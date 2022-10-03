The Best Heated Clothes Airers

With winter looming, you've probably been spending a fair amount of time thinking about how to cut the cost of your bills over the coming months, whether it's only heating certain rooms or reducing the numbers of times you use appliances that need a lot of energy. If you have a tumble dryer, you've probably already tried to shop using it quite so much. The problem is that, in the colder months, it's just not possible to dry your clothes effectively outside - and they take a lot longer to dry inside, sometimes leaving a slightly damp after-smell. An airing cupboard is a good solution, although lots of properties don't have one, and another is investing in a heated airer. These look like normal airers except that the rails heat up so that your clothes will dry no matter the temperature.
According to the product description of Dry:Soon's, which is available for £119.99 on Lakeland, its heated airer is economical to run with a small footprint and large capacity, kinder to your clothes than a tumble dryer and more efficient than laying laundry on a radiator. Aldi's Easy Home Heated Airer is just £39.99, but is currently sold out online due to high demand. You can, however, buy it in store from October 9 - so now's the time to mark your calendars.