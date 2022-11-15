The Best Thermals To Help You Prep Your Wardrobe For Winter

As we enter into winter, with a cold and rainy snap arriving this week, we're looking at ways to make our wardrobe as warm as can be. Winter coats have been top our shopping list of late, from leather trench coats to blanket jackets. And with hundreds of options in a range of prices we've been completely spoilt for choice. But it's not just outerwear that can help us to stay warm this winter.

This year, however, it's not just the weather that's making us brace for the chill. The current cost of living crisis and soaring bills have forced us to reconsider how we stay warm at home or work and with searches for thermals already soaring on Google, it seems everyone is looking for a solution. Look for layering pieces or for items with thermal properties that you can build into your usual outfits - such as leggings, long sleeve-tops, even jeans - which are now available with either a fleece lining or with thermal technology built in to help lock in that warmth.

The clothes you once only considered for practical pursuits? They’re now the pieces that will help you endure the winter chill in your daily life. Look for puffers and padded jackets for an extra layer of cushiony warmth or quilted jacket liners, which are a great way to add in an extra layer without the bulk.

How Does Uniqlo's Heat-Tech Work?

High-street hit Uniqlo has seen searches for its Uniqlo Heat-Tech products soar and has introduced plenty of new pieces to the range. The brand's upcoming collaboration with designer label Marni (launching 1 December) sees its thermal technology included in eight products from the collection. But how does it work? By absorbing and retaining heat from your body, which, thanks to highly-insulating layers made from fibres 1/10 the width of a human hair, prevent warmth from escaping. The fibres are also absorbent, which means they wick moisture away from the body to ensure you stay dry while keeping warm.

What Other Brands Make Brilliant Thermals?

Similarly, ACAI Outdoorwear, whose range of sell-out thermal jeans has gained a cult following since 2020, has just launched new colourways, meaning you can easily incorporate extra warmth into your outfits. Other brands to look for are M&S, John Lewis & Partners, Lululemon and Browns Fashion, who all have great choices of thermal products to help you stay cosy right now.