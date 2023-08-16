  1. Home|
Why Thigh-High Boots Are The Surprisingly Practical Addition Your Autumn Wardrobe Needs

If you last wore over-the-knees in 2015, it's time to give them a second chance.

thigh-high boots
by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Thigh-high boots might look perfectly normal on Beyoncé, who paired them with spangled bodysuits on her recent tour to stunning effect, or Victoria Beckham, who wears hers with blazer dresses. But for you or I, over-the-knee just sounds a bit over-the-top. Skin-tight and sky-high, they're the opposite of the comfortable, practical shoes you can wear day in, day out. Right? Well, kinda.

At last week's Copenhagen Fashion Week, I was walking behind a woman wearing a fabulous pair of mock-croc thigh-high boots, which perfectly shielded her legs from the driving rain. I, on the other hand, was wearing soggy jeans and even soggier ballet pumps. So perhaps as well as being ripe for the red carpet, thigh-high boots have their place in the wardrobe of normal people, too. Who knew?

Beyoncé thigh-high boots
Beyoncé wearing thigh-high boots ©Getty

Jenee Taylor styled her thigh-highs with a belted, big-sleeved rain coat, leaving just a sliver of skin on show. That's the thing about thigh-highs; it's all about playing with proportions. You could also wear them under a sweeping maxi skirt, particularly if it has a thigh-high slit, for extra warmth during winter.

Jenee Naylor thigh-high boots
Jenee Naylor wearing thigh-high boots at Copenhagen Fashion Week ©Getty

Cast your mind back to when you last wore thigh-highs and, chances are, you paired them with skinny jeans. That might not be a combination to resurrect - especially considering how long it took to get the jeans to sit flush to your skin beneath the suede. But thigh-highs do tend to look great with indigos so try a fringed cowboy boot with a denim mini or a sleek leather boot with a straight denim skirt.

1. &amp; Other Stories, Over-Knee Leather Boots

& Other Stories, Over-Knee Leather Boots
Price: £265

www.stories.com

Description

These thigh-high boots are the definition of elegance, thanks to their sleek leather (which is

& Other Stories, Over-Knee Leather Boots

2. AllSaints, Reina Over-Knee Leather Heeled Boots

AllSaints, Reina Over-Knee Leather Heeled Boots
Price: £349

www.allsaints.com

Description

Love cowboy boots? Why not double down on your favourite style with a fabulous thigh-high version?

AllSaints, Reina Over-Knee Leather Heeled Boots

3. Proenza Schouler, Faux Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

Proenza Schouler, Faux Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
Price: £674

www.mytheresa.com

Description

Proenza Schouler's thigh-high boots will make your feet look smaller and your legs look longer.

Proenza Schouler, Faux Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

4. Russell &amp; Bromley, Swish Over-The-Knee Western

Russell & Bromley, Swish Over-The-Knee Western
Price: £495

www.russellandbromley.co.uk

Description

A Canadian tuxedo would look great with these suede, fringed thigh-high boots.

Russell & Bromley, Swish Over-The-Knee Western

5. Khaite, Marfa Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Over-The-Knee Boots

Khaite, Marfa Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
Price: £1,910

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

Prepare to make a serious statement in these patent-leather, mock-crock thigh-highs from Khaite.

Khaite, Marfa Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Over-The-Knee Boots
