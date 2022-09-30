8 Vegan-Friendly Advent Calendars To Gift Yourself This Christmas

Gallery Vegan-Friendly Advent Calendars

CREDIT: holland & barrett

Not only is this NOMO (instead of FOMO, fear of missing out) advent calendar perfect for vegans who don't want to miss out on the chocolate-eating season, but is suitable for those with milk, egg, gluten, peanut and tree nut allergies.

Flavours you can look forward to include sea salt and caramel, and creamy plain chocolate drops.