and cool mint green. Radley's diddy Cranwell Close bags make the perfect outfit accompaniment.
The ideal shoe for camping, summer rain, festivals, popping out into the garden, walking the dog...need we go on? All the practicality of waterproof wellies in an easy slip-on clog style. What's not to like?
For when the sun is out, a pair of great oversized shades (in an equally as sunny shade of yellow) should be your go-to. 100% UV lenses and super lightweight, we suggest you check out IZIPIZI's fabulous range of reading specs, too.
MMK and ellesse, two icons in their own right, come together for another 'fashion house + sportswear label' meeting of minds. This zip-up gives us a strong retro sportswear vibe and we're here for it.
Cult fave NARS brings you that sought after rosy glow in one neat palette. From pink pinched cheeks to shimmering peach highlights, build up your blush game and get glowing.
In anticipation of festival season, we're looking to Dr. Martens for footwear inspo. These chunky soled Chelsea boots in smooth black leather will see you through summer and beyond!
A fruity tote for the fruity individual. Carry everything you need and more, this checkerboard tote bag is made from 50% recycled cotton and matches perfectly to their tropical two piece.
Yes it's called a nightdress but is it just for bed? Absolutely not, this organic cotton dress by If Only If x VCH is ideal for floating around the pool, city or beach.
New to John Lewis and Partners, this pioneering green beauty brand creates high-performance therapies to restore the essential you.
It's peony season! Bloom & Wild have announced that they will be partnering with London-based Kelly Anna, who will be their artist in residence throughout peony season. Send these beautiful bouquets as either letterbox packages or hand tied bouquets from £35. Bloomin' lovely.
The beach is calling! A wrap skirt or sarong will be one of the hardest working items in your wardrobe. If you're (at last) able to get a holiday on or perhaps you're just pleased to not have to wear a big coat, either way, a wrap skirt will be your go to warm weather outfit. Wear over swimwear on your hols or pair with a plain white T for an easy summer ensemble.
STELAR's handwoven bucket bag is crafted using organic, locally-grown, Balinese atta grass... fancy! Perfect if you're heading out and about on a sunny day-trip or an ideal holiday bag when all your need are shades and sunscreen.Each bag comes with a unique code which connects you to the artisan who crafted each piece!
We're all guilty of talking about what we want to eat for dinner, but never actually getting round to buying the ingredients. Papier's Meal Planner - with its tear-off shopping lists - will have you organised (and maybe even throwing dinner parties) in no time.
Hot collab alert! And it's the perfect one for you if you're guilty of, whisper it, still buying bottles of water. House of Sunny has joined forces with Chilly's, our favourite bottle-maker, to produce a reusable style that's playfully printed and ideal for summer sipping.
True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds from Beats by Dre are up there with some of the best. Available in six other colourways and ideal for working out or listening to your favourite albums. Read our edit of the best wireless headphones out there, here!
Introducing 'The Safari' Strathberry's brand new structured cross-body bag available in a smorgasbord of colours. We're into this minty green with bottle green edging in 100% leather. Super structured, boxy and surprisingly roomy for all your bits and bobs.
Kitri has collaborated with ALB on some seriously good homeware, launching this week! Our favourites include this double-sided cushion in 100% linen. With a stripe on one side and a swirl the other, these are available in two gorge colourways, ready to spruce up our sofa or neatly arranged throw cushions.
Is there anything more useful (in the wardrobe department) than a shirt dress? A structured cotton shirt dress in powdery blue is the simplest of outfits for the office and OOO in equal measure. Simply swap your usual tote and loafers for some raffia slides and a basket bag and you're beach ready.
Add a little light and good cheer to your Monday lunchtime. The iconic Smiley lamps have been downsized so are perfect for any desk and bedside table. You can't help but grin!
Handwoven from recycled plastic and utterly fabulous. Ideal for taking to the supermarket, upgrading your usual 'bag for life', taking down to the beach and piling in all your work bits when heading to the office. Available in plenty of bright, bold colourways and three different sizes.
The sun is shining...for now! Shield from those rays and pop on a cheeky little slogan cap. Other favourites from Ho Ho Coco include 'The Plus One'.
Lean into festival season and bring out the fishnets, in sock format for now at least. All Hu0113doïne tights and socks are 85% biodegradable nylon and completely snag-proof - perhaps the perfect hosiery.
Midi skirts are a solid staple of any great wardrobe, a piece for the office, the pub, parties, the park, the list goes on! When it's raining, wear yours with stompy boots or trainers and leather slides for when the sun reappears.
The sun is shining, we're on the cusp of a long weekend, it's a good vibe, people! Be sure to protect that gorgeous skin of yours with SPF. The Body Shop has created the ultimate combo with a Vitamin C-enriched lotion to ensure you're a) glowing all day long and b) protected with SPF 30. Ready, steady, glow.
Trust me, this is potentially the comfiest bra you will ever wear. Super soft, super supportive and available in many a colour way. Parade are the new underwear brand on the block, with everything from bralettes, briefs and the ultimate comfies ready and waiting for you to lounge in.
Not to alarm anyone but the weather for the Easter weekend actually looks amazing. Time for an update to your summer dress wardrobe (with a rain coat on hand just in case) this Boden shirred number will go just as well with chunky boots as it will with flip-flops.
Spring has sprung so why not brighten up any tired looking shelves. A cult favourite, smells just as good as it looks. A treat for all the senses.
As the saying goes; if it's good enough for Kate Middleton, it's good enough for us. Or something along those lines. The Mulberry Amberley is perfectly sized; an everyday cross-body bag to carry all the essentials. We're very into this oxblood colourway.
The current weather situation requires us to be prepped and ready to deal with sun, rain, wind and everything in between. Step forward Reebok by Pyer Moss with a lightweight, nylon, windbreaker in bright, bold, red.
If you fancy a change from the 'classic white shirt', an oversized plain black cotton shirt is a neat (and super chic) alternative. Wear unbuttoned over a white tank top for some simple, nonchalant style.
Your everyday hoop has been given a spruce-up. Astrid & Miyu's gold-plated 'Molten' hoops are here to update your earrings collection. If gold isn't your thing, then never fear, these hoops come in silver, too.
Dress for the weather you want. You might be starting to shop for holidays on the horizon or just fancy a Monday morning pick-me-up, whatever the reason this strappy little sun dress is the perfect addition to your warm weather wardrobe (for when it finally arrives).
A firm favourite in the style stakes, the 'dad jumper' or fisherman's knit is the 1/4 zip pullover that took Instagram by storm. This Arket number, previously sold out, is back and just as loved as before.
Ballet pumps are having a renaissance and our 2008 selves are thrilled. On the SS22 catwalks, ballet flats cropped up at the likes of Molly Goddard and Celine, how fancy. These soft leather Mango flats come in a rainbow of colours to suit whatever mood you're in.
Your weekly shop gets a sartorial make-over. We were all thinking it... when oh when would there be a Heinz Baked Beans bag? Well, Anya Hindmarch has answered our prayers. Along with the beans bag, Hindmarch has created a collection of other essentials including a Kellogg's Corn Flakes tote, Coke Zero, and Heinz Spaghetti Hoops cross-body bags - tasty.
Stack them up for perfectly curated lobes or simply wear on their own day in day out. The clasp make these earrings ideal to wear all day and night, no sharp earring backs poking us in the neck here. 18ct gold-plated and the perfect size for a pair of hoops, enjoy!
Sorry to dampen the mood, but there appears to be rain on the horizon (pun not intended). We recommend a classic beige trench to tackle any sudden downpours and keep your outfit looking as good as can be.
Like your favourite pair of trainers but better, you won't want to take off these shoes. With their frill details, they're enough to perk up any outfit – without sacrificing the comfort you seek from your old sneakers. If you're not already familiar with Rogue Matilda, it's an independent British label that's favoured by the likes of Gigi Hadid – and it's not hard to see why. Keep your eyes peeled for some exciting collaborations coming up soon and, in the meantime, treat your feet to these gems.
The importance of a good pair of jeans is three-fold. Firstly, they will be your trusty best outfit friend whatever the occasion. Secondly, they will be comfy but still look smart; a wide-leg fit is ideal as they go with everything and suit all sizes. And lastly, investing in a good solid pair is key. Quality denim should last you a lifetime if looked after correctly. We don't want throwaway jeans, thank you very much.
H&M Home really does come through when it comes to easy interiors updates. Spruce up your sofa with some lovely linen. Or give some love to your bedspread with a bit of stripy action.
Famed for being the 'comfiest knickers around', Stripe & Stare's underwear comes in a rainbow of colours and prints available to buy on their own or as four for £40 - and they're sustainable. All fabric used is TENCELu2122 Modal, made using wood pulp from sustainable tree farms. A pair in every colour, please.
Stuck with what to wear for this tricky transitional season? Being a ready-made outfit, the jumpsuit comes into its own for days when the weather can't make up its mind. Another transitional bonus is the move between WFH and going into the office. Smart enough for IRL meetings but comfy enough for days when you're glued to the home office set-up. It's also leopard print, which I think is an added plus that speaks for itself.
The sun is shining and it's set to stay all weekend. In honour of blue skies, up your sunglasses game with a pair of narrow oval frames (Bella Hadid would approve). Softer than a rectangle frame, the oval shape suits pretty much all faces and is guaranteed to remain a classic that you can wear for many sunny seasons.
Green is the colour of the season and the brighter the better in our opinion. The sun is shining outside so now's the time to swap your cosy winter knits for a knitted dress that's spring-ready. Wear with knee-high boots when you're off out or keep it casual in sandals on warmer days.
What better way to add a little something your home than some handwoven seagrass plant holders, fancy huh? If your perfectly pruned lockdown plant collection is looking a little worse for wear, provide some distraction from any wilting leaves with a little pop of pot decoration.
Boot season is almost over (bar the odd soggy day) - rejoice! If, like me, it's either boots or slides in the shoe department then finding a smarter option, that aren't loafers or trainers, is a tricky business. These Ganni buckled sling-backs are the ultimate hybrid shoe. Smart enough for the office but cool enough to wear with scruffy jeans and your favourite 'well worn' T-shirt.
As the days become warmer, at long last, it's time to begin the tricky transitional dressing period. A great go-to is a perfectly slouched wide-leg trouser, just as good with a pair of trainers for rainy days or sandals for rare sunshine appearances. This Mango pair, in the ideal shade of pastel green, will seamlessly switch from casual to glam in the blink of an eye (just add lipstick or heels).
I don't know if you saw the Valentino show last week during Paris Fashion Week, but it was a pink parade. Everything was pink – the set, the clothes, even Zendaya was wearing the colour head-to-toe. Thankfully, we don't have to wait until autumn/winter to start reaping the benefits of this rosy hue – Jane's jacket will be the perfect spring cover-up for when you need a lighter layer. Dress down with jeans and a tee or throw over your best dress for a wedding – it's versatile, flattering and will suit everyone.
It's not too early to start thinking about your hot weather wardrobe, especially when it comes in the form of dresses you can start wearing right now. At the moment, you'll want to pair this pretty midi with tights, boots and possibly even a roll neck underneath but, come summer when we're all moaning about the heatwave and these freezing March temperatures are a distant memory, you'll be one step ahead.
Lipsticks don't get much chicer than Chanel's Rogue Allure, which makes the house's latest launch very exciting indeed. Rogue Allure L'Extrait has an even slimmer case (with that iconic click) that has been redesigned to fit refill cartridges, meaning you can mix and match your favourite shades more easily than ever. It's also more sustainable, which is always good news. In terms of the colours, they're more intense than ever without sacrificing that beautiful, satin sheen that leaves your lips feeling hydrated, too. From beige to classic red and pretty pink shades, there are 20 colours to choose from, meaning there really is something to suit everyone. Merci, Chanel.
This is the perfect bag for when you need to take more than just your phone with you but less than a tote's worth of items. The chain strap has been jazzed up with this pretty scarf, giving it spring vibes without compromising on practicality. Winner.
Damson Madder has established its very own sustainable denim laundry, which uses just 20-35 litres of water per pair of jeans created, as opposed to the 100 litres used by conventional manufacturing methods. This has led to the production of a lovely collection of jeans, jackets, dungarees and dresses, all of which are free from harmful chemicals and 100% biodegradable. If you're not familiar with the brand, the jeans are a great place to start. Playful, fun but still easy to wear and stylish, too, they're kinder to the planet than your old pair of denims.
Veja, the sustainable trainer brand loved by everyone from Kate Middleton to Emma Watson, has teamed up with Marni to create two limited edition new styles. Both trainers are unisex, featuring colourful prints and made from leather sourced from Uruguayan farms. The shoes boast all of Veja's usual sustainable credentials and are made in limited quantities, so you'll have to be fast.
Despite studying biochemical engineering at university and then becoming an investment banker, Aimée Ann Lou remained fascinated with fashion, particularly Italian craftsmanship. She travelled to Milan where she learned artisanal shoemaking techniques before building the team behind her eponymous brand. Now, she creates the most beautiful, practical shoes that you'll want to wear every day. These loafers are a prime example – they'll go with anything, plus will work for both day and night. Easy, stylish and timeless – you can't really argue with that.
Now that it's March, spring is officially just around the corner. This means it's trench coat weather, and I've found the perfect new season style at H&M. Available in two different shades, it's just £39.99 and will make everything you own look chic. Trust me.
Sleeper was founded by Kate Zubarieva and Asya Varetsa during the Ukrainian Revolution eight years ago. The pair, who are both Ukrainians based in New York, work with an atelier in Kyiv to produce their glorious dresses, which have become a global sensation. Naturally, the brand is documenting ways in which we can all help the ongoing crisis in Ukraine in some small way, all of which can be found on their Instagram page. And if you want to support Sleeper and invest in two young Ukrainian talents, then have a look at the beautiful new ballet flats with their detachable bows. Available in black, fuchsia or bridal-friendly ivory, they'll be a truly special addition to any wardrobe.
You might be a black trousers kind of person but how about some fancy pants for the finish of February? & Other Stories' kick flares - chocolate brown and covered in squiggles - are just the ticket.
Remember when Jennifer Aniston went to the Emmys in 2020? It was well documented that she used 111Skin sheet mask to prepare. Over the last few days, the skincare brand has been out in force at London Fashion Week, proving once and for all that it is the master of fresh, lovely skin that feels as good as it looks. I don't need any more encouragement to pick up some of these Anti-Blemish marks – endorsed by Jen An – which you can put on, relax for 20 minutes and then just feel 10 times better than you did before.
Call off the search for the perfect T-shirt, I've found it. Available in three different colours, Essentiel Antwerp's Bejewel top has the ideal oversized fit, which will work with everything from high-waisted trousers to smart skirts or jeans. You could go for white or a pale pink but, given that this brand is so good at colour, I'd recommend the blue to give your everyday outfits some pep.
It's still stormy outside and the weather forecast doesn't look great, I have to say. There's no better time, then, to treat yourself to a new pair of pyjamas to wear as you take shelter on your sofa and ignore all social plans. Eberjey's classic sets really are the softest PJs around, making for a super comfy, chic way to lounge around your house.
If you've been seeing the sweater vest trend everywhere but haven't quite found the right style, enter Whistles' perfectly oversized cable tank top. Available in two different colours, this is the perfect way to transform a white shirt and trousers into something altogether more stylish.
Inspired by the new musical version of Pretty Woman, LRM has devised a Love collection, full of excellent accessories like these cross-body bags. You also have the chance to personalise them to make them completely unique to you, or treat your favourite people to an extra special gift.
After launching a new range of highly practical and stylish bags, Jasper Conran has added a collection of dresses, all of which will make getting dressed a far easier process. I know people tend to bang on about pieces you can wear to work, on weekends and everything in between but that really does apply here – there are striped shirt dresses which will be a God send in summer when you want to look polished but it's too hot to think. Same goes for this brilliant checked midi, which also comes in green and will look lovely with flat sandals in the summer months. Now, try it with your favourite knee-high boots and a tailored coat over the top. You'll look super chic without even having to try.
Looking ahead to a sunnier season is all we can do right now in the midst of this rain and fluctuating temperatures, so why not invest in pieces that will work now and well into spring? This jacket is the perfect cropped fit – it will look super sharp with high-waisted trousers and can be layered over thin layers when the weather isn't cooperating.
What could be more fitting for Valentine's Day than a celebration of the rose? Jo Malone is doing just that with a special edition collection of its roses fragrances. From perfume to diffusers which promise to make your home smell utterly delicious, the brand has redesigned its famous packaging in honour of this very special flower. There are also all the old classics, though, including some very lovely hand soap for just £16.
At Coach, Stuart Vevers is on a mission to lend the American classics a cool, contemporary edge. For the new season ahead, this means that he has reinterpreted the brand's Horse and Carriage logo and applied it to timeless bags you'll want to add to your collection immediately. Just don't hang around, they're selling fast.
You don't have to be celebrating Valentine's Day to find an excuse to treat yourself, or a loved one, to some beautiful flowers. Bloom & Wild's brand new collection of both letterbox and hand-tied bouquets are incredibly hard to resist – there are bunches for every budget and taste, whether you're nuts for anemones or wild for tulips. You could even add a bonus box of chocolates too, if you're feeling generous.
DKNY's new 24/7 collection features a whole range of luxe staples designed to take you through all eventualities with ease (and style, obv). From buckle-detail leggings to great coats, one of my favourites is this longline blazer which, with its speckled grey finish and relaxed fit, is giving '90s vibes in all the right ways. Throwing this over your outfit will make you feel more pulled together in an instant.
If you're just about ready to crawl into bed until it's officially spring, the new season collections which are gradually emerging might just have the medicinal impact you need. Naya Rea, a London-based, Siberian designer, is certainly making me look forward to warmer weather with an almost irresistibly romantic range of glorious dresses and pretty blouses. This cotton seersucker top is printed with hand drawn roses and will look fab over lightweight roll necks right now while it's still freezing.
From Emma Raducanu winning the US Open in Tiffany & Co. to Billie Eilish in Cartier at last year's Met Gala, tennis bracelets are enjoying a renaissance. While this dazzling green style may look like a family heirloom, it is only just over £100, making it an affordable piece of luxury you can wear both casually and for special occasions. It is also nearly Valentine's Day, so why not just drop some less-than-subtle hints that this is what you really want?
We've all done so much online shopping over the past 18 months, maybe it's time to get back to old fashioned methods. Not that there's anything old fashioned about Bicester Village, which offers your favourite fashion brands at more affordable prices. At the moment, you can even book a shop and dine experience which, for just £30, gives you reserved parking, hands-free shopping and a three-course set menu at Café Wolseley, farmshop restaurant & café, Shan Shui or La Tua Pasta. On top of that, Bicester currently has a range of Valentine's Day offers available, including up to 40% off certain labels. If ever there were a reason to go shopping...
January is always a fairly trying month and, while February offers slightly more hours of daylight as we inch towards spring, it is still winter. This is all the justification I need to tell you to treat yourself or even a loved one – it is nearly Valentine's Day, after all. A very easy (but lovely) way of doing this is with a Treatwell voucher, which will give the gift of beauty in just a click, giving you money to spend at thousands of salons across the country. Whether you want a glorious facial or relaxing massage, there are countless treatments to choose from. I'm buying them for all my friends and just hoping they return the favour....
I remember my grandmother once telling me that she had spent her adult years collecting beautiful scarves. At the time, frivolous and callow as I was, I couldn't quite understand the appeal. Looking at SERA's Oya scarves, however, I understand completely. Oya is an ancient form of embroidery which originated in Turkey and has been passed down between generations of (mostly) women. In SERA's case, this translates to beautiful patches of silk trimmed with the most delicate lace, as well as scarves printed with bold, abstract florals. They're something to keep forever which, in this increasingly digital world, is something special indeed.
Reebok's 6th collection with Victoria Beckham has arrived, offering high-performance sportswear with that polished VB edge. While there are pieces to suit any activity you might be doing, there are also great staples like this logo tee, which will look great with jeans.
The Folio Society has just released this beautiful book of poetry, selected by Imtiaz Dharker. Including poems by Shakespeare, Rumi, Michael Ondaatje, Carol Ann Duffy and Christina Rosetti, all forms and expressions of love are explored in this book, giving it true universal appeal. A truly lovely addition to your bookcase.
I know, I know, it's really expensive. But trust me when I say that La Mer's eye cream is truly phenomenal. You only need a tiny amount at a time (helpful, because this means it lasts much longer) for it to work its magic. I really have seen a difference since I started using it – my dark circles have all but disappeared and the skin under my eyes generally looks and feels much brighter and stronger.
Feast your eyes on Reserved's new collection, a treasure trove of sartorial delights that offer an affordable way to upgrade your wardrobe. Wear this patchwork knit with slinky midi skirts in similarly bright hues or simply throw over your favourite jeans.
I've been obsessed with If Only If's lovely cotton nightdresses since I discovered them and now the brand has created the most beautiful silk version that will make bedtime feel like a treat. Available in ivory, pearl grey or sunny yellow, this is the perfect new year present to yourself.
Finding the perfect pair of tights is my version of the search for the Holy Grail, only quite a lot easier since I found Hedoine. Not only can you choose between a high and low waistband (high every time) as well as five different types of thickness, they're also biodegradable, making them kinder to the planet. They also really do last – no ladders here. There's even a tights subscription service, which sounds to me like a truly genius idea. Given the fact that I wear tights pretty much every day in winter, I'll be signing up. And fast.
It's cold and dreary and still January, which is a brilliant excuse to invest in practical footwear that also looks great. Camilla Elphick's Snow Boots are cosy and comfy but will give any outfit a bit of oomph, whether that's actual walking clothes or midi dresses and tights. New colours are now available, including the black pair, which has been the brand's most-requested shade of all time.
House of Sunny's Hockney dress was a sell-out success after Kendall Jenner wore hers all summer, so it's likely that the All Star Tracksuit Top will be just as popular now that Dua Lipa has been wearing hers on Instagram. The brand is quickly becoming one of the most popular young labels among the style set and, with playful, original designs and accessible prices, it's not hard to see why. Wear this over tees and jeans for your ode to the 90s.
Nonna Tonda founders, James and Rebecca, travelled the whole of Italy in order to learn the authentic way to make pasta. Now, they're offering it to the nation with their easy, fast meals that let you enjoy the most delicious fresh pasta without any effort. You can choose how often you'd like to have your delivered and there's options available for vegetarians and vegans alike. I can attest to the fact that they take about 10 minutes but taste like you're enjoying dinner in your favourite Italian restaurant (or maybe even better). This will make any night of the week more exciting, particularly in January.
Founded in 2020 by Sarah Cooper, Scoop is a brand dedicated to sustainable values and inclusive style. Using the highest quality Merino wool and cashmere blend, Cooper has developed a timeless collection of sumptuous knitwear, ideal for the freezing cold temperatures of January. Each design is produced in a limited run to avoid waste and I think the long-line roll necks might be my favourites. There are also gorgeous jumpers with bow details and colour block cardigans, too.
Monica Vinader, the jewellery brand loved by everyone from the Duchess of Cambridge to Hailey Bieber, has today launched homewares for the first time. A collaboration with ceramicist Florence St George, the collection is made up of four sets of nesting bowls inspired by the vibrant Bahamian coast. While you could use them to house your jewels, they'll also look great on any shelf, in the kitchen or even on a coffee table. Be quick – they're already selling fast.
Rixo has launched a collection of sustainable denim, comprised of 13 different pieces you'll want to start wearing immediately. The brand has used the Environmental Impact Measurement scoring system software in order to assess the overall impact of each individual item across four categories: water consumption, energy consumption, effect on workers' health and chemical impact. This dress, with its embroidered collar, is one of the highlights – wear with knee high boots now and swap for sandals in the summer.
Doing Dry January or simply trying to cut down after the excesses of December? You might want to make things slightly more exciting than tap water and Seedlip's non-alcoholic spirits are an excellent place to start. Spice 94 is a delicious blend of Allspice berries and cardamom, which can be paired with tonic as an alternative to your classic G&T. Or, try some of the recipes on the brand's website and create your own alcohol-free cocktails. Dry Jan never tasted so good.
Already fed up of January and the fact that you can't just sit under a blanket all day? This is the next best thing. Nobody does winter coats quite like Holzweiler, possibly because being Norwegian, the brand knows a thing or two about battling cold climates. This quilted coat is made from recycled materials and will make you feel as snug as a bug as you tackle the elements.
'Tis the season to fill up a hot water bottle cover and watch endless episodes of your favourite Netflix show on the sofa. Nina Campbell's pretty (and luxurious) covers will make your hot water bottle even more appealing, if that's even possible right now.
Charles & Keith has teamed up with Shanghai label Shushu/Tong to produce a very covetable collection of bags and shoes, perfect for starting the new year in style. Consisting of Mary-Jane pumps available in both black and red and two different bags, this capsule is a great way of getting your hands on one of fashion's next biggest names for a fraction of the normal price. With fans already including Alexa Chung and Emma Corrin, Shushu/Tong is quickly establishing itself as one to watch and these accessories prove why.
It's January, it's cold and we're all trying to avoid Covid. Still. It's exactly the time to treat yourself to a new pair of pyjamas and few are quite as lovely as Paul & Joe's new range. With printed silk and cotton styles available, they'll make bedtime a whole lot more stylish.
You've made it through the first full week of January, which is reason enough to celebrate. Another reason is the fact that this glorious cashmere knit is HALF PRICE in Arket's sale at the moment. It will look excellent tucked into jeans but also great over a satin midi skirt and heels if you feel like dressing up in January. It also looks good with joggers – just saying.
If your ears need a break from statement earrings, but you still want to 'bring it' on Zoom, why not invest in a crystal-embellished claw clip from Tort?
Pangaia's padded slippers will make you feel like you're waking up in a hotel every morning (almost).
It's totally fine if you're planning to wear slippers for the foreseeable future, but why not pair them with something that will make you want to spring (well, almost) out of bed? This lilac jumpsuit, made from recycled polyester, has a super flattering flare to its legs and a zippered front for if you're feeling flirty.
If you're in need of a super last minute present or just want something to cheer you up amidst the depressing headlines, why not treat yourself to a Jo Malone candle? Not only will it fill your home with the most delicious smell, these Charity Candles support individuals and families affected by mental health problems. For each one sold, 75% of the retail price will be donated to dedicated projects with various charities, making this a very good way to spend your money this Christmas.
Whistles has a particularly good knitwear selection this winter and our favourite is this zippered style in a sumptuous shade of clotted cream. Delicious.
& Daughter's Winter Market - the brand's amazing knitwear collection where you'll find this beanie as well as rainbow-knitted jumpers, cardigans, gloves and scarves - will be donating 20% of profits to Refuge. Isn't this beanie the perfect finishing touch to all those festive walking outfits you have planned over Christmas?
For the countdown to Christmas, it will pay to have something sumptuous to fall asleep in. These 100% cotton pyjamas are the sweetest shade of lilac and will make festive lie-ins even more glorious.
We're now just a week from Christmas and you may be starting to panic about presents. Need something last minute that looks well thought-out? A personalised gift wins every time. And you can't really go wrong with personalised champagne, can you? This limited edition set will keep anyone happy.
The news isn't great at the moment, so really what better excuse do you need to buy a sequin cushion? This one comes from the master of sparkle, Ashish, and will bring joy to any room it occupies. It's also a lovely idea for a Christmas present for any homeware fanatics in your life.
A personalised diary makes for a wonderful Christmas gift and you can't beat Smythson. If you order now, it will still arrive in time for the big day and there's a host of colours and sizes to choose from. It could also be an excuse to treat yourself, though – look ahead to next year and get ready for what is hopefully the best one yet.
You really can't go wrong with a Chanel gift set and, given that the fashion house's No5 perfume is such a classic, you'd struggle to find someone who wouldn't want to open this on Christmas Day. The best part? You'll earn points on your Advantage Card. Check out our other amazing beauty gifts for 2021 while you're at it.
This week, I'm bringing you some of the highlights of our gift guides for 2021, just in case you're now panicking about Christmas shopping with just over a week to go. What better way to kick off the week than with Erdem's beautiful headband, which would possibly make you the most popular gift-giver of all time. Actually, the best person you could buy this for is yourself, especially as it's currently in the sale. Happy Christmas.
Ronny Colbie's Christmas wreaths are always nothing short of magnificent but this year, they might just be the best yet. Each wreath is inspired by a Christmas film, from Elf to Love Actually to The Holiday, with a wreath to suit everyone – whether you're a minimalist or a more-is-more kind of decorator. Order now to avoid disappointment – you've only got two weeks until the big day, after all.
News of Covid cases might be threatening your Christmas plans but that doesn't mean you can't still dress for a party. These bow earrings have already sold out but are now back in stock, just in time for you to wear them throughout the festive season and ensure the end of 2021 is way more fabulous than the beginning. And here's to a much brighter 2022.
What's more fabulous than a brand new pair of pyjamas? A pair of Claridge's pyjamas, obviously. Created for the iconic hotel by Rebecca Marks of Green Wolf Studio, she has taken the famous art deco fan print and applied it to soft pink cotton jacquard. There are also mother of pearl buttons and gold embroidery to make you really feel special. If you can't quite manage to stay in a Claridge's suite this Christmas, pulling on a pair of these luxurious PJs might just be the next best thing.
Perhaps you already have a huge tree and just want to fill the house with more festive cheer or, like me, you live in a tiny flat that sadly just won't accomodate the 7ft Christmas tree of your dreams. Either way, Bloom & Wild's Tiny Trees are absolutely adorable and won't leave a wake of destruction when you attempt to take them through the house in January. Also, they can be posted through the letterbox and come with their own decorations, making them perfect presents for loved ones, too.
If you're not familiar with Celia B but you're a fan of great dresses, you're in for a real treat. The Spanish label makes some of the most striking minis and midis you can buy which are also easy-to-wear and will last a lifetime. It's not just dresses, either, there are some truly wonderful coats and separates but it's these pretty midis that have really caught my eye.
M&S' cashmere collection is a jewel of the high street. It's more affordable than most but still of a high quality and available in an array of lovely colours. This jumper will be great thrown over a fine knit roll neck and jeans to make sure you stay snuggly this winter.
Have you ever seen anything more perfect for Christmas? Lulu Guinness' velvet present clutch bags have already been a sell-out hit but this Swarovski crystal-encrusted version is available in black or red and will be the perfect party accessory from now until, well, forever. It's also roomier than it looks, meaning you can stash all of your essentials, and then some, for a night out.
If you haven't already checked out Laura Jackson's Glassette, your home is about to be in for a real treat. It's like stumbling upon the most incredible boutique without even leaving the house – the website is tocked with independent designers and sellers, all offering beautiful things with which to fill your home. These cushions have particularly caught my eye – they're screen-printed and inspired by all the new and wonderful ways people found to support each other during the pandemic.
Clementine & Mint is a small independent label founded by Clem Eyres when she was searching for the perfect accessories for her wedding. Now, she has launched some very Christmas-appropriate tartan prints and velvet scrunchies, designed to give you the best hair day of your life. The scrunchies are particularly great – just whack them in and look far more polished in an instant.
There's no getting around it – it's absolutely freezing. It may even be snowing where you are. If you feel like this sudden dip in temperatures has taken you by surprise, you might be in the market for a coat that's really going to keep you warm. Or, chances are your trusty old cover-up just isn't feeling snuggly enough. Either way, & Other Stories currently has 40% off this padded trench, which is as practical as it is chic. Don't hang around – this deal won't last forever.
For me, Charlotte Tilbury's amazing eye palettes really do provide an easy way to give yourself a flawless face. The carefully thought-out shade combinations, plus the simple instructions, mean you don't have to spend hours applying eyeshadow, only to end up looking like you've stuck your head in a glitterbomb. Instead, you can go as subtle or dramatic as you like – and you'll be ready in an instant. There's even 25% off when you enter code CBBF25 at checkout.
Hello, it's freezing. I don't know why I'm surprised, it just feels like maybe it has crept up on us a bit this year and now, suddenly, everyone's talking about snow. All I want to do is wrap myself in layers of anything remotely warm , starting with this scarf. I'm wearing it as intended but also as a kind of shawl, considering the fact that I can't seem to get warm inside and, given the bleak news about energy bills, the prospect of keeping the heating on 24/7 is not particularly economical. Still, this scarf will cheer me up.
It would be difficult to have missed JW Pei's Gabbi bag, seeing as it has already been carried by some of the world's most famous women including Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski. Now, the brand has released an adorable mini version of the bag, available in eight glorious colours. While you won't be able to stash all of your belongings in it, you can fit your lipstick – handy as we roll into party season, no? There are also currently Black Friday deals across the brand's website, so be quick.
I'm not sure if you've noticed but luxurious, pretty nightwear is enjoying its moment in the spotlight. Nightdresses, in particular, have made something of a comeback and none are more enjoyable than those made by British label If Only If. It makes romantic but comfortable pieces, including this full length style with delicate scallop edging on the frill neckline and matching cuffs. You can chuck it in the wash without worrying about ruining it and it's available in sizes 6-24. The dream.
When Stripe & Stare collaborated with LoveShackFancy for the first time, many styles sold out in record timing. So it's no wonder that the two brands have launched a second collection, full of pretty loungewear and some of the most comfortable underwear you could ever hope to wear. These days of the week knickers come in a gift box, too, just in case you're stuck for gift ideas this Christmas.
Jumper weather is well and truly upon us, so there's no better time than the present to invest in a new one. Designers went big on ski-themed pieces for autumn/winter this year and this is an easy way to channel that trend.
This could be the most sensible £20 you'll ever spend considering the fact that you will wear this dress forever. It's easy, comfy, stylish and will work in all seasons. Pick between two different colours and prints, pair with tights and flats, knee high boots or wear with trainers. Layer sweater vests on top or throw over swimwear on holiday (whenever that time comes again). It's versatile, pretty and will suit all body shapes and sizes.
You've never really known luxury until you've gone to bed in a pair of Olivia von Halle's silk pyjamas, or wafted round the house in one of her glorious robes. This is why I can only imagine how heavenly her new range of slippers must feel on your feet. These pointed mules in sumptuous velvet are almost too good to just be confined to the house – but possibly only wear them outside if you're in a taxi/being carried.
On first look, you might think that these earrings are precious heirlooms of which your jewellery box can only dream. But what if I told you that, actually, they're less than £80 from Pandora? The brand's new collection might just be the best yet, with treasures like these which will add some sparkle to your outfits without fuss. Also, if you're struggling to come up with some Christmas present ideas this year, Pandora is an excellent place to start.
Elizabeth Scarlett has just launched pyjamas and they're every bit as luxurious as you might expect. In colourful, bold prints, each pair can be customised with a monogrammed pocket, making them an ideal Christmas gift (or just an extra special treat for yourself). Choose from tiger print, zebras and even festive stars.