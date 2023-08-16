Why Thigh-High Boots Are The Surprisingly Practical Addition Your Autumn Wardrobe Needs

Thigh-high boots might look perfectly normal on Beyoncé, who paired them with spangled bodysuits on her recent tour to stunning effect, or Victoria Beckham, who wears hers with blazer dresses. But for you or I, over-the-knee just sounds a bit over-the-top. Skin-tight and sky-high, they're the opposite of the comfortable, practical shoes you can wear day in, day out. Right? Well, kinda.

At last week's Copenhagen Fashion Week, I was walking behind a woman wearing a fabulous pair of mock-croc thigh-high boots, which perfectly shielded her legs from the driving rain. I, on the other hand, was wearing soggy jeans and even soggier ballet pumps. So perhaps as well as being ripe for the red carpet, thigh-high boots have their place in the wardrobe of normal people, too. Who knew?

Beyoncé wearing thigh-high boots ©Getty

Jenee Taylor styled her thigh-highs with a belted, big-sleeved rain coat, leaving just a sliver of skin on show. That's the thing about thigh-highs; it's all about playing with proportions. You could also wear them under a sweeping maxi skirt, particularly if it has a thigh-high slit, for extra warmth during winter.

Jenee Naylor wearing thigh-high boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week ©Getty

Cast your mind back to when you last wore thigh-highs and, chances are, you paired them with skinny jeans. That might not be a combination to resurrect - especially considering how long it took to get the jeans to sit flush to your skin beneath the suede. But thigh-highs do tend to look great with indigos so try a fringed cowboy boot with a denim mini or a sleek leather boot with a straight denim skirt.