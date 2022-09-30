8 Vegan-Friendly Advent Calendars To Gift Yourself This Christmas

While some of our favourite restaurants have already woken up to the rise in veganism over the years, for those who are milk-free, lactose intolerant or vegan, anything containing chocolate is sadly normally off limits. Admittedly, this is a prospect that I find incredibly hard to fathom over the Christmas period. Luckily, vegan-friendly advent calendars are here to save the day.
You might think you’ve outgrown the novelty of advent calendars, but I’m here to tell you that if for some nonsensical reason you stopped having one, you’ve simply gotten used to its absence. But we can fix that right now. Nothing says ‘jolly holiday’ quite like struggling to open a cardboard window in the flimsy box on the window sill, eventually getting it open (but accidentally ripping through the adjacent window in the process) to reveal festive shaped chocolate treat to eat before you’ve even brushed your teeth in the morning. So, we’ve rounded up the best vegan-friendly ones on the internet for you to order. Revel in the delight that’ll define the first 24 days of December. Enjoy.
SHOP: The Best Vegan Advent Calendars To Buy Online 2022
Vegan-Friendly Advent Calendars
Not only is this NOMO (instead of FOMO, fear of missing out) advent calendar perfect for vegans who don't want to miss out on the chocolate-eating season, but is suitable for those with milk, egg, gluten, peanut and tree nut allergies.
Flavours you can look forward to include sea salt and caramel, and creamy plain chocolate drops.
Like the quirky title suggests, these chocolates are like no other chocolates around- as in, they have never been connected to a cow. As high in cocoa as regular chocolate, just without the milk, this calendar is perfect for those after the simple taste of chocolate bliss.
Flavours you can look forward to include milk chocolate. If you want something darker, there is also a Like No Udder Dark Chocolate Alternative Advent Calendar available for the same price.
If there’s one thing that chocolate fiends know to be true, it’s that Hotel Chocolat always has your back. There’s a beautiful vegan-friendly dark-chocolate calendar on the market and instead of boring little slabs, you get 3D chocolate trees and angels and stuff.
Flavours you can look forward to include dark chocolate, with a minimum of 70% cacao. Yum. There's also a 45% Nutmilk Chocolate Advent Calendar version for £13 here.
Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, fellow beauty fans can look forward to 24 days of pure pampering. However, not only do you get 24 luxury body and bath goodies but a hand-picked selection of Morris prints adorning each door.
Products you can look forward to include bath fizzers, bath salts, lotions and creams.
Speaking of luxury- why have vegan chocolate when you can go full-on vegan truffles? That's right- the Monty Bojangles advent calendar is filled with moreish vegan-friendly delights, certified by The Vegan Society.
Flavours you can look forward to include Caramel Haze, Cocoa Berry Blush and Cocoa Nib Nights.
For a little more money, experience even more delicable flavours with 25 uniquely designed handcrafted vegan chocolate truffles. And guess what- this one contains alcohol flavours. Chin chin.
Flavours you can look forward to include Tawny Port & Fig, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Ginger & Marzipan and more.
However, if you're looking for something simple and sweet (literally), Sainsbury's has you covered with this affordable gluten and milk free chocolate calendar.
Flavours you can look forward to include a rice-based alternative to milk chocolate.
There's nothing in the world quite like chomping into a bag of popcorn, so it makes perfect sense for a popcorn advent calendar to exist. This massive calendar from Joe & Seph's is vegan-friendly, and you can look forward to testing our eight different flavours over the 24 days.
Flavours you can look forward to include Salted Caramel Popcorn, Toffee Apple & Cinnamon Popcorn, Coconut & Cacao Popcorn and more.
