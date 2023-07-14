I’ve Found An Affordable Version Of The Miu Miu Biker Boots You’ve Seen Everywhere

by Gavi Weiss |

A strong contender for shoe of summer 2023, biker boots are social media's latest obsession. Chunky, bold and undeniably chic, these boots first caught attention in January when the Miu Miu biker boots were seen on the likes of Dua Lipa and Rita Ora. To no one's surprise, this celebrity-led trend has carried on into the warmer months, becoming a summer wardrobe staple.

Between biker boots and ballet flats, this has been the year of Miu Miu footwear, quickly becoming the unofficial uniform of fashion insiders and influencers alike. The ballet flats consistently have next to no sizes, while these boots sold out despite a price tag of £1,585.

1. Miu Miu, Leather Boots
The Miu Miu biker boots have found a mega fan in Dua Lipa.

A stark contrast from our go to summer sandals, biker boots provide a perfect pairing for flowy summer dresses and skirts in need of a grungy edge. From Jimmy Choo to Blowfish here are the best alternatives to the Miu Miu biker boots we'll be adding to our basket this season.

2. Jeffrey Campbell, Buckle-Up Baby Moto Boots
In brown, white and black colourways this boot is perfect to carry you through late summer into

3. Sergio Rossi, 25mm Leather Tall Boots
A more minimalist take on the chunky boot these are almost as versatile and chic as the Miu Miu

4. Steve Madden, Eastern Boot
A biker boot with an equestrian feel, these are a great option for those looking for an all-year

5. Jimmy Choo, Biker II Boots
With smooth leather and a rubber base, these are a great way to infuse grunge into everyday looks