This £35 Bag From Urban Outfitters Is So Similar To The Designer One Everyone Is Carrying

We would love nothing more than to raid the (walk-in) wardrobes of the likes of Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and Winnie Harlow. One thing's for sure, Balanciaga’s Le Cagole bag would be in there. An A-list favourite, this bag has been making waves in the celeb world since it launched last year. It’s an updated version of Balenciaga’s Motorcycle bag that everyone from Kate Moss to Mary-Kate Olson wore in 2001.

©Getty

With the rise of Y2K trends being bigger than ever this year, we’re not surprised the more recent shoulder bag style is being worn on heavy rotation by every cool girl. The smaller, more streamline counterpart has the baguette bag shape everyone has been obsessed with for quite some time. Add to this studs, buckles and a Clueless- inspired heart mirror keyring, and it’s bound to bring back nostalgia feels from the year 2000. Like all designer bags, though, it comes at a price. At £1,590 (and £4,900 for the rhinestone-embellished version), it may take some saving up for. But we have some good news for you, as there's a high street bag so similar, we had to do a double take.

©Getty

Urban Outfitters has ticked off all the Y2K elements with its £35 style (aptly named the ‘Y2K Biker’) and it's available in black, white, blue and silver.

©Getty

Like all great high street finds, they usually sell out pretty quickly, so we can imagine we'll see a lot of people wearing this bag. It may not have the cute little attached mirror (sob) but it does have a keyring card holder. Be sure to wear it with everything from cargo pants to mini skirts to get the full throwback effect.