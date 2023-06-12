7 Of The Very Best Buys To Keep You Cool In This Heatwave

Being British means it's entirely our prerogative to moan relentlessly about rain in May, before tutting loudly and rolling our eyes as weather forecasts start to impart news of high temperatures and long, sunny days in June. While it's true that everything does feel better when it's sunny (hello, summer dresses and excellent sandals), when you're not, in fact, lounging by a pool or sipping lemonade in a shady garden, getting dressed can be a bit of a pain.

30 degrees just doesn't suit our normal wardrobes. Forget about jeans – they'll stick to your legs and you'll feel like you're wearing wet denim in no time. Not a great vibe. Instead, take inspiration from these seven buys, all destined to leave you feeling fresh and stylish during the heatwave, as opposed to sticky and uncomfortable.

The Linen Maxi Dress

Linen is breathable, comfortable and always stylish, particularly when it's in the form of this maxi dress from Faithfull The Brand. Available in white or wheat, it'll serve you well summer after summer. It's on the long side, so follow Monikh's lead and take a few inches off the bottom if you need to.

Alternatively, COS has a number of excellent linen options, like this blue midi.

The Summer Co-Ord

Co-ords are bigger than ever this season and, as a result, come in many different forms. We're particularly enjoying the shorts/top combo, however, as worn by Zeena Shah. She chose a Damson Madder two-piece, which is sustainable as well as ideal for a heatwave. But there are plenty of options on offer right now – they all make for an excellent outfit that is low maintenance – exactly what you want when it's too hot to think.

The Embroidered Mini

You can never go wrong with a mini dress and this season, embroidered styles are the prettiest way to do it. Abisola Omole wore this lovely Rixo number in Ibiza and it's been on our summer wishlist ever since. Worn with flip flops, it's the easiest way to get dressed up that exists.

The Lightweight Trousers

If you're a die-hard jeans kind of girl, you might want to find a pair of trousers that are cooler and easier in the heat – but just as comfy. For some of the very best pairs we've seen for ages, head to Ninety Percent – Rachael Clifton recently wore this pair with her Birkenstocks and a '70s-inspired vest and we haven't stopped thinking about the whole outfit since.

The Oversized Shirt

You can never go wrong with an oversized shirt. As the past few days have shown, the weather can go from sheer bliss to raging storm in mere moments, so it always helps to have an extra (light) layer in your bag ready to thrown on when you need it.

The Waistcoat

In case you hadn't noticed, the waistcoat has infiltrated its way into just about every shop imaginable. If the very thought of one gives you the ick, follow Lucy Williams' example (hers is from Dunst) and try a relaxed fit with slouchy trousers – it's much easier to wear (and less terrifying) than its tailored cousin.

The Slip Dress

Nothing is quite as versatile as the slip dress for summer. It can be dressed up or down, night or day and you can easily add layers on top if the weather suddenly goes bonkers. Camille Charriere recently wore this excellent leopard print number from One Of A Kind Archive, which sadly is exactly what it sounds like and thus you won't find this slip available to buy. But there are plenty of other options which you'll love – and treasure forever.

