Victoria Beckham Opens Up About Matching Outfits With David

The clothing choice still haunts her to this day...

by Charlotte Roberts |
Victoria Beckham appeared alongside Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live – and she spilled the tea on everything from her favourite karaoke song, a Spice Girls reunion, and why David in leather still haunts her...

When shown a bunch of past outfits to rate, Andy pulled up a snap of a young Victoria and David donned completely in matching leather ensembles. When asked to rate the fits, fashion icon Victoria laughed “It haunts me, but I love it.”

Expanding on the series of events that led showbiz's royal couple to squeeze into matching leather, Victoria shared “It was hot, we were wearing Gucci, it was a Versace dinner – which was inappropriate in itself. But, you know, we really considered those outfits. I mean, we really talked about it! There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet. [But it haunts me] because everyone pulls it out the bag!”

Andy also quizzed about the potential for Posh to make a return to the stage – especially after Mel B had admitted she was rooting for a Spice Girls reunion.

But if you’re a Spice Girls fan, we’d suggest covering your ears…

Victoria shut down any chance of the girlband reuniting,  saying “I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but I think now with everything else I’ve got going on with my fashion, beauty line and four children, I couldn’t commit to that. But I had so much fun. I love the girls.”

But you might be seeing the Spice Girls on a stage near you soon... sort of. When Andy suggested the ladies set up an ABBA style hologram concert, Victoria said “Now this is a great idea.”

The popstar-turned-designer also gave a sneak peak into what Friday night with Posh looks like, admitting that she loves to sing Spice Girls songs when it comes to karaoke. When asked about her go-to tune, she said “Spice Up Your Life. Actually, no – Stop! Because it’s got a really great little dance routine that goes down a storm when doing karaoke."

