Topshop’s New Collection Has Ticked Off Every Spring Trend From £8.50

In the UK, talking about Topshop used to be like talking about the weather – everyone had something to say about it. And we guarantee if you complimented someone's outfit a few years back, you would hear, 'thanks, it's Topshop. While the high street hero may no longer be found in every city, the cult items (hello, the angel-sleeve dress and the satin slip skirt), will most likely still be hanging in your wardrobes. But the brand isn't gone, it has just moved to its online home at ASOS. And on our weekly 'new in' scroll, we couldn't help but be drawn to every item in Topshop's latest spring drop. And we're just going to say it – it's the best collection since the brand went online-only!
The brand new denim collection ticks off everything from the maxi skirt to oversized jackets and frayed denim. Want to stick to Topper's classic jeans? You'll be pleased to know you can also still shop the best-selling Joni and Jamie jeans – yep, really. There's also dream dresses in the Topshop Curve section that would be the perfect plus one to an upcoming wedding. And if you've always loved Topshop's accessories, you'll be pleased to know there's jewellery in the new edit along with some of the most amazing shoes (oh how we miss that shoe floor in the Oxford Circus flagship store) including chunky loafers, sandals and of course, heels.
Keep going to shop Topshop's best bits right now – you won't be disappointed!
SHOP: Topshop's Spring Collection
The hero item of the season, no doubt you've spotted so many people wearing a denim maxi skirt – we love this '90s acid-wash version.
If you don't own a striped shirt by now, you should. One of the most versatile pieces across all seasons, you can wear this with a vest top or throw on over a swimsuit on holiday.
Giving us flashbacks to old Topshop, this angel-sleeve dress is here to be worn to every upcoming wedding, christening and even the races.
Printed co-ords are everywhere right now, and this floaty beach set needs to be on your summer wish list.
Topshop used to be a go-to for fun shades, luckily, ASOS now has some of the key styles and we're backing this sharp cat-eye pair.
Models Irina Shayk and Gigi Hadid have already backed the worn-look biker jacket, and Topshop's style is naturally already selling out fast.
Rhinestones are sticking around and this chunky chain handle bag gets our vote. Wear with baggy jeans, a T-shirt and chunky trainers for day or add to a slip dress.
If you're bypassing Joni and Jamie jeans this time round, look to Topshop's contrast stitch loose-fit denim instead.
Topshop has always nailed tailoring – need further proof? This zesty trouser suit with split-hem trousers proves our point.
The do-it-all dress you could easy wear with trainers or switch to heels for fancy plans – we love the cut-out detail on this one.
We all know Topshop is the destination for great heels, and this snake-print pair is an easy way to try out animal print for 2023.
You'll want to add anklets to every outfit this season, trust us!
Mesh dresses and skirts are a mini trend this season, and this zebra maxi style will also tick off the grunge trend we're seeing everywhere.