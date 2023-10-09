Zara Is Still Selling The Posh Spice Halter-Neck Top

The Beckham Netflix docu-series is causing a global buzz, and even if you haven’t tuned in, the hilarious snippets are impossible to miss on social media. Football aside, we need to talk aboutVB’s iconic fashion moments — those low-waisted jeans, the leather-on-leather looks, and the perfectly coordinated ensembles with David were truly ahead of their time. While David had his style moments - like the infamous sarong - the Posh Spice fashion era undeniably stands undefeated and in the midst of the Y2K fashion resurgence, Victoria’s influence is hard to miss.

So much so, if you’ve got a keen eye like ours, you might have spotted a strikingly similar piece to one worn by Posh Spice in the late '90s at our favourite high street store Zara. On a casual online browse, we clocked the halter neck in classic black, with those distinctive cut-out details and we almost did a double take. Zara has got the details down to a T.

Getty Images

Do you know what we love even more when it comes to good celebrity finds? It's coming across a version which is affordable. Pair this statement piece with baggy jeans, a mini skirt, or with a shirt underneath - just don't forget to add the choker. It’s sold out a few times but it’s in stock now. Grab it while you still can…You have been warned.