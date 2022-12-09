The Best Heated Throws That Could Save You Hundreds Now It’s Freezing

Working from home has a new drawback. Times past, the work from home issue was constantly wandering absent-mindedly to the fridge. Now it's running to the thermostat every hour, wondering if it's time to put the heating on.

But if you're in a cost-of-living X plummeting temperatures internal debate, there is hope... the heated throw. It's the heated blanket, but it's kind of cosier... and looks nicer on your couch for when you inevitably use it 14 hours a day.

Searches for 'heated throw' have risen hugely over the year - with the Asda Silentnight heated throw blanket taking the lead amongst those searching for a way to stay warm.

Thousands of us are turning to electric blankets after Martin Lewis and his money saving experts conducted some work around 'heat the human, not the home' and urged people to stay warm using thermals and electric blankets and throws to save money and energy.

Launching the guide, he wrote: 'This is a guide I really wish we needn't be publishing. The reason I asked Sarah and the team to put this together is due to my overflowing email bag of desperation from people who can't afford their energy bills. So don't see this as an 'MSE or Martin says you should do this'. It's more that we're trying to help provide some options and information for those that may need to drastically cut down on energy usage due to financial desperation and some help for others who may want to do it out of a commitment to green issues.'

His guide found that using single electric blankets could keep you warm at a cost of just 3p per hour.

So, with that in mind, we looked to find the best heated throws and blankets available to buy now... including that Asda Silentnight heated throw everyone is searching for...