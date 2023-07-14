  1. Home
I’ve Found An Affordable Version Of The Miu Miu Biker Boots You’ve Seen Everywhere

A little grunge never hurt anyone.

by Gavi Weiss |
A strong contender for shoe of summer 2023, biker boots are social media's latest obsession. Chunky, bold and undeniably chic, these boots first caught attention in January when the Miu Miu biker boots were seen on the likes of Dua Lipa and Rita Ora. To no one's surprise, this celebrity-led trend has carried on into the warmer months, becoming a summer wardrobe staple.

Between biker boots and ballet flats, this has been the year of Miu Miu footwear, quickly becoming the unofficial uniform of fashion insiders and influencers alike. The ballet flats consistently have next to no sizes, while these boots sold out despite a price tag of £1,585.

1. Miu Miu, Leather Boots

Miu Miu, Leather Boots

The Miu Miu biker boots have found a mega fan in Dua Lipa.

Miu Miu, Leather Boots
A stark contrast from our go to summer sandals, biker boots provide a perfect pairing for flowy summer dresses and skirts in need of a grungy edge. From Jimmy Choo to Blowfish here are the best alternatives to the Miu Miu biker boots we'll be adding to our basket this season.

2. Jeffrey Campbell, Buckle-Up Baby Moto Boots

Free People Jeffrey Campbell Moto Boots

In brown, white and black colourways this boot is perfect to carry you through late summer into

Free People Jeffrey Campbell Moto Boots
3. Sergio Rossi, 25mm Leather Tall Boots

Sergio Rossi Leather Biker Boots Tall

A more minimalist take on the chunky boot these are almost as versatile and chic as the Miu Miu

Sergio Rossi Leather Biker Boots Tall
4. Steve Madden, Eastern Boot

Steve Madden Eastern Boots

A biker boot with an equestrian feel, these are a great option for those looking for an all-year

Steve Madden Eastern Boots
5. Jimmy Choo, Biker II Boots

Jimmy Choo Biker II Boots

With smooth leather and a rubber base, these are a great way to infuse grunge into everyday looks

Jimmy Choo Biker II Boots
6. Vagabond, Eyra Boots

Vagabond Eyra Boots

The square toe on these adds more of a cowgirl flair than the Miu Miu biker boots.

Vagabond Eyra Boots
