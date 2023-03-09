Topshop’s New Collection Has Ticked Off Every Spring Trend From £8.50

In the UK, talking about Topshop used to be like talking about the weather – everyone had something to say about it. And we guarantee if you complimented someone's outfit a few years back, you would hear, 'thanks, it's Topshop. While the high street hero may no longer be found in every city, the cult items (hello, the angel-sleeve dress and the satin slip skirt), will most likely still be hanging in your wardrobes. But the brand isn't gone, it has just moved to its online home at ASOS. And on our weekly 'new in' scroll, we couldn't help but be drawn to every item in Topshop's latest spring drop. And we're just going to say it – it's the best collection since the brand went online-only!