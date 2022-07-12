Sit Back And Unwind Outdoors With The Best Rattan Garden Furniture

Sit back and relax on this corner sofa set, either lounging with friends or reclining back in luxury with the clever adjustable seat that leans up. This stylish number hits all the design trends with the gorgeous rattan and splayed legs. It also comes with handy storage under the table, great for keeping garden games, outdoor utensils or a backup blanket.

Set includes: Garden table, seven cushions, two side stools and corner sofa recliner.

Material: Rattan effect with glass tabletop and polyester cushions