Here Are The Best Puffer Jackets Ahead Of The Winter Months

Bundle up, the winter is on its way.

Emrata puffer jacket
by Natalie Hammond |
Updated
When temperatures dip into minus numbers as they have today, there's only one thing for it: bring out a puffer jacket. Not only are the padded styles practical, but they also look effortlessly stylish (with minimal effort) and are arguably one of the best coats to invest in.

Sienna Miller swears by them for winters in New York. So do Katie Holmes, Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, to name a few famous fans. They’re the clothing equivalent of a duvet day – and we’re betting one out of every four people you pass on the street over the next few days, with bitterly cold conditions expected to stay put in much of the UK - one will be doing an impression of the Michelin Man. Because with so many high street and designer iterations, it's impossible to overlook them.

Emily Ratajkowski in a red puffer coat
Emily Ratajkowski in a red puffer coat ©Getty Images

They're XXL in size, 100% snug and totally unafraid of taking up space - not to mention designer coats stocking up the style for the new A/W season. Emrata's is from Ienki Ienki. The Ukrainian brand is the absolute king of the fashion puffer jacket, delivering supersized coats that are as playful as they are practical. Hailey Bieber, who wore hers as part of a top-to-toe grey gym look, has a preference for Prada.

Hailey Bieber in a Prada puffer
Hailey Bieber in a Prada puffer

They might be considered high-fashion now, but many editors are long-time fans. ‘I’ve lived in these coats ever since I grew up in cold Montreal winters,’ says Caroline Issa, fashion director of Tank. ‘What I love is how stylish they’ve become.’ From longer-line styles to short, cropped versions, the puffer is clearly the coat of choice for the fashion set. And not just because it's so warm (and the pockets are deep enough for all manner of snacks). As much as we've seen trench coats and leather jackets make an appearance year-in, year out, looks like there's another legendary coat making a comeback. All hail the power puffer jacket.

SHOP: The Best Puffer Jackets To Shop

1. Ganni, Margarita Oversized Hooded Puffer Jacket

ganni puffer jacket
Price: £188 (was £375)

www.theoutnet.com

Description

Whilst we love a classic black puffer, this lime green print Ganni jacket is a great fashion

ganni puffer jacket
Price: £188 (was £375)

www.theoutnet.com

2. Stand Studio, Alana Oversized Quilted Shell Puffer Coat

stand studio puffer jacket

www.theoutnet.com

Description

Stand Studio have tonnes of great puffer jacket options, look for longline lengths for extra warmth.

stand studio puffer jacket

www.theoutnet.com

3. Tory Burch, Classic Down Puffer

Tory Burch Down Puffer Jacket
Price: £515

www.toryburch.com

Description

There's many things Tory Burch is brilliant at. Thankfully, outerwear is one of those things. Keep

Tory Burch Down Puffer Jacket
Price: £515

www.toryburch.com

4. Maje, Quilted Faux Shearling Puffer Jacket

maje puffer jacket
Price: £266 (was £510)

www.theoutnet.com

Description

For the ultimate in coziness, we recommend this faux shearling quilted jacket that'll add even

maje puffer jacket
Price: £266 (was £510)

www.theoutnet.com

5. Sandro, Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket

sandro puffer jacket
Price: £260 (was £319)

www.theoutnet.com

Description

This Sandro hooded puffer will go with plenty of different colours and easily slot straight into

sandro puffer jacket
Price: £260 (was £319)

www.theoutnet.com

6. Arket Long Down Puffer Coat

Editor's Choice

Arket Long Down Puffer jacketarket
Price: £229

www.arket.com

Description

Arket's cult puffer is so good, the brand brings it back each and every year. This Long Down

Arket Long Down Puffer jacket
Price: £229

www.arket.com

7. Other Stories Diamond Padded Puffer Coat

& Other Stories Diamond Padded Puffer jacket& other stories
Price: £225

www.stories.com

Description

Chocolate brown is key for autumn/winter so naturally this & Other Stories Diamond Padded Puffer

& Other Stories Diamond Padded Puffer jacket
Price: £225

www.stories.com

8. Albaray Khaki Scarf Padded Coat

Albaray Khaki Scarf Padded jacketAlbaray
Price: £130 (was £220)

www.albaray.co.uk

Description

Scarf coats are a thing this year, so you'll be ticking off two trends in one with this Albaray

Albaray Khaki Scarf Padded jacket
Price: £130 (was £220)

www.albaray.co.uk

9. COS Drawstring-Waist Puffer Coat

COS Drawstring-Waist Puffer jacketcos
Price: £180

www.cos.com

Description

COS' Drawstring-Waist Puffer has a drawstring so that you can create something of the waist

COS Drawstring-Waist Puffer jacket
Price: £180

www.cos.com

10. Zara Cropped Puffer Bomber Jacket

Zara Cropped Puffer Bomber puffer Jacketzara
Price: £35.99

www.zara.com

Description

Bundle layers underneath now and wear with a lightweight knit in spring, this Zara Cropped Puffer

Zara Cropped Puffer Bomber puffer Jacket
Price: £35.99

www.zara.com

11. Nanushka OKOBOR Alt-Leather Puffer Jacket

Nanushka OKOBOR Alt-Leather Puffer JacketNanushka
Price: £625

www.nanushka.com

Description

Nanushka's 'alt-leather' puffer jacket is the sleekest take we've seen. One for those winter

Nanushka OKOBOR Alt-Leather Puffer Jacket
Price: £625

www.nanushka.com

12. Hooded Down Jacket

Hooded down puffer jacketH&M
Price: £139.99

www2.hm.com

Description

You'll never lose your friends again in this firetruck red Hooded Down Jacket from H&M. [Red

Hooded down puffer jacket
Price: £139.99

www2.hm.com

13. Uniqlo, Seamless Down Parka

Uniqlo Seamless Down Parka
Price: £129.90

www.uniqlo.com

Description

Nothing beats Uniqlo's tech-wear. The Japanese retailer is known for its innovative high-tech

Uniqlo Seamless Down Parka
Price: £129.90

www.uniqlo.com

14. Alo Yoga, Gold Rush Puffer Jacket

Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer Jacket
Price: £210

www.aloyoga.com

Description

Looking for a quick thrown-on-and-go jacket that'll go with virtually anything? Alo Yoga's gold

Alo Yoga Gold Rush Puffer Jacket
Price: £210

www.aloyoga.com

15. Lululemon, Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket

Lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket
Price: £228

www.lululemon.co.uk

Description

Lululemon's iconic cropped jacket does what is says on the tin: it's stylish and ultimately

Lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Jacket
Price: £228

www.lululemon.co.uk

16. The North Face, 71 Sierra Down Short Jacket

The North Face Puffer Jacket
Price: £360

www.thenorthface.co.uk

Description

Don't mess with a classic. The outdoors outfitter The North Face knows its outerwear and does it

The North Face Puffer Jacket
Price: £360

www.thenorthface.co.uk

17. Ganni X 66North, Down Bomber Jacket

Ganni X 66North
Price: £425

www.ganni.com

Description

The Icelandic brand 66North has teamed up with Ganni this winter to bring us super-insulated

Ganni X 66North
Price: £425

www.ganni.com

What Is A Puffer Jacket?

Often seen very fluffy and padded out, a puffer coat - also known as a down jacket or quilted jacket - is a type of insulated outerwear designed to keep you warm in cold weather. You'll recognize the choice by its quilted or padded appearance, created by filling it with down or synthetic insulation (making it a great winter or autumn coat).

Made with warmth in mind, these quilted coats are a great choice for those cold winter months when you'll want to throw on anything that will keep you cosy. In recent years, they've become a stylish choice so are one to invest in, whether you're planning to wear it out out or just on the school run.

What Size Puffer Coat Should I Buy?

When it comes to puffer coats, often the bigger the better. You just have to look at icons like Rihanna to see that oversized is in. With that being said, if you just want to invest in a puffer coat to wear every day, you'll want to check the sizing chart of the retailer you're buying from. We'd recommend going up a size to allow for layering thick jumpers in wintertime.

How Do You Choose The Best Puffer Jacket?

There are several question you should ask yourself before investing into a new puffer jacket. When do you want to wear your puffer coat? Are you planning on taking it with you on outdoors activities only or are you also planning on wearing it in your day-to-day life? Of course, you should also consider what pieces of outerwear you already have in your wardrobe so you can choose a style that you will get the most wear out of. Do you already own a red coat of some sort? Opt for the black puffer jacket then and buy something that’ll last you for the seasons to come. Other things to consider are hood or hood? Long or short? Patterned or plain? We’ve put this year’s offering to the test and the jackets above are the ones that have made our shortlist for a variety of reasons. Whatever your needs, you’ll find a style to suit your taste in our carefully curated edit.

Natalie Hammond is the Senior Fashion News Editor for Grazia UK.

