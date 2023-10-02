Where Were You When Sarong-Gate Happened?

When I wrote an article about me wearing skirts for a newspaper in 2021, the negative comments came in thick and fast. However, so did the mirt-enthusiasts: a colleague from the news desk came looking for advice, ‘Where can I get a sarong for my husband? You know, like the one Becks wore?’ Of course I knew. How could anyone forget sarong-gate?

David & Victoria Beckham, 1998 ©The Sun / News Licensing

It was during the 1998 World Cup in France, to be precise, when Becks - Posh in tow - was spotted out on a date night, wearing a sarong tied over black tailored pants. 'Twenty years ago when I wore that sarong people were shocked,' Beckham told the Telegraph, 'It was an outrage.’ An outrage it was indeed. Footie fans couldn’t quite grasp the idea of why their ball-kicking hero could stoop as low as wearing a … skirt? They weren’t excited - not even titillated - about the player’s new wardrobe. In other words: they weren’t Harry Styles fans.

25 years later and no one bats an eyelid at the sight of a guy in a skirt - at least not in London. But back then, Beckham was something of a unicorn: a straight-representing athlete who chose to wear something else but ‘straight clothes’ - by what strange alchemy he dared to step out in such a daring look (insert ironic pause here) went straight over the mainstream media’s head. Not since Dennis Rodman in a wedding gown had a man caused such a stir.

©Getty Images

He was soon dubbed metrosexual - another absolute shocker - but this couldn’t veer him off his path to sartorial enlightenment either: matching Versace leather suits withVictoria, a sleeveless shirt and durag to meet the British royals or a snakeskin jacket the same year he took the England armband; in short, he became a fashion icon - whether his beer-drinking fans in the stands liked him to or not (disclaimer: they didn’t).

And Beckham walked so the players of today could run: he served as the blueprint for football players' mutually beneficial relationship with fashion brands, who are hardly ever seen without their - drumroll - designer purses.

©Getty Images

©Getty Images